(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Bluegrass Conference softball.
PREVIOUS SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEWS
Missouri River Conference Baseball
Rolling Valley Conference Softball
Rolling Valley Conference Baseball
2022 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas were the top of the league last year with both winning 16 conference games, according to the standings on Bound. The Sabers, though, had one fewer loss in conference to win the league.
1. Twin Cedars Sabers — 29-11 overall, 16-1 conference
2. Melcher-Dallas Saints — 27-9 overall, 16-2 conference
3. Moravia Mohawks — 17-16 overall, 13-5 conference
3. Murray Mustangs — 15-20 overall, 13-5 conference
5. Lamoni Demons — 14-12 overall, 10-7 conference
6. Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs — 7-22 overall, 7-11 conference
7. Seymour Warriors — 8-20 overall, 5-9 conference
8. Moulton-Udell Eagles — 5-18 overall, 4-13 conference
9. Diagonal Maroons — 2-17 overall, 2-15 conference
10. Mormon Trail Saints — 0-25 overall, 0-18 conference
COACHES
•Diagonal: Zach Robinson
•Lamoni: Samantha Swiggart
•Melcher-Dallas: Emilie Krpan
•Moravia: Kevin Fritz
•Mormon Trail: Cassie Moore
•Moulton-Udell: Jason Ogden
•Murray: Tessa Otto
•Orient-Macksburg: Mike Cooley
•Seymour: Paige Mitchell
•Twin Cedars: Zachary Dunkin
STATE TOURNAMENT HISTORY
There are 11 state tournament appearances among the current Bluegrass Conference programs. The most recent of those was in 2005 when the Mighty Mustangs of Murray made the trip to Fort Dodge.
1. Orient-Macksburg (5 — 1963, 1983, 1985, 1988, 1991)
2. Moravia (3 — 1990, 1992, 1998)
3. Melcher-Dallas (1 — 1988)
3. Murray (1 — 2005)
3. Twin Cedars (1 — 1978)
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 20 returning offensive players, sorted by total bases in 2021.
1. Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (104 total bases): Monster year. Bailey hit .488/.556/.860 with 13 doubles, seven triples and six home runs while bringing in 55 runs. Her BB:K rate was also outstanding (19:6).
2. BrieAnna Remster, JR, Melcher-Dallas (80 total bases): Remster had 12 doubles and seven home runs, driving in 42 runs and hitting .439/.450/.748 for the season.
3. Jillian French, SO, Twin Cedars (68 total bases): French had 12 doubles, three home runs and two triples and drove in 39 runs for the Sabers last year. She hit .410/.446/.648 for the season.
4. Ali Mockenhaupt, SR, Twin Cedars (67 total bases): Mockenhaupt bashed 15 doubles and had one triple, drove in 39 runs and took 23 walks against just 10 strikeouts last year. She also hit .485/.591/.650 for the season.
5. Destiny Nathaniel, JR, Moravia (64 total bases): Nathaniel finished the year with 17 extra-base hits, including 14 doubles, two triples and a home run. Her triple-slash for the season was .430/.468/.640.
6. Rylee Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars (59 total bases): Dunkin played in just 28 games last year, but she made the most of it with 11 doubles, three triples and a home run while slashing .415/.486/.628.
7. Paetyn Anderson, SO, Melcher-Dallas (57 total bases): An impressive freshman season for Anderson, who posted five doubles, five triples, three home runs and 32 RBI. She hit .347/.398/.600 for the summer.
8. Cameron Martin, SR, Lamoni (56 total bases): Martin was outstanding over 19 games last summer, hitting .559/.567/.949 with nine doubles, four home runs and a triple.
9. Gracie Peck, SO, Seymour (52 total bases): Peck smacked 15 doubles and a home run while hitting .453/.549/.693 on the summer.
9. Kenzyn Roberts, SO, Twin Cedars (52 total bases): Roberts ended the summer with nine doubles and a triple and hit .333/.410/.423 on the year.
11. Ori Trimble, SR, Seymour (50 total bases): The last of the returning players with at least 50 total bases, Trimble finished with 13 doubles and a home run among 34 total hits. She also drove in 28 runs and hit .442/.482/.649 for the season.
12. Teryn Shields, JR, Murray (49 total bases): Shields led the way for the Mustangs with a .309/.375/.521 batting line that included six doubles, four triples and two home runs.
13. Chloe Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars (48 total bases): Dunkin pounded out 41 total hits in 39 games, finishing with five doubles and a triple while hitting .350/.402/.410.
14. Christa Cass, JR, Orient-Macksburg (42 total bases): The all-around athletic standout, Cass had 42 total bases behind five doubles and a home run. Her .420/.500/.519 batting line came in 29 total games.
15. Chloe Church, SR, Murray (41 total bases): Church had four doubles, two triples and a home run and finished the year with a .288/.345/.394 triple-slash.
