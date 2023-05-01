(KMAland) -- It’s Monday, but this isn’t just any Monday. It’s a Monday in which we eschew the usual Seven Points blog in favor of a summer sports preview!
Over the past couple weeks, softball and baseball coaches have been responding to a survey about their teams and other teams and players in their conference. Not all surveys are in just yet, but we are working on it. However, every coach in the Corner Conference, the Western Iowa Conference for softball and Pride of Iowa Conference for softball have all filled out the surveys. For now, I’m going to focus on those conferences that I have all surveys from.
The purpose of these surveys were three-fold:
•I didn’t want to have conference previews with players in it that didn’t go out for the sport. Unfortunately, we are seeing more and more athletes deciding not to go out for baseball and/or softball, and I want my previews to be as accurate as possible.
•I also didn’t want to miss any transfers and/or athletes that decided to go out for baseball or softball this year and didn’t in the past.
•I wanted to be able to put together a preseason conference favorite, a preseason player of the year and a preseason pitcher of the year, and I wanted it to come from the coaches.
All of those things will be accomplished over the next 14 days, as we prepare you for the upcoming summer season. Up first…
2023 CORNER CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
For the third straight season, Griswold claimed the Corner Conference championship in 2022. The Tigers were undefeated in the league and generally didn’t see much competition from the rest of the league. Here’s how the standings lined up:
1. Griswold Tigers — 20-6 overall, 10-0 conference
2. Fremont-Mills Knights — 16-15 overall, 7-3 conference
3. Essex Trojanettes — 6-15 overall, 5-5 conference
4. Sidney Cowgirls — 8-11 overall, 4-6 conference
5. East Mills Wolverines — 3-16 overall, 2-8 conference
5. Stanton Viqueens — 4-20 overall, 2-8 conference
COACHES
•East Mills: Kristina Hilton
•Essex: Kim Burns
•Fremont-Mills: Kyle Fichter
•Griswold: Jody Rossell
•Sidney: Dustin Sheldon
•Stanton: Brandie McFarland
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 20 returning offensive players in the Corner Conference, sorted by total bases in 2022.
1. Macy Mitchell, Junior, Fremont-Mills (.368/.459.558) — Mitchell had 53 total bases last season, smacking 10 doubles, two home runs and a triple.
2. Kinley Blackburn, Freshman, Fremont-Mills (.351/.394/.454) — Blackburn debuted with 44 total bases and finished with three doubles, two triples and a home run.
2. Karly Millikan, Junior, Griswold (.421/.500/.579) — A two-way standout for Griswold, Millikan had 44 total bases of her own in posting nine doubles and a home run.
4. Jenna Stephens, Senior, Stanton (.397/.468/.559) — Stephens finished her junior season with 38 total bases behind six doubles, one triple and one home run.
5. Kyla Hart, Sophomore, Stanton (.359/.488/.562) — Hart had 36 total bases and finished the season with four triples, two doubles and a home run.
5. Ella Thornton, Freshman, Fremont-Mills (.356/.449/.356) — The first we saw of one of the biggest impact frosh in the area this year, Thornton had 36 hits — all singles — for 36 total bases.
7. Makenna Askeland, Senior, Griswold (.342/.455/.479) — Askeland had 35 total bases behind seven doubles and one home run.
8. Leah Sandin, Junior, Stanton (.384/.408/.438) — Sandin finished her sophomore season with 32 total bases behind 25 singles, two doubles and a triple.
9. Kaden Payne, Senior, Sidney (.439/.492/.544) — Payne had three doubles and a home run, finishing with 31 total bases for the Cowgirls.
10. Amanda Morgan, Junior, Fremont-Mills (.302/.388/.349) — Morgan’s four doubles and 22 singles led to 30 total bases last season.
10. Joanna Reynolds, Sophomore, Griswold (.347/.412/.417) — Reynolds is another Griswold Tiger in the top 10, as she had 30 total bases, including three doubles and a triple.
12. Bree Mitchell, Sophomore, Stanton (.367/.415/.450) — Mitchell had 27 total bases last season, finishing with five doubles among 22 total hits.
13. Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills (.263/.425/.439) — Williams plays everything and plays it well. She had 25 total bases, including three doubles, two triples and a home run.
14. Marissa Askeland, Sophomore, Griswold (.328/.471/.358) — Askeland had 24 total bases with 20 singles and two doubles.
14. Lily Crom, Junior, Fremont-Mills (.263/.398/.316) — Crom’s 24 total bases included two triples among 20 total hits as a sophomore.
14. Whitney Pennock, Junior, Griswold (.299/.368/.368) — Pennock had 24 total bases, too, and it came from 16 singles and four doubles.
17. Fallon Sheldon, Junior, Sidney (.296/.433/.426) — Sheldon’s 23 total bases included 13 singles and one double last season in 19 games.
18. Riley Burke, Sophomore, Stanton (.266/.319/.328) — Burke had 21 total bases with two doubles and a triple.
18. Mia Foster, Senior, Sidney (.333/.400/.368) — Foster had 21 total bases last season, too, finishing with two doubles among 19 hits.
18. Brianne Johnson, Senior, Essex (.304/.391/.375) — Johnson had two doubles and a triple and finished with 21 total bases for the Trojanettes.
18. Elly McDonald, Junior, Stanton (.300/.395/.300) — Another returning player with 21 total bases last season, McDonald did all of her damage with singles.
18. McKenna Wiechman, Senior, Griswold (.235/.319/.259) — Wiechman’s 21 total bases included 17 singles and two doubles.
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning leaders in each of the offensive categories listed.
