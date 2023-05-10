(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Western Iowa Conference baseball.
PREVIOUS SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEWS
5/1: Corner Conference Softball
5/2: Pride of Iowa Conference Baseball
5/3: Rolling Valley Conference Baseball
5/4: Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball
5/5: Western Iowa Conference Softball
5/6: Corner Conference Baseball
5/7: Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball
5/8: Missouri River Conference Softball
5/9: Rolling Valley Conference Softball
2023 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
The Western Iowa Conference championship went to the Underwood baseball club. Last summer, as they lost just once to win the league by two games (in the loss column) over Tri-Center and by four over Treynor. Here’s how it looked thanks to my sleuthing of team’s schedules (Bound’s standings were a mess):
1. Underwood Eagles — 20-4 overall, 15-1 conference
2. Tri-Center Trojans — 19-7 overall, 13-3 conference
3. Treynor Cardinals — 15-11 overall, 11-5 conference
4. Audubon Wheelers — 11-12 overall, 9-7 conference
5. Missouri Valley Big Reds — 11-14 overall, 8-8 conference
6. AHSTW Vikings — 7-14 overall, 5-11 conference
6. IKM-Manning Wolves — 10-14 overall, 5-11 conference
8. Riverside Bulldogs — 5-18 overall, 4-12 conference
9. Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 4-23 overall, 2-14 conference
COACHES
•AHSTW: Trey Brix
•Audubon: Matt Wilder
•IKM-Manning: Jeremy Nielsen
•Logan-Magnolia: Kurtis Hinkel
•Missouri Valley: Jamie Fouts
•Riverside: Cole Chapin
•Treynor: Scott Wallace
•Tri-Center: Max Kozeal
•Underwood: Andy Vanfossan
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 25 returning offensive players in the Western Iowa Conference, sorted by total bases in 2022.
1. Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center (65 total bases) — Turner led the league last season with 65 total bases, hitting .487/.530/.855 for the summer with 11 doubles, five homers and a triple while driving in 30 runs and scoring 32 times.
2. Jaxon Schumacher, Senior, Treynor (55 total bases) — Not many WIC pitchers wanted to give Schumacher much to hit (23 walks), but he still hit .500/.652/.887 with nine doubles and five home runs.
3. Jack Vanfossan, Junior, Underwood (48 total bases) — The top-returning junior in this category, Vanfossan hit .459/.539/.649 with five doubles, three triples and a home run while driving in 21 runs and scoring 28 times.
4. Brayden Lund, Senior, AHSTW (42 total bases) — Lund hit seven doubles and three triples for the Vikings last season, posting a .468/.478/.677 triple-slash.
5. Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood (39 total base) — Another standout junior on the Eagles roster, Boothby went .329/.441/.513 with four triples, three doubles and a home run while driving in 25 and scoring 33.
5. Gavin Larsen, Senior, Audubon (39 total bases) — Larsen went .466/.446/.549 in a big summer for the Wheelers that included six doubles, two triples, a home run, 22 RBI and 15 runs.
7. Garrett Luett, Freshman, Underwood (36 total bases) — There’s a case to be made that Luett is the purest hitter in the conference. Iowa thinks so, as he got an offer and committed to the Hawkeyes earlier this school year. He hit .370/.452/.493 with seven doubles, a triple, 25 RBI and 19 runs for the Eagles.
8. Nick Denning, Junior, AHSTW (35 total bases) — Denning hit .403/.486/.565 with six doubles and two triples for the Vikings last season.
9. Evan Alt, Junior, Audubon (34 total bases) — Alt is the last returning player with 30 total bases from last season. He had five doubles, three triples and a .303/.372/.447 batting line.
10. Ryan Bach, Senior, Treynor (29 total bases) — Bach hit .288/.367/.362 for the Cardinals last summer, finishing with six doubles among 23 total hits.