15. Cristen Durian, FR, Twin Cedars (41 total bases): The Sabers got a .340/.398/.436 line out of their 8th grade hot corner. Durian posted nine doubles among her 32 total hits for the summer.
15. Taylor Henson, FR, Lamoni (41 total bases): Another top 8th grade hitter, according to total bases, Henson had a .437/.545/.577 triple-slash with four doubles and three triples among 31 total hits.
18. Jalie Baumfalk, JR, Murray (39 total bases): Careful when saying this last name on the radio. Baumfalk hit .316/.330/.411 with nine doubles among 30 total hits on the year.
18. Jetta Sterner, SR, Twin Cedars (39 total bases): Twin Cedars has returning girls all over these rankings, and Sterner is another. She hit .354/.385/.394 and drove in 23 runs while finishing with four doubles among 35 total hits.
20. Kisha Reed, JR, Twin Cedars (35 total bases): Reed drove in 23 and had three doubles and one triple while hitting .316/.393/.368 on the season.
Here’s a quick look at the next 10 returnees in total bases:
21. Jayda Chew, JR, Murray (34)
22. Maysen Trimble, SO, Seymour (33)
23. Zoey Black, SR, Murray (31)
24. Calleigh Klein, SR, Murray (28)
24. Kasyn Shinn, SO, Orient-Macksburg (28)
26. Kjirsten Albertson, JR, Moravia (27)
26. Olivia Power, SO, Seymour (27)
28. Emily Campbell, SO, Orient-Macksburg (26)
28. Logann Carson, JR, Orient-Macksburg (26)
28. Kelly Lloyd, SO, Lamoni (26)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning player in each of the offensive statistical categories listed below.
Runs: Kenzyn Roberts, SO, Twin Cedars (49)
Hits: Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (59)
1B: Chloe Durian, SR, Twin Cedars (35)
2B: Ali Mockenhaupt, SR, Twin Cedars; Gracie Peck, SO, Seymour (15)
3B: Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (7)
HR: BrieAnna Remster, JR, Melcher-Dallas (7)
RBI: Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (55)
SAC: Jayda Chew, JR, Murray; Lauren Long, JR, Moravia; Kenzyn Roberts, SO, Twin Cedars; Janesa Tonnberg, SR; Maysen Trimble, SO, Seymour (4)
SF: Cameron Martin, SR, Lamoni (3)
BB: Ali Mockenhaupt, SR, Twin Cedars (23)
HBP: Carter Osborne, FR, Orient-Macksburg (9)
AVG: Cameron Martin, SR, Lamoni (.559)
OBP: Ali Mockenhaupt, SR, Twin Cedars (.591)
SLG: Cameron Martin, SR, Lamoni (.949)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2021.
1. BrieAnna Remster, JR, Melcher-Dallas (241 strikeouts): An outright star, Remster was 25-7 on the season and threw 175 2/3 innings while pitching to a 1.28 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP. Opponents hit just .182 against her.
2. Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (156 strikeouts): Bailey had her strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings, won 20 games among 28 decisions and finished with a 1.94 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP and a .214 batting average against (BAA).
3. Teryn Shields, JR, Murray (117 strikeouts): Another returning ace, Shields threw 133 1/3 innings, picked up 11 wins and had a .231 BAA.
4. Gracie Peck, SO, Seymour (112 strikeouts): Peck threw 104 1/3 innings and had an ERA of 5.03 with an opponent’s batting average of .269.
5. Taylor Henson, FR, Lamoni (108 strikeouts): An 8th grader that steps in and throws 103 2/3 innings is a major boon for any team. Henson did just that and had a solid 4.39 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a .218 BAA.
6. Christa Cass, JR, Orient-Macksburg (81 strikeouts): Cass tossed 71 1/3 innings and finished with a .247 BAA.
7. Ali Mockenhaupt, SR, Twin Cedars (67 strikeouts): Another Twin Cedars hurler with ace-like qualities, Mockenhaupt had a 2.60 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP in 75 1/3 innings.
8. Adriana Howard, FR, Moulton-Udell (64 strikeouts): Howard worked 58 innings for Moulton-Udell last season and kept it in the strike zone with just 13 walks. Pretty heady stuff for an 8th grader.
9. Kinsey Eslinger, SO, Orient-Macksburg (55 strikeouts): Eslinger shared the duties with Cass last year and worked 75 innings.
9. Taylor Lumbard, JR, Diagonal (55 strikeouts): Lumbard made 13 appearances and threw 76 1/3 innings for the Maroons last season.
11. Alexa Bedford, SO, Moravia (54 strikeouts): Bedford went 65 1/3 innings during her freshman season.
12. Calleigh Klein, SR, Murray (50 strikeouts): Klein got plenty of experience in the circle last year, too, with 55 1/3 innings.
13. Ori Trimble, SR, Seymour (27 strikeouts): Trimble went 33 2/3 innings during her junior season last summer.
14. Ella Hysell, FR, Mormon Trail (20 strikeouts): Hysell made her debut with 26 1/3 innings in the circle for the Saints.
