(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Pride of Iowa Conference softball.
PREVIOUS SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEWS
5/1: Corner Conference Softball
5/2: Pride of Iowa Conference Baseball
5/3: Rolling Valley Conference Baseball
5/4: Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball
5/5: Western Iowa Conference Softball
5/6: Corner Conference Baseball
5/7: Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball
5/8: Missouri River Conference Softball
5/9: Rolling Valley Conference Softball
5/10: Western Iowa Conference Baseball
5/11: Missouri River Conference Baseball
2023 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Martensdale-St. Marys claimed the conference championship and advanced to the state semifinals. Southeast Warren, meanwhile, was one game back of them and played for a state championship. Wayne was right there, too. Yeah, the Pride of Iowa Conference was pretty, pretty good. Here’s how the standings looked:
1. Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — 26-4 overall, 12-1 conference
2. Southeast Warren Warhawks — 25-5 overall, 11-2 conference
3. Wayne Falcons — 22-7 overall, 10-3 conference
4. Mount Ayr Raiderettes — 17-11 overall, 9-3 conference
5. Central Decatur Cardinals — 12-16 overall, 6-7 conference
6. Southwest Valley Timberwolves — 14-15 overall, 5-8 conference
7. East Union Eagles — 20-13 overall, 4-9 conference
7. Nodaway Valley Wolverines — 5-16 overall, 4-9 conference
9. Lenox Tigers — 6-22 overall, 3-10 conference
10. Bedford Bulldogs — 3-17 overall, 0-12 conference
COACHES
•Bedford: Kenny Weed
•Central Decatur: Rudy Evertsen
•East Union: Sara Keeler
•Lenox: Mandy Stoaks
•Martensdale-St. Marys: Emily Wood
•Mount Ayr: Morgan Quick
•Nodaway Valley: Brian Eisbach
•Southeast Warren: Cody Reynolds
•Southwest Valley: Elizabeth Metheny
•Wayne: Heather Fortune
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 25 returning offensive players in the Pride of Iowa Conference, sorted by total bases in 2022.
1. Breanna Nolte, Senior, Southeast Warren (75 total bases) — One of the key members of the Warhawks explosive offense over the last several years, Nolte hit .411/.454/.833 last year with 10 doubles, eight home runs, two triples and 41 RBI.
2. Izzie Moore, Sophomore, Wayne (72 total bases) — Moore had a great all-around sophomore season, and now she gets to get into her softball element after a .461/.543/.809 freshman line. That included seven doubles, eight home runs, 34 RBI and 34 runs scored.
3. Jaycee Neer, Sophomore, Southeast Warren (67 total bases) — Neer went .440/.510/.798 with 14 doubles, four home runs and two triples while driving in 32 runs and scoring 30 times for the Warhawks.
4. Noelle McKnight, Senior, East Union (56 total bases) — McKnight hit .435/.524/.659 with six triples, four doubles and a home run, driving in 20 and scoring 33 times for the Eagles last summer.
5. Brynnly German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (55 total bases) — German is the top-returning hitter for the defending conference champions (at least in total bases), as she hit .367/.398/.505 with nine doubles and three triples. She also had 29 runs and 29 RBI.
6. Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox (54 total bases) — Certainly one of the more feared hitters in all of KMAland, Cox had seven doubles, four home runs and a triple during her freshman season, psosting a .440/.523/.720 line and drove in 20 runs.
6. Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (54 total bases) — Another German for teh Blue Devils, Campbell hit .333/.374/.562 with 10 doubles, four home runs, 26 RBI and 22 runs scored.
6. Clara O’Brien, Junior, Wayne (54 total bases) — O’Brien brings back extensive gap-to-gap power after going for 10 doubles, four home runs and a triple during her sophomore season. She hit .330/.396/.593 with 23 RBI and 28 runs.
9. Alivia Ruble, Senior, Southeast Warren (51 total bases) — Known most for her pitching exploits, Ruble can crush, too. Half of her 20 hits were home runs last year, and she drove in 31 runs for the Warhawks.
10. Sara Collins, Senior, East Union (50 total bases) — Collins hit .382/.402/.562 in a big junior summer for the Eagles, finishing with nine doubles, two triples and a home run. She also had 33 RBI and 19 runs.