The rest of the top 25:
11. Cael Witt, Freshman, Tri-Center (26 total bases, .319/.460/.377)
11. Mason Yochum, Senior, Treynor (26 total bases, .289/.410/.313)
13. Kalab Kuhl, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia (25 total bases, .296/.394/.309)
13. Charlie Schrage, Junior, Treynor (25 total bases, .333/.470/.379)
15. Nick Hackett, Sophomore, Underwood (22 total bases, .309/.424/.400)
15. Grady Jeppesen, Junior, Riverside (22 total bases, .351/.493/.386)
15. Hayden Kocour, Senior, Missouri Valley (22 total bases, .228/.311/.278)
15. Aaron Olsen, Sophomore, Audubon (22 total bases, .389/.468/.407)
15. Carson Wendt, Junior, Missouri Valley (22 total bases, .284/.380/.328)
15. Isaac Wohlhuter, Junior, Tri-Center (22 total bases, .303/.452/.333)
20. Cael Corrin, Sophomore, Tri-Center (21 total bases, .259/.328/.362)
20. Jay Remsburg, Senior, Audubon (21 total bases, .273/.342/.318)
22. Gavin Kiger, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (20 total bases, .279/.364/.294)
22. Holden Minahan, Junior, Treynor (20 total bases, .284/.425/.299)
22. Cooper Perdew, Senior, IKM-Manning (20 total bases, .296/.433/.370)
25. Cooper Nielsen, Senior, Audubon (19 total bases, .224/.350/.284)
25. Easton Robertson, Sophomore, Underwood (19 total bases, .315/.439/.352)
25. Wes Vana, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia (19 total bases, .260/.379/.260)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning leaders in each of the offensive categories listed.
Runs: Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood (33)
Hits: Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center (37)
Singles: Jack Vanfossan, Junior, Underwood (25)
Doubles: Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center (11)
Triples: Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood (4)
Home Runs: Jaxon Schumacher, Senior, Treynor & Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center (5)
RBI: Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center (30)
SAC: Aiden Akers, Sophomore, AHSTW (8)
SF: Jacob Coon, Senior, AHSTW & Brayden Lund, Senior, AHSTW (3)
BB: Jaxon Schumacher, Senior, Treynor (23)
HBP: Lincoln Thomas, Sophomore, Tri-Center (9)
AVG: Jaxon Schumacher, Senior, Treynor (.500)
OBP: Jaxon Schumacher, Senior, Treynor (.652)
SLG: Jaxon Schumacher, Senior, Treynor (.887)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Western Iowa Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2022.
AHSTW Kolby Weihs Austin Christiansen, Riverisde Aiden Bell
1. Sean McGee, Senior, Tri-Center (84 strikeouts) — McGee had a big breakout on the mound last season, leading the conference with seven wins while pitching to a 1.59 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP over 48 1/3 innings.
2. Nick Denning, Junior, AHSTW (48 strikeouts) — Denning led the conference with a 0.61 ERA and was second with a 0.85 WHIP last season in 34 1/3 innings.
3. Jack Vanfossan, Junior, Underwood (47 strikeouts) — Vanfossan went 0.90 ERA/1.00 WHIP to lead the Eagles staff last season, finishing the year with 39 innings.
4. Isaac Wohlhuter, Junior, Tri-Center (41 strikeouts) — Wohlhuter also had a breakout on the mound for the Trojans with a 1.91 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP over 29 1/3 innings.
5. Jaxon Schumacher, Senior, Treynor (40 strikeouts) — He faced the best of the best throughout the year and had a 3.65 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP over 30 2/3 innings.
6. Grady Jeppesen, Junior, Riverside (38 strikeouts) — Jeppesen went 31 1/3 innings for the Bulldogs last season.
7. Garrett Luett, Freshman, Underwood (35 strikeouts) — Another year of growth for Luett should be big for the Eagles already-scary pitching staff. He had a 2.92 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP over 26 1/3 innings.
8. Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood (33 strikeouts) — Boothby had 34 innings on the bump and finished last season with a 1.03 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP.
8. Brayden Lund, Senior, AHSTW (33 strikeouts) — Lund had a 3.74 ERA and a 1.85 WHIP last season, finishing with 24 1/3 innings.
10. Gavin Larsen, Senior, Audubon (32 strikeouts) — Larsen finished with 22 innings for the Wheelers and posted a 4.14 ERA/1.77 WHIP line.
