(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Missouri River Conference baseball.
PREVIOUS SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEWS
5/1: Corner Conference Softball
5/2: Pride of Iowa Conference Baseball
5/3: Rolling Valley Conference Baseball
5/4: Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball
5/5: Western Iowa Conference Softball
5/6: Corner Conference Baseball
5/7: Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball
5/8: Missouri River Conference Softball
5/9: Rolling Valley Conference Softball
5/10: Western Iowa Conference Baseball
2023 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
Abraham Lincoln shocked the house in making a jump from seventh to first in the conference between 2021 and 2022. Sergeant Bluff-Luton ended up two games back of the Lynx in the loss column, but they got the ultimate prize in advancing to the state tournament. Here’s how it lined up:
1. Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 22-14 overall, 21-5 conference
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 31-12 overall, 21-7 conference
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 27-14 overall, 19-9 conference
4. Sioux City East Black Raiders — 24-15 overall, 18-8 conference
5. LeMars Bulldogs — 13-22 overall, 12-16 conference
6. Sioux City West Wolverines — 14-20 overall, 11-17 conference
7. Sioux City North Stars — 13-27 overall, 8-20 conference
8. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 1-34 overall, 0-28 conference
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln: Tyler Brietzke
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Andy Osborne
•LeMars: Trent Eckstaine
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Matt Nelson
•Sioux City East: Trevor Miller
•Sioux City North: Nicholas Tillo
•Sioux City West: Gabe Hoogers
•Thomas Jefferson: Tom Giles
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 25 returning offensive players in the Missouri River Conference, sorted by total bases in 2022.
1. Brady Baker, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (73 total bases) — Baker hit .386/.448/.575 and posted 19 doubles, a triple and a home run among 49 total hits during a breakout sophomore season.
2. Ayden Hoag, Junior, LeMars (69 total bases) — Another sophomore break out from Hoag, who hit .420/.504/.616 with 13 doubles and three home runs. He drove in 31 and scored 25 times.
3. Tylar Lutgen, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (64 total bases) — Lutgen hit .354/.433/.492 with 12 doubles, two home runs, 29 RBI and 35 runs for the Warriors.
4. Aidan Martin, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (59 total bases) — Martin is yet another junior that had a standout sophomore season in 2022, finishing with a .429/.526/.562 line that included 11 doubles and one home run.
5. Sean Schaefer, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (52 total base) — This junior class is loaded. Schaefer finished with three doubles, two triples and two home runs, drove in 20 runs, scored 43 times and hit .328/.423/.437.
6. Carter Brown, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (48 total bases) — Brown went .259/.338/.356, but he had nine extra-base hits (7 doubles, 2 HR) among his 35 total hits for the season.
7. Teagen Kasel, Junior, LeMars (47 total bases) — Kasel hit .355/.432/.427 for his sophomore summer, posting six doubles and a triple among 39 total hits.
7. Shane Sanderson, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (47 total bases) — Sanderson had 39 singles and four doubles among his 43 hits last season, finishing with a .344/.471/.376 line.
9. Gaven Goldsberry, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (46 total bases) — Goldsberry posted six doubles, two triples and two home runs with 27 RBI, finishing with a .259/.358/.397 batting line.
10. Kelynn Jacobsen, Senior, Sioux City East (45 total bases) — A star multi-sporter, Jacobsen went .285/.393/.366 with four doubles and two home runs among 35 total hits.
10. Braydon Lincoln, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (45 total bases) — Lincoln had a strong summer of his own with a .359/.472/.437 batting line that included eight doubles and 25 RBI.
