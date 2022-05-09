(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Hawkeye Ten Conference softball.
2022 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Atlantic claimed another Hawkeye Ten Conference championship on their way to another state tournament appearance. And they won the league by three games. Pure dominance from a group that had expectations of doing just that. Here’s how it lined up last year:
1. Atlantic Trojans — 34-7 overall, 19-1 conference
2. Creston Panthers — 20-12 overall, 16-4 conference
2. Harlan Cyclones — 26-12 overall, 16-4 conference
4. Kuemper Catholic Knights — 23-13 overall, 14-6 conference
5. Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 20-15 overall, 13-7 conference
6. Lewis Central Titans — 18-16 overall, 10-10 conference
7. Glenwood Rams — 11-21 overall, 7-13 conference
8. St. Albert Falcons — 12-22 overall, 6-14 conference
9. Clarinda Cardinals — 8-22 overall, 5-15 conference
10. Red Oak Tigers — 4-24 overall, 2-18 conference
10. Shenandoah Fillies — 5-27 overall, 2-18 conference
Six of the 11 teams in the league had a positive run differential, led by Atlantic’s +6.2 per game. Creston (+3.8), Harlan (+3.3), Kuemper Catholic (+1.7), Denison-Schleswig (+0.5) and Lewis Central (+0.3) are the others.
COACHES
•Atlantic: Terry Hinzmann
•Clarinda: Seth Allbaugh
•Creston: Mike McCabe
•Denison-Schleswig: Kevin Dau
•Glenwood: Kylee Stanton
•Harlan: Toshia Kasperbauer
•Kuemper Catholic: Erin Bohlmann
•Lewis Central: Hannah Cole
•Red Oak: Kennedy Candor
•Shenandoah: Aaron Burdorf
•St. Albert: Lyndsay Daley
In those names above, there are six KMAland Softball Coach of the Year wins: Daley (2020), Dau (2017, 2013), Hinzmann (2016) and McCabe (2014, 2015).
STATE TOURNAMENT HISTORY
Nine of the 11 teams in the conference have been to at least one state tournament, and there are 32 total trips to state among those nine. That’s led by the 12 from Harlan.
1. Harlan — 12 (1977, 1978, 1979, 1979 Fall, 1980, 1981, 1988, 1989, 1997, 2006, 2007, 2010)
2. Creston — 6 (1975 Fall, 1978, 1996, 2015, 2016, 2020)
3. Atlantic — 3 (2016, 2018, 2021)
3. Kuemper Catholic — 3 (1996, 2006, 2007)
3. Lewis Central — 3 (1975, 1985, 2008)
6. Denison-Schleswig — 2 (2013, 2019)
7. Clarinda — 1 (2001)
7. Glenwood — 1 (1970)
7. Red Oak — 1 (2002)
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 20 returning offensive players, sorted by total bases in 2021.
1. Nevaeh Randall, JR, Creston (78 total bases): She can bash the softball all over the yard and had nine homers, eight doubles and a triple while hitting .423/.500/.804 for the season. She drove in 40 runs and had 15 BB+HBP against just 15 strikeouts.
1. Kenzie Schon, SR, Kuemper Catholic (78 total bases): Schon also had 78 total bases and finished with nine doubles, seven homers and a triple while driving in 36 and hitting .397/.470/.672. She had 16 BB+HBP and only seven strikeouts.
3. Gracie Hagle, SR, Creston (73 total bases): A big junior season for Hagle, too, who had a .404/.456/.640 hitting line with eight doubles, five homers and two triples and drove in 28.
4. Jordan Schwabe, SR, Kuemper Catholic (70 total bases): Looks like we’re just going to go Creston-Kuemper the whole way through (spoiler alert: we’re actually not). Schwabe had a big year with 10 doubles, four bombs and two triples, drove in 31 and hit .361/.426/.574.
5. Hailey Ostrander, SR, Kuemper Catholic (66 total bases): Another Knight, Ostrander had 12 two-baggers, two triples and a home run, drove in 22 and hit .356/.389/.500 in a big junior year.
6. Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood (64 total bases): One of the toughest outs in the conference over the last several years, Matheny hit .396/.440/.634 with six doubles and six home runs.
7. Kira Langenfeld, SR, Denison-Schleswig (63 total bases): Another senior coming off a big junior summer, Langenfeld had a .315/.378/.583 batting line with prodigious power that brought out seven home runs, four doubles and two triples while driving in 30.