The rest:
11. Kaeden Pleas, Junior, Riverside (29 strikeouts, 35 IP)
12. Kalab Kuhl, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia (28 strikeouts, 36 IP)
13. Ryan Bach, Senior, Treynor (27 strikeouts, 23.1 IP)
13. Cael Corrin, Sophomore, Tri-Center (27 strikeouts, 20 IP)
15. Ryker Adair, Freshman, Underwood (26 strikeouts, 14.1 IP)
16. Carson Meaike, Sophomore, Audubon (25 strikeouts, 25 IP)
17. Hayden Kocour, Senior, Missouri Valley (23 strikeouts, 28 IP)
18. Jacob Coon, Senior, AHSTW (22 strikeouts, 34 IP)
18. Gage Shook, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (22 strikeouts, 33 IP)
20. Gus Bashore, Junior, Underwood (20 strikeouts, 21 IP)
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Wins: Sean McGee, Senior, Tri-Center (7)
Saves: Gavin Larsen, Senior, Audubon & Wes Vana, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia (2)
IP: Sean McGee, Senior, Tri-Center (48.1)
BAA: Nick Denning, Junior, AHSTW (.094)
ERA: Nick Denning, Junior, AHSTW (0.61)
WHIP: Nick Denning, Junior, AHSTW (0.85)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the Western Iowa Conference, sorted by total steals in 2022.
1. Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood (24/27)
2. Jack Vanfossan, Junior, Underwood (23/23)
3. Michael Turner, Senior, Tri-Center (21/23)
4. Grady Jeppesen, Junior, Riverside (17/18)
4. Wes Vana, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia (17/18)
6. William Anderson, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia (16/17)
6. Kyle Stueve, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (16/17)
8. Easton Robertson, Sophomore, Underwood (15/15)
9. Drake Geith, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia (14/14)
10. Ryan Bach, Senior, Treynor (11/12)
10. Tanner Nelson, Senior, Tri-Center (11/11)
10. Cael Witt, Freshman, Tri-Center (11/12)
13. Gavin Kiger, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (10/10)
13. Hayden Kocour, Senior, Missouri Valley (10/12)
15. Dalton Smith, Junior, Riverside (9/12)
15. Carson Wendt, Junior, Missouri Valley (9/11)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
•AHSTW (2): Nick Denning (First Team), Brayden Lund (Second Team)
•Audubon (1): Gavin Larsen (Second Team)
•IKM-Manning (0)
•Logan-Magnolia (2): Kalab Kuhl (Second Team), Wes Vana (Second Team)
•Missouri Valley (0)
•Riverside (2): Grady Jeppesen (First Team), Kaeden Pleas (Second Team)
•Treynor (3): Charlie Schrage (Second Team), Jaxon Schumacher (First Team), Brady Wallace (Second Team)
•Tri-Center (2): Sean McGee (Second Team), Michael Turner (First Team)
•Underwood (3): Mason Boothby (First Team), Garrett Luett (Second Team), Jack Vanfossan (First Team)
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Jaxon Schumacher, Senior, Treynor. The Kirkwood recruit received seven of the possible eight votes. Jack Vanfossan and Mason Boothby of Underwood received one tally each.
Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Jack Vanfossan, Junior, Underwood. Vanfossan had seven of a possible eight votes here. His teammate — Boothby — and Sean McGee of Tri-Center picked up the other nods.
Preseason Poll:
1. Underwood (8) — 40 points
2. Treynor (1) — 31 points
3. Tri-Center — 28 points
4. Audubon — 11 points
5. AHSTW — 10 points
6. Missouri Valley & Riverside — 5 points
8. Logan-Magnolia — 3 points
9. IKM-Manning — 2 points
Note: Every single team was mentioned at least once, and Underwood is the unanimous choice to win the league this year. Some picked Treynor second, others Tri-Center. But nobody picked outside of that trio put anybody else in the top three.
The preseason poll includes teams that received at least one vote in the preseason coaches’ top five. The points system went 5-4-3-2-1.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
And I have not quite killed off my own preseason prognostication just yet! These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Underwood (34)
2. Tri-Center (32)
3. Treynor (27)
4. AHSTW & Audubon (18)
6. Logan-Magnolia (15)
7. Missouri Valley (13)
8. Riverside (11)
9. IKM-Manning (6)
Thoughts: Underwood and Tri-Center are a bit tighter here than in the coaches’ poll, and “The System” likes the Trojans ahead of Treynor rather than the other way. AHSTW and Audubon, though, are pretty tight here, too, and Logan-Magnolia makes a jump from No. 9 up to No. 6, finishing ahead of Missouri Valley and Riverside. That’s also a notable difference from the coaches.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.