15. Aidyn Newton, SO, Mormon Trail (18 strikeouts): Newton had a solid 4.89 ERA and a .167 BAA in 48 2/3 innings last season.
Some other returning pitchers in the conference worth noting:
-Stephanie Leager, JR, Moulton-Udell (3 strikeouts in 11.0 IP)
-Emaleigh Pierschbacher, SO, Lamoni (16 strikeouts in 33.2 IP)
-Mia Shanks, SO, Mormon Trail (3 strikeouts in 15.1 IP)
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning player in each of the listed categories from the 2021 season.
Appearances: BrieAnna Remster, JR, Melcher-Dallas (32)
Wins: BrieAnna Remster, JR, Melcher-Dallas (25)
Saves: Alexa Bedford, SO, Moravia (7)
IP: BrieAnna Remster, JR, Melcher-Dallas (175.2)
BAA: Aidyn Newton, SO, Mormon Trail (.167)
ERA: BrieAnna Remster, JR, Melcher-Dallas (1.28)
WHIP: Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedar (0.98)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning base stealers in the conference, sorted by total steals and efficiency in 2021:
1. Taylor Henson, FR, Lamoni: 30/31
2. Christa Cass, JR, Orient-Macksburg: 29/29
3. Rylee Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars: 23/24
4. Kenzyn Roberts, SO, Twin Cedars: 23/25
5. Jayda Chew, JR, Murray: 14/14
6. Miah Roberts, JR, Mormon Trail: 11/11
7. Cheyanne Bruns, JR, Twin Cedars: 11/14
8. Emaleigh Pierschbacher, SO, Lamoni: 10/12
9. Lauren Long, JR, Moravia: 9/9
10. Lauren Olsen, FR, Lamoni: 8/8
10. Teryn Shields, JR, Murray: 8/8
12. Gracie Peck, SO, Seymour: 8/9
13. Jaymie Tull, SO, Lamoni: 7/7
13. Lyla Riemenschneider, SO, Murray: 7/8
15. Jalie Baumfalk, JR, Murray: 6/6
15. Chloe Durian, SR, Twin Cedars: 6/6
15. Ella Hysell, FR, Mormon Trail: 6/6
15. Ali Mockenhaupt, SR, Twin Cedars: 6/6
15. Destiny Nathaniel, JR, Moravia: 6/6
15. Anna Newton, JR, Diagonal: 6/6
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Diagonal (1): Taylor Lumbard (Honorable Mention)
Lamoni (3): Taylor Henson (1st Team IF), Cameron Martin (1st Team UT), Emaleigh Pierschbacher (Honorable Mention)
Melcher-Dallas (4): Paetyn Anderson (1st Team OF), Summer Krpan (2nd Team 2B), Kasyn Reed (Honorable Mention), BrieAnna Remster (1st Team P)
Moravia (1): Destiny Nathaniel (2nd Team 3B)
Mormon Trail (1): Maya Roberts (Honorable Mention)
Moulton-Udell (2): Adriana Howard (2nd Team IF), Stephanie Leager (Honorable Mention)
Murray (5): Jalie Baumfalk (2nd Team 2B), Zoey Black (Honorable Mention), Jayda Chew (2nd Team OF), Calleigh Klein (2nd Team UT), Teryn Shields (2nd Team P)
Orient-Macksburg (2): Christa Cass (2nd Team OF), Kinsey Eslinger (Honorable Mention)
Seymour (5): Gracie Peck (1st Team OF), Olivia Powers (Honorable Mention), Leah Rinchiuso (2nd Team OF), Maysen Trimble (2nd Team C), Ori Trimble (2nd Team 1B)
Twin Cedars (10): Grace Bailey (1st Team P), Rylee Dunkin (1st Team C), Chloe Durian (1st Team 2B), Cristen Durian (Honorable Mention), Jillian French (2nd Team IF), Ali Mockenhaupt (1st Team UT), Kisha Reed (2nd Team C), Kenzyn Roberts (2nd Team UT), Brooke Roby (2nd Team OF), Jetta Sterner (1st Team OF)
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2021 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
Twin Cedars (51)
Murray (31)
Melcher-Dallas (28)
Lamoni (25)
Moravia (21)
Seymour (19)
Orient-Macksburg (17)
Moulton-Udlel (8)
Mormon Trail (7)
Diagonal (5)
Thoughts: Twin Cedars is anybody’s favorite, but the movement throughout the rest of the league is a bit of a surprise. Murray goes from a tie for third up to second, Melcher-Dallas moves from second to third, Lamoni goes from fifth to fourth, Moravia tied for third last year and move down to fifth, Orient-Macksburg and Seymour switched spots and so did Diagonal and Mormon Trial. I’m skeptical of anyone supplanting Melcher-Dallas in that No. 2 position, and if you asked for my top three it would probably be Twin Cedars, Melcher-Dallas, Murray in that order.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.