The rest of the top 25:
11. Evy Marlin, Sophomore, Southwest Valley (47 total bases, .398/.432/.534)
12. Kaylee Tigner, Senior, Southeast Warren (46 total bases, .461/.523/.605)
13. Allie Jo Fortune, Sophomore, Wayne (45 total bases, .298/.315/.536)
14. Avery Staver, Freshman, East Union (44 total bases, .407/.484/.543)
15. Lexi Clendenen, Freshman, Southeast Warren (43 total bases, .395/.452/.566)
16. Ada Lund, Freshman, Southwest Valley (42 total bases, .352/.389/.477)
17. Zoey Larsen, Senior, Mount Ayr (41 total bases, .262/.302/.512)
17. Ryanne Mullen, Senior, Southwest Valley (41 total bases, .364/.447/.466)
19. Natalie Geisler, Junior, Southeast Warren (32 total bases, .299/.337/.368)
20. Linsie Barnes, Senior, Mount Ayr (31 total bases, .329/.386/.408)
20. Izzy Eisbach, Freshman, Nodaway Valley (31 total bases, .356/.424/.525)
20. Zoey Reed, Sophomore, Lenox (31 total bases, .390/.403/.525) — Recovering from shoulder surgery and may be back before the end of the summer.
23. Ava Whitney, Sophomore, Wayne (30 total bases, .250/.357/.417)
24. Sydney Bears, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys (29 total bases, .333/.387/.420)
24. Breya Nickle, Sophomore, Mount Ayr (29 total bases, .323/.357/.446)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning leaders in each of the offensive categories listed.
Runs: Ryanne Mullen, Senior, Southwest Valley (36)
Hits: Izzie Moore, Sophomore, Wayne (41)
Singles: Brynnly German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys & Kaylee Tigner, Senior, Southeast Warren (28)
Doubles: Jaycee Neer, Sophomore, Southeast Warren (14)
Triples: Noelle McKnight, Senior, East Union (6)
Home Runs: Alivia Ruble, Senior, Southeast Warren (10)
RBI: Breanna Nolte, Senior, Southeast Warren (41)
SAC: Sara Collins, Senior, East Union (10)
SF: Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (3)
BB: Devyn Davis, Senior, Wayne (18)
HBP: Hadley Pearson, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (6)
AVG: Izzie Moore, Sophomore, Wayne & Kaylee Tigner, Senior, Southeast Warren (.461)
OBP: Izzie Moore, Sophomore, Wayne (.543)
SLG: Breanna Nolte, Senior, Southeast Warren (.833)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Pride of Iowa Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2022.
1. Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (181 strikeouts) — German went 115.2 innings last summer, posting a 1.39 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and a .129 batting average against.
2. Alivia Ruble, Senior, Southeast Warren (138 strikeouts) — A staple of the Pride of Iowa Conference, Ruble enters her senior season after throwing 114 innings and posting a 1.54 ERA/0.88 WHIP line as a junior.
3. Jorja Holliday, Junior, Nodaway Valley (107 strikeouts) — Holliday just keeps getting better and better and last year was no different. She had a 2.69 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in 114 1/3 innings.
4. Annika Evertsen, Senior, Central Decatur (52 strikeouts) — Evertsen went 63.2 innings and pitched to a 2.97 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP last season.
5. Ryanne Mullen, Senior, Southwest Valley (46 strikeouts) — Mullen threw 117 innings for the Timberwolves last season, finishing with a 5.50 ERA and a 1.80 WHIP.
6. Kaylyn Holmes, Junior, Southeast Warren (43 strikeouts) — If Ruble ever needs a rest, Holmes is ready to go. She threw 44 innings and had a 1.75 ERA/1.05 WHIP line during her sophomore season.
7. Zoey Reed, Sophomore, Lenox (42 strikeouts) — As mentioned, she’s dealing with an injury/surgery and may or may not be available this summer. Still, I’ll include Reed her after she threw 54.2 innings for the Tigers in 2022.
8. Sara Collins, Senior, East Union (39 strikeouts) — There are some big shoes to fill with the graduation of Mallory Raney, and Collins makes sense after throwing 83 innings and posting a 4.72 ERA/1.77 WHIP.
9. Hadley Pearson, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (36 strikeouts) — Pearson had a 1.87 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP in 52 1/3 innings.