Runs: Ella Thornton, Freshman, Fremont-Mills (38)
Hits: Ella Thornton, Freshman, Fremont-Mills (36)
Singles: Ella Thornton, Freshman, Fremont-Mills (36)
Doubles: Macy Mitchell, Junior, Fremont-Mills (10)
Triples: Kyla Hart, Sophomore, Stanton (4)
Home Runs: Macy Mitchell, Junior, Fremont-Mills & Fallon Sheldon, Junior, Sidney (2)
RBI: Macy Mitchell, Junior, Fremont-Mills (30)
SAC: Abby Gohlinghorst, Sophomore, Griswold (3)
SF: Miah Urban, Senior, East Mills; Whitney Pennock, Junior, Griswold; Mia Foster, Senior, Sidney; Emily Hutt, Senior, Sidney (1)
BB: Ella Thornton, Freshman, Fremont-Mills (17)
HBP: Lindze Smith, Freshman, Fremont-Mills & Kyle Hart, Sophomore, Stanton (6)
AVG: Kaden Payen, Senior, Sidney (.439)
OBP: Karly Millikan, Junior, Griswold (.500)
SLG: Karly Millikan, Junior, Griswold (.579)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Corner Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2022.
1. Karly Millikan, Junior, Griswold (114 strikeouts) — Millikan was second in the conference with 114 strikeouts last season and posted a 1.52 ERA over 92 innings while finishing 12-3 overall.
2. Tori Burns, Junior, Essex (109 strikeouts) — Burns had a breakout season in the circle with the 109 strikeouts, finishing the year with a 3.94 ERA in 76 1/3 innings.
3. Sophia Chambers, Freshman, Fremont-Mills (33 strikeouts) — In terms of strikeouts, this is Fremont-Mills’ top-returning pitcher. Chambers had her 33 Ks and a 3.57 ERA over 49 innings pitched.
4. Brooke Burns, Junior, Essex (30 strikeouts) — Burns threw 27 1/3 innings last season.
5. Miah Urban, Senior, East Mills (29 strikeouts) — Urban tossed 49 1/3 innings to lead the Wolverines in the category last year.
6. Dayann McGrew, Senior, East Mills (27 strikeouts) — McGrew threw 43 innings, splitting time with Urban during each of their junior seasons.
7. Bree Mitchell, Sophomore, Stanton (24 strikeouts) — Mitchell went 55 1/3 innings last season for the Viqueens.
8. Kiela Franzen, Sophomore, Stanton (21 strikeouts) — Franzen got her work done in 69 innings.
9. Gabi Jacobs, Freshman, Sidney (10 strikeouts) — Jacobs threw just 13 innings lsat season, but she will most likely get plenty more than that this season with the graduation of Makenna Lauman.
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Wins: Karly Millikan, Junior, Griswold (13)
Saves: None
IP: Karly Millikan, Junior, Griswold (92.0)
BAA: Tori Burns, Junior, Essex (.120)
ERA: Karly Millikan, Junior, Griswold (1.52)
WHIP: Karly Millikan, SO, Griswold (0.84)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the Corner Conference, sorted by total steals in 2022.
1. Ella Thornton, Freshman, Fremont-Mills — 39/41
2. Kinley Blackburn, Freshman, Fremont-Mills — 28/30
3. Macy Mitchell, Junior, Fremont-Mills — 18/18
4. Leah Sandin, Junior, Stanton — 18/19
5. Elly McDonald, Junior, Stanton — 17/20
6. Amanda Morgan, Junior, Fremont-Mills — 16/17
7. Lana Alley, Freshman, Fremont-Mills — 14/14
8. Saige Mitchell, Freshman, Fremont-Mills — 13/15
9. Kyla Hart, Sophomore, Stanton — 12/13
10. Whitney Pennock, Junior, Griswold — 12/15
11. Marissa Askeland, Sophomore, Griswold — 11/12
12. Makenna Askeland, Senior, Griswold — 10/10
12. Brooke Burns, Junior, Essex — 10/10
12. Lily Crom, Junior, Fremont-Mills — 10/10
12. Cindy Swain, Junior, Essex — 10/10
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
East Mills (2): Kiley Barrett (HM), Nadia Gray (HM)
Essex (2): Brooke Burns (HM), Tori Burns (2nd Team)
Fremont-Mills (5): Kinley Blackburn (2nd Team), Sophia Chambers (HM), Macy Mitchell (1st Team), Lindze Smith (2nd Team), Ella Thornton (1st Team),
Griswold (7): Makenna Askeland (1st Team), Marissa Askeland (2nd Team), Abby Gohlinghorst (HM), Karly Millikan (1st Team), Whitney Pennock (1st Team), Joey Reynolds (1st Team), McKenna Wiechman (1st Team)
Sidney (3): Emily Hutt (2nd Team), Kaden Payne (2nd Team), Fallon Sheldon (2nd Team)
Stanton (3): Kyla Hart (2nd Team), Leah Sandin (2nd Team), Jenna Stephens (1st Team)
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Macy Mitchell, Junior, Fremont-Mills
Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Karly Millikan, Junior, Griswold
Preseason Coaches Poll:
1. Griswold (4)
2. Fremont-Mills (2)
3. Sidney
4. Stanton
5. Essex
6. East Mills
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
And I have not quite killed off my own preseason prognostication just yet! These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Griswold (35)
2. Fremont-Mills (33)
3. Stanton (18)
4. Sidney (15)
5. Essex (13)
6. East Mills (8)
Thoughts: As it stands now, both the coaches and the system I use to prognosticate the league feel it’s going to be a two-way battle between Griswold and Fremont-Mills. The only difference right now is that the system sees a slight jump for Stanton from a year ago.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.