8. Jada Jensen, JR, Atlantic (62 total bases): One of the underclassmen on Atlantic’s fourth-place team last year, Jensen had 12 doubles and two home runs, drove in 26 and finished with a .389/.448/.549 batting line.
9. Kenadee Loew, SR, Kuemper Catholic (61 total bases): I’m getting the feeling the Knights might be stacked up this year. Loew hit .353/.409/.513 with 16 doubles and a home run. Big take: Many of those doubles turn into homers this year. Let’s say….eight homers for Loew.
10. Alexis Narmi, SO, St. Albert (58 total bases): The top-hitting freshman in last year’s conference by this measure, Narmi hit .308/.324/.542 with seven home runs and four doubles while driving in 26. One thing about Narmi last year is that you knew that something was likely to happen when she came to the plate. She had just 3 BB+HBP.
11. Jordan Heese, SR, Harlan (57 total bases): Big year for Heese, who slugged 10 doubles, two home runs and a triple while posting a .361/.425/.528 triple-slash.
12. Hannah Slater, SR, Denison-Schleswig (55 total bases): Slater blasted seven doubles, three home runs and a triple and hit .304/.350/.478 for the season.
13. Kate Heithoff, SR, Harlan (54 total bases): Heithoff had a strong year of her own with a .333/.388/.429 line, finishing with four doubles and four triples for the year. She was also among a select group that scored 30+ runs (33 to be exact).
13. Aurora Miller, JR, Harlan (54 total bases): Great year for the Cyclones’ hot corner, Miller finished with eight doubles, three home runs and two triples, drove in 21 and hit .337/.416/.551.
14. Morgan Driskell, SR, Creston (53 total bases): Another Panther pops up, and it’s Driskell, who had a strong .372/.443/.564 batting line. It included four doubles, four triples, two home runs and 30 RBI.
15. Kylie Wesack, SO, St. Albert (52 total bases): Another St. Albert sophomore that had a nice freshman season, posting nine doubles and four home runs and hit .292/.361/.491.
15. Malena Woodward, SR, Atlantic (52 total bases): Woodward bopped nine doubles, one triple and a home run and drove in 41 runs for the high-scoring Trojans last season. She ended up hitting .317/.407/.433 for the season.
17. Avery Heller, JR, Lewis Central (47 total bases): It was a Heller of a year for Avery, who had four doubles, a triple and a home run while driving in 24 and slashing .376/.438/.465.
18. Cambri Brodersen, SR, Denison-Schleswig (43 total bases): Brodersen hit .333/.407/.448 with five doubles and two home runs among her 32 total hits. She scored 34 runs and drove in 19.
19. Kamryn Venner, SR, Kuemper Catholic (42 total bases): The good times keep on rolling for the Knights, which bring back Venner, who had 11 doubles and 21 RBI while hitting .272/.339/.368.
20. Jersey Foote, FR, Creston (41 total bases): Foote was the top-hitting 8th grader in the conference last season, finishing with seven doubles, a home run and a triple and a .345/.415/.488 line.
20. Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood (41 total bases): Or….was the top-hitting 8th grader last year Koontz, who went .431/.481/.569 with seven doubles and a home run? Take your pick, really.
20. Kiana Schulz, SO, Denison-Schleswig (41 total bases): Schulz broke out with a .367/.436/.418 line that included three doubles and a triple.
Here’s a look at another eight to make this an even 30 top returnees:
23. Lynnae Green, FR, Shenandoah (39 total bases)
23. Jessica McMartin, JR, St. Albert (39 total bases)
25. Kayla Degase, JR, Clarinda (37 total bases)
25. Halle Evans, SR, Creston (37 total bases)
25. Teryn Fink, SR, Denison-Schleswig (37 total bases)
28. Presley Jobe, SO, Clarinda (35 total bases)
28. Tianna Kasperbauer, SR, Harlan (35 total bases)
30. Emmy Allbaugh, JR, Clarinda (33 total bases)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning player in each of the offensive statistical categories listed below.