10. Breanna Simmons, Junior, Bedford (35 strikeouts) — Simmons is likely to double her 54 2/3 innings from last season.
The rest:
11. Izzie Moore, Sophomore, Wayne (30 strikeouts, 18.2 IP)
12. Delaney Funk, Freshman, Lenox (26 strikeouts, 63.2 IP)
13. Zoey Larsen, Senior, Mount Ayr (22 strikeouts, 42 IP)
14. Haidyn Top, Junior, Southwest Valley (20 strikeouts, 31.1 IP)
15. Abigail Hughes, Sophomore, Martensdale-St. Marys (17 strikeouts, 11 IP)
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Wins: Alivia Ruble, Senior, Southeast Warren (20)
Saves: Haidyn Top, Junior, Southwest Valley (4)
IP: Ryanne Mullen, Senior, Southwest Valley (117)
BAA: Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (.129)
ERA: Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (1.39)
WHIP: Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (0.76)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the Pride of Iowa Conference, sorted by total steals in 2022.
1. Noelle McKnight, Senior, East Union (34/34)
2. Ada Lund, Freshman, Southwest Valley (19/21)
2. Evy Marlin, Sophomore, Southwest Valley (19/22)
2. Ryanne Mullen, Senior, Southwest Valley (19/19)
5. Brynnly German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (16/17)
6. Avery Staver, Freshman, East Union (15/16)
6. Kaylee Tigner, Senior, Southeast Warren (15/15)
6. Haidyn Top, Junior, Southwest Valley (15/15)
9. Clara O’Brien, Junior, Wayne (14/15)
10. Izzie Moore, Sophomore, Wayne (13/16)
11. Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox (9/9)
11. Breanna Nolte, Senior, Southeast Warren (9/9)
13. Annika Evertsen, Senior, Central Decatur (8/8)
13. Morgan Shuler, Sophomore, Southwest Valley (8/8)
15. Madeline Bevington, Sophomore, Southwest Valley (7/7)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
•Bedford (1): Bridget Murphy (HM)
•Central Decatur (1): Annika Evertsen (HM)
•East Union (1): Noelle McKnight (HM)
•Lenox (2): Sadie Cox (Second Team), Zoey Reed (Second Team)
•Martensdale-St. Marys (3): Brynnly German (First Team), Campbell German (First Team), Hadley Pearson (HM)
•Mount Ayr (2): Zoey Larsen (HM), Breya Nickle (Second Team)
•Nodaway Valley (3): Lindsey Davis (Second Team), Izzy Eisbach (HM), Jorja Holliday (Second Team)
•Southeast Warren (4): Jaycee Neer (Second Team), Breanna Nolte (First Team), Alivia Ruble (First Team), Kaylee Tigner (Second Team)
•Southwest Valley (1): Ryanne Mullen (HM)
•Wayne (3): Izzie Moore (HM), Clara O’Brien (Second Team), Skylar O’Brien (Second Team)
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Breanna Nolte, Southeast Warren. Nolte received four first-place votes while teammates Alivia Ruble (2) and Jaycee Neer (1) combined for three. Brynnly and Campbell German each got one tally, and Sadie Cox did, too.
Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys. Campbell German came out with seven of the possible nine first-place votes. Alivia Ruble was next with three.
Preseason Poll:
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (6) — 41 points
2. Southeast Warren (4) — 40 points
3. Wayne — 29 points
4. Mount Ayr — 20 points
5. Nodaway Valley — 8 points
6. Central Decatur — 6 points
7. Southwest Valley — 2 points
8. Lenox — 1 point
Note: The defending champion won by the slightest of margins last year, and they win by the slightest of margins here in the preseason poll. Wayne is a clear choice at No. 3 despite another strong senior class graduating, and Mount Ayr is right in line for that No. 4 spot. Who comes next is anybody’s guess. One coach only voted on the top three, so the numbers aren’t going to completely add up.
The preseason poll includes teams that received at least one vote in the preseason coaches’ top five. The points system went 5-4-3-2-1.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
And I have not quite killed off my own preseason prognostication just yet! These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Southeast Warren (32)
2. Martensdale-St. Marys (28)
3. Wayne (24)
4. Southwest Valley (20)
5. Mount Ayr (15)
6. East Union (13)
7. Lenox (10)
8. Central Decatur & Nodaway Valley (9)
10. Bedford (2)
Thoughts: Southeast Warren comes out as the favorite, narrowly over Martensdale-St. Marys. Wayne is in that No. 3 position, as expected, but the big surprise is Southwest Valley at No. 4. And even more surprising? They’re not that far off from No. 3. Could we see a Timberwolves uprising this season? I would say Nodaway Valley is probably a bit low. New head coach Brian Eisbach has been recruiting and is bringing in some additional athletes. They have such strong numbers that they are playing a JV schedule. I’d also venture a guess Central Decatur is a bit lower than they will finish. But…we shall see soon enough.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.