The rest of the top 25:
12. Brecken Schossow, Senior, Sioux City East (43 total bases, .235/.355/.422)
12. Drake Van Meter, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (43 total bases, .230/.439/.381)
14. Evan Jalas, Junior, LeMars (42 total bases, .263/.364/.368)
14. Easton Wheeler, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (42 total bases, .300/.477/.382)
16. Blake Patino, Junior, Sioux City East (41 total bases, .304/.444/.357)
17. Lincoln Colling, Senior, Sioux City East (40 total bases, .252/.394/.348)
17. Steven Kling, Junior, Sioux City North (40 total bases, .297/.381/.360)
19. Bennett Olsen, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (39 total bases, .266/.374/.358)
20. Jaron Bleeker, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (38 total bases, .294/.402/.349)
20. Brayden Kerr, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (38 total bases, .267/.362/.317)
22. Raiden Ericson, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (37 total bases, .325/.505/.462) — Akron-Westfield transfer.
23. Brayden Dreckman, Junior, LeMars (36 total bases, .319/.471/.383)
24. Eli Cedillo, Junior, Sioux City North (35 total bases, .284/.376/.343)
25. Jax Theeler, Sophomore, Sioux City East (33 total bases, .278/.366/.306)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning leaders in each of the offensive categories listed.
Runs: Shane Sanderson, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (56)
Hits: Brady Baker, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (49)
Singles: Shane Sanderson, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (39)
Doubles: Brady Baker, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (19)
Triples: Gaven Goldsberry, Junior, Abraham Lincoln; Sean Schaefer, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Brecken Schossow, Senior, Sioux City East (2)
Home Runs: Drake Van Meter, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4)
RBI: Brady Baker, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (34)
SAC: Sean Schaefer, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (9)
SF: Aidan Martin, Junior, Abraham Lincoln & Easton Wheeler, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4)
BB: Drake Van Meter, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton & Easton Wheeler, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (30)
HBP: Drake Van Meter, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12)
AVG: Aidan Martin, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (.429)
OBP: Aidan Martin, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (.526)
SLG: Ayden Hoag, Junior, LeMars (.616)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Missouri River Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2022.
1. Ayden Schrunk, Junior, Sioux City North (84 strikeouts) — Schrunk threw 51 1/3 innings with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.73 WHIP.
2. Ayden Hoag, Junior, LeMars (73 strikeouts) — Hoag had a 2.90 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP while throwing 48 1/3 innings for the Bulldogs.
3. Brody Blake, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (45 strikeouts) — Blake went 45 innings last summer for the Warriors, posting a 4.98 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP.
4. Brayden Dreckman, Junior, LeMars (44 strikeouts) — Dreckman’s 35 innings led to a 4.60 ERA and a 1.86 WHIP, along with the 44 strikeouts.
5. Jaron Bleeker, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (43 strikeouts) — Bleeker had just 23 walks ,a 3.73 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP over 45 innings.
6. Zach Lincoln, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (42 strikeouts) — One of the key arms that led the Lynx revolution from 7 to 1, Lincoln went 43 1/3 innings, walked just 10 and had a 2.42 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.
7. Lincoln Colling, Senior, Sioux City East (40 strikeouts) — Colling had just 13 walks all season, throwing 42 innings and posting a 3.67 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP.
8. Bennett Olsen, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (37 strikeouts) — The Grand View bowling recruit, Olsen threw 39 innings and had a 5.21 ERA/1.87 WHIP line.
9. Cael Kilberg, Sophomore, Sioux City West (34 strikeouts) — Kilburg threw 25 innings and had a 2.80 ERA/1.60 WHIP.
10. Gaven Goldsberry, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (32 strikeouts) — The third returning arm in the top 10 for Abraham Lincoln, Goldsberry allowed just a .193 batting average against while going 31.1 innings with a 2.68 ERA/1.56 WHIP line.