Runs: Gracie Hagle, SR, Creston (44)
Hits: Hailey Ostrander, SR, Kuemper Catholic (47)
1B: Kate Heithoff, SR, Kuemper Catholic (34)
2B: Kenadee Loew, SR, Kuemper Catholic (16)
3B: Morgan Driskell, SR, Creston; Kate Heithoff, SR, Harlan (4)
HR: Nevaeh Randall, JR, Creston (9)
RBI: Malena Woodward, SR, Atlantic (41)
SAC: Tianna Kasperbauer, SR, Harlan (12)
SF: Jordan Heese, SR, Harlan (4)
BB: Kaci Peter, SO, Kuemper Catholic (18)
HBP: Teryn Fink, SR, Denison-Schleswig; Jersey Foote, FR, Creston; Kaci Peter, SO, Kuemper Catholic; Malena Woodward, SR, Atlantic (6)
AVG: Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood (.431)
OBP: Nevaeh Randall, JR, Creston (.500)
SLG: Nevaeh Randall, JR, Creston (.804)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning pitchers in the conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2021.
1. Alexis Narmi, SO, St. Albert (232 strikeouts): Narmi had another strong year in the circle for the Saintes. She won 10 games and had a 3.62 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a .231 batting average against (BAA) over 193 1/3 innings.
2. Claire Leinen, SO, Denison-Schleswig (138 strikeouts): A strong freshman season for Leinen, who struck out 138 in 176 1/3 innings and posted a 4.45 ERA and 1.66 WHIP. Leinen has the most wins among returning pitchers (18).
3. Kamryn Venner, SR, Kuemper Catholic (118 strikeouts): Venner comes back after leading the Knights in strikeouts while finishing with a 3.46 ERA, a 1.55 WHIP and .210 BAA in 97 innings. She was a solid 11-3 in the circle.
4. Tianna Kasperbauer, SR, Harlan (116 strikeouts): Kasperbauer threw 90 1/3 innings, posted a 12-4 record and finished with a 1.86 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and a .219 BAA.
5. Jenna Burdorf, SO, Shenandoah (107 strikeouts): Burdorf stepped in a year earlier than was expected, and she did well for herself with the 107 Ks over 133 1/3 innings. That experience will be valuable as she advances in years.
6. Mia Valquier, SO, Glenwood (82 strikeouts): Another returning sophomore that got 68 1/3 innings with the Rams last year. She made 20 appearances and 14 starts, finishing with a 5.33 ERA.
7. Keely Coen, JR, Creston (75 strikeouts): A strong breakout sophomore year for Coen, who had a 2.52 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and .262 BAA while grabbing 15 wins over 133 1/3 innings.
8. Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood (72 strikeouts): A strong showing for Koontz as an 8th grader in the circle, too, as she finished with 87.2 innings pitched and a 5.27 ERA over 23 total appearances. Valuable experience here, too.
9. Chloe Venteicher, SR, Kuemper Catholic (70 strikeouts): She actually led the Knights with 124.2 innings pitched while finishing with a 4.27 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and .290. batting average against. She also had 12 wins in 28 starts.
10. Megan Gittins, SR, Lewis Central (55 strikeouts): It’s always nice to return a senior with experience, and Gittins has it after throwing 67 innings and finishing with a 3.13 ERA and 1.30 WHIP last season.
11. Camdyn Damgaard, FR, Lewis Central (55 strikeouts): Damgaard worked 67 innings of her own last summer and finished the year with a 3.63 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and .239 BAA. Heady numbers for an 8th grader.
12. Andi Woods, SO, Clarinda (42 strikeouts): The best bowler of the group, Woods went 80 innings last season as a freshman, making 19 appearances and 14 starts. It might seem like a broken record, but it’s very important experience.
13. Taryn Fredrickson, FR, Creston (35 strikeouts): Expect big things from Fredrickson in the years to come, as she threw 40 innings and pitched to a 1.75 ERA and 1.20 WHIP. She was 5-1 and was a strong closer for the Panthers.
13. Lylly Merrill, SO, Clarinda (35 strikeouts): Merrill teamed with Woods in going 70.2 innings and went 6-6 in 14 starts.
15. Josie McCunn, SO, Red Oak (20 strikeouts): McCunn will likely get the most looks this season for the Tigers, as she tossed 44.1 innings during her freshman summer.
Here are some others that threw at least 10 innings last summer:
-Peyton Athen, FR, Shenandoah (8 strikeouts, 10.2 IP)
-Emerson Coziahr, FR, Lewis Central (12 strikeouts, 29.1 IP)
-Brooklyn Damgaard, JR, Lewis Central (10 strikeouts, 16.1 IP)
-Haylee Gillam, JR, Creston (1 strikeout, 16.1 IP)
-Jerzee Knight, FR, Clarinda (12 strikeouts, 10.2 IP)
-McKenna Koehler, SO, Glenwood (7 strikeouts, 24.0 IP)
-Jessica McMartin, JR, St. Albert (11 strikeouts, 15.1 IP)
-Hailey Meseck, SR, Denison-Schleswig (11 strikeouts, 38.1 IP)
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitcher in each of the listed categories from the 2021 season.
Appearances: Alexis Narmi, SO, St. Albert (34)
Wins: Claire Leinen, SO, Denison-Schleswig (18)
Saves: Taryn Fredrickson, FR, Creston; Alexis Narmi, SO, St. Albert (2)
IP: Alexis Narmi, SO, St. Albert (193.1 IP)
BAA: Kamryn Venner, SR, Kuemper Catholic (.210)
Walks: Taryn Fredrickson, FR, Creston (5)
ERA: Taryn Fredrickson, FR, Creston (1.75)
WHIP: Tianna Kasperbauer, SR, Harlan (1.06)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the conference, sorted by total steals and efficiency in 2021.
1. Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood (22/22)
2. Hailee Knight, SR, Clarinda (19/19)
3. Jerzee Knight, FR, Clarinda (18/20)
3. Kylie Wesack, SO, St. Albert (18/20)
5. Hailey Ostrander, SR, Kuemper Catholic (17/19)
5. Ava Rush, JR, Atlantic (17/19)
7. Teryn Fink, SR, Denison-Schleswig (15/16)
7. Jersey Foote, FR, Creston (15/16)
9. Cambri Brodersen, SR, Denison-Schleswig (12/12)
9. Bella Glassel, JR, Red Oak (12/12)
11. Lauren Bowker, JR, Denison-Schleswig (11/11)
12. Madison Kjergaard, JR, Harlan (10/10)
12. Claire Pellett, SO, Atlantic (10/10)
12. Kaci Peter, SO, Kuemper Catholic (10/10)
15. Jaydin Lindsay, SO, Red Oak (10/12)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Atlantic (3): Jada Jensen (2nd Team), Ava Rush (Honorable Mention), Malena Woodward (Honorable Mention)
Clarinda (2): Emmy Allbaugh (2nd Team), Lylly Merrill (Honorable Mention)
Creston (6): Keely Coen (2nd Team), Morgan Driskell (2nd Team), Halle Evans (Honorable Mention), Jersey Foote (Honorable Mention), Gracie Hagle (1st Team), Nevaeh Randall (1st Team)
Denison-Schleswig (3): Teryn Fink (Honorable Mention), Claire Leinen (Honorable Mention), Kiana Schulz (1st Team)
Glenwood (2): Allison Koontz (Honorable Mention), Coryl Matheny (1st Team)
Harlan (3): Jordan Heese (Honorable Mention), Kate Heithoff (2nd Team), Tianna Kasperbauer (1st Team)
Kuemper Catholic (5): Kenadee Loew (Honorable Mention), Hailey Ostrander (2nd Team), Kenzie Schon (1st Team), Jordan Schwabe (1st Team), Kamryn Venner (2nd Team)
Lewis Central (1): Avery Heller (2nd Team)
Shenandoah (2): Lynnae Green (Honorable Mention)
St. Albert (2): Alexis Narmi (1st Team), Kylie Wesack (Honorable Mention)
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2021 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Creston (40)
2. Kuemper Catholic (35)
3. Harlan (30)
4. Denison-Schleswig (29)
5. Atlantic (28)
6. St. Albert (17)
7. Glenwood & Lewis Central (16)
9. Clarinda (15)
10. Shenandoah (7)
11. Red Oak (5)
Thoughts: It makes sense Creston is the favorite with all they have returning from a team that was the conference runner-up and a regional finalist. Kuemper Catholic also makes perfect sense, given all of their returning talent. Other moves include Denison-Schleswig from 5 to 4, Atlantic from 1 to 5, St. Albert from 8 to 6, Lewis Central from 6 to a tie for 7th and Red Oak from a tie for 10th to 11th. But hey, the game isn’t played on paper. We’ll find out what’s what soon enough.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.