The rest:
11. Raiden Ericson, Junior, Akron-Westfield (31 strikeouts, 37.2 IP)
12. Trent Marienau, Senior, LeMars (29 strikeouts, 36.1 IP)
13. Lochlin Jackson, Junior, Sioux City North (28 strikeouts, 30.1 IP)
13. Braydon Lincoln, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (28 strikeouts, 36 IP)
13. Tylar Lutgen, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (28 strikeouts, 39.1 IP)
16. Steven Kling, Junior, Sioux City North (25 strikeouts, 25 IP)
17. Garrett Denman, Sophomore, Thomas Jeferson (24 strikeouts, 33.2 IP)
18. Scott Kroll, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (22 strikeouts, 22.2 IP)
18. Aidan Martin, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (22 strikeouts, 15.1 IP)
18. Landon Tastad, Senior, Sioux City North (22 strikeouts, 26 IP)
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Wins: Brody Blake, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Zach Lincoln, Junior, Abraham Lincoln; Tylar Lutgen, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5)
Saves: Shane Sanderson, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (3)
IP: Ayden Schrunk, Junior, Sioux City North (51.1)
BAA: Cael Kilberg, Sophomore, Sioux City West (.144)
ERA: Hunter Wauhob, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1.99)
WHIP: Hunter Wauhob, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic (0.97)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the Missouri River Conference, sorted by total steals in 2022.
1. Sean Schaefer, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (30/32)
2. Shane Sanderson, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (28/30)
3. Gaven Goldsberry, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (18/18)
4. Drake Van Meter, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17/18)
4. Easton Wheeler, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17/17)
6. Tylar Lutgen, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16/17)
7. Nate Anderson, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson (15/16)
8. Dayton Harrell, Junior, Sioux City North (14/15)
8. Tyler Huey, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (14/15)
10. Brady Baker, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (13/13)
10. Brayden Kerr, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13/15)
12. Zach Lincoln, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (12/17)
12. Bennett Olsen, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (12/13)
14. Cael Miller, Junior, Sioux City North (11/14)
15. Teagen Kasel, Junior, LeMars (10/10)
15. Steven Kling, Junior, Sioux City North (10/11)
15. Hunter McHugh, Senior, Sioux City West (10/11)
15. Cael Walrod, Sophomore, Sioux City North (10/11)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
•Abraham Lincoln (3): Zach Lincoln (First Team), Braydon Lincoln (Second Team), Aidan Martin (First Team)
•Bishop Heelan Catholic (4): Brady Baker (First Team), Brody Blake (Second Team), Sean Schaefer (First Team), Shane Sanderson (Second Team)
•LeMars (2): Ayden Hoag (First Team), Teagen Kasel (Second Team)
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2): Tylar Lutgen (First Team), Easton Wheeler (Second Team)
•Sioux City East (0)
•Sioux City North (2): Steven Kling (Second Team), Ayden Schrunk (Second Team)
•Sioux City West (0)
•Thomas Jefferson (0)
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Aidan Martin, Abraham Lincoln — Martin received five of the seven possible votes while Ayden Hoag of LeMars took the other three.
Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Ayden Hoag, LeMars — Hoag had five votes here while Zach Lincoln of Abraham Lincoln tallied two and Ayden Schrunk of Sioux City North had one.
Preseason Poll:
1. Abraham Lincoln (5) — 31 points
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (1) — 26 points
3. Sioux City East (1) — 24 points
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1) — 19 points
5. Sioux City North — 11 points
6. LeMars — 7 points
7. Sioux City West — 1 point
Note: Four teams receive first-place votes, but Abraham Lincoln is the favorite for five coaches to repeat as conference champions. The numbers won’t add completely up as there was one coach that did not have a fifth-place vote in their preseason poll.
The preseason poll includes teams that received at least one vote in the preseason coaches’ top five. The points system went 5-4-3-2-1.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
And I have not quite killed off my own preseason prognostication just yet! These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic & Sergeant Bluff-Luton (42)
3. Abraham Lincoln (41)
4. Sioux City East (25)
5. LeMars (23)
6. Sioux City North (21)
7. Sioux City West (14)
8. Thomas Jefferson (2)
Thoughts: If we were to tier this thing, the top tier would be Heelan, SBL and AL battling for the conference championship. It’s worth remembering, SBL did have as many wins as AL did last year in the conference, and they were right there in the race. “The System” believes it will be similar this season with Heelan also jumping into the mix. Sioux City East, LeMars and Sioux City North, at least according to “The System,” are that next tier that should be interesting to follow as the season moves along.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.