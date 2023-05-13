(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Bluegrass Conference softball.
PREVIOUS SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEWS
5/1: Corner Conference Softball
5/2: Pride of Iowa Conference Baseball
5/3: Rolling Valley Conference Baseball
5/4: Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball
5/5: Western Iowa Conference Softball
5/6: Corner Conference Baseball
5/7: Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball
5/8: Missouri River Conference Softball
5/9: Rolling Valley Conference Softball
5/10: Western Iowa Conference Baseball
5/11: Missouri River Conference Baseball
5/12: Pride of Iowa Conference Softball
2023 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
The defending state champions comes from the Bluegrass Conference. Twin Cedars claimed the 1A title with a win over Southeast Warren in the final game in Fort Dodge. Here’s how the conference standings looked, according to Bound:
1. Twin Cedars Sabers — 29-3 overall, 16-0 conference
2. Murray Mustangs — 20-7 overall, 13-2 conference
3. Lamoni Demons — 12-10 overall, 10-5 conference
4. Moravia Mohawks — 11-17 overall, 7-8 conference
5. Melcher-Dallas Saints — 12-17 overall, 6-7 conference
6. Moulton-Udell Eagles — 9-14 overall, 7-9 conference
7. Seymour Warriors — 5-11 overall, 5-10 conference
8. Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs — 10-19 overall, 4-12 conference
9. Mormon Trail Saintes — 1-22 overall, 0-15 conference
COACHES
•Lamoni: Layne Nowlin
•Melcher-Dallas: Emilie Krpan
•Moravia: Ashley Beals
•Mormon Trail: Jeremy Bellon
•Moulton-Udell: Jason Ogden
•Murray: Tessa Otto
•Orient-Macksburg: Mike Cooley
•Seymour: Ali Enright
•Twin Cedars: Zack Dunkin
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 25 returning offensive players in the Bluegrass Conference, sorted by total bases in 2022.
1. Emma Boswell, Freshman, Orient-Macksburg (80 total bases) — Boswell was a major impact player as an 8th grader, finishing the summer with a .627/.680/.964 batting line that included eight doubles, four triples and four home runs. She also drove in 38 and scored 35 in just 29 games.
2. Jillian French, Junior, Twin Cedars (66 total bases) — One of the top hitters for the top team in Class 1A, French hit .462/.528/.710 with 10 doubles, three home runs, two triples, 43 RBI and 24 runs scored.
3. Keirsten Klein, Freshman, Murray (65 total bases) — What a summer for the 8th graders in 2022. Klein hit .500/.543/.756 and had 13 doubles and three home runs while driving in 35.
4. Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni (62 total bases) — Henson had another strong year with a .650/.708/1.033 batting line that included 14 extra-base hits (7 triples, 6 doubles, 1 HR) among her 39 total for the year. She also scored 37 runs.
5. Paetyn Anderson, Junior, Melcher-Dallas (55 total bases) — Anderson had eight doubles, four home runs and a triple and drove in 30 runs while hitting .440/.517/.733 for the season.
6. Breegan Ellison, Freshman, Moravia (52 total bases) — Another freshman within the top six returning to the league. Ellison went .464/.500/.619 for the Mohawks, posting seven doubles and three triples for the year.
7. Kisha Reed, Senior, Twin Cedars (49 total bases) — Another key returnee for the champs, Reed hit .368/.444/.563 and finished the season with five doubles, three triples and two home runs.
8. Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars (48 total bases) — As good as it gets when it comes to multi-sport athletes, Dunkin went .389/.517/.533 for the Sabers. She had five triples and three doubles to go with her 27 singles and 23 walks.
9. Christa Cass, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (47 total bases) — Another outstanding multi-sporter, Cass hit .395/.490/.547 for the Bulldogs. She finished with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 singles.
9. Destiny Nathaniel, Senior, Moravia (47 total bases) — Nathaniel had six doubles, three home runs and a triple while hitting .385/.473/.603 in her junior summer.
The rest of the top 25 returnees:
11. Jayda Chew, Senior, Murray (39 total bases, .424/.500/.459)
11. Jaime Self, Freshman, Moravia (39 total bases, .392/.444/.527)
13. Peytin Ellison, Sophomore, Moravia (38 total bases, .364/.500/.494)
14. Adriana Howard, Sophomore, Moulton-Udell (35 total bases, .313/.403/.522)
15. Kjirsten Albertson, Senior, Moravia (34 total bases, .351/.390/.442)
15. Kinsey Eslinger, Junior, Orient-Macksburg (34 total bases, .315/.361/.382)
15. Kasyn Shinn, Junior, Orient-Macksburg (34 total bases, .305/.457/.415)
18. Jalie Baumfalk, Senior, Murray (28 total bases, .406/.472/.438)
18. Emaleigh Pierschbacher, Junior, Lamoni (28 total bases, .379/.414/.424)
20. Lexis Smith, Senior, Moulton-Udell (27 total bases, .308/.370/.415)
21. Cristen Durian, Sophomore, Twin Cedars (25 total bases, .266/.382/.391)
21. Kasyn Reed, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (25 total bases, .244/.289/.278)
21. Leah Rinchiuso, Sophomore, Seymour (25 total bases, .400/.483/.500)
24. Alexa Bedford, Junior, Moravia (24 total bases, .254/.303/.338)
25. Emily Campbell, Junior, Orient-Macksburg (22 total bases, .272/.318/.272)
25. Teryn Shields, Senior, Murray (22 total bases, .321/.390/.415)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning leaders in each of the offensive categories listed.
Runs: Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (46)
Hits: Emma Boswell, Freshman, Orient-Macksburg (52)
Singles: Emma Boswell, Freshman, Orient-Macksburg (36)
Doubles: Keirsten Klein, Freshman, Murray (13)
Triples: Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni (7)
Home Runs: Paetyn Anderson, Junior, Melcher-Dallas & Emma Boswell, Freshman, Orient-Macksburg (4)
RBI: Jillian French, Junior, Twin Cedars (43)
SAC: Stephanie Leager, Senior, Moulton-Udell (5)
SF: Summer Karpan, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (2)
BB: Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars (23)
HBP: Kasyn Shinn, Junior, Orient-Macksburg (13)
AVG: Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni (.650)
OBP: Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni (.708)
SLG: Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni (1.033)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Bluegrass Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2022.
1. Alexa Bedford, Junior, Moravia (99 strikeouts) — With the graduation of Grace Bailey (Twin Cedars) and the injury to BrieAnna Remster (Melcher-Dallas), Bedford returns as the top strikeout pitcher in the league. She went 122 2/23 innings last season.
2. Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni (87 strikeouts) — Henson had a 3.10 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP over 79 innings and walked just 19.
3. Gracie Peck, Junior, Seymour (85 strikeouts) — Peck’s 2.90 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP came in 96 2/3 innings, and she walked just 32.
4. Adriana Howard, Sophomore, Moulton-Udell (81 strikeouts) — Howard pitched 95 innings last season, finishing the year with just 28 walks.
5. Emma Boswell, Freshman, Orient-Macksburg (67 strikeouts) — Boswell went 60 1/3 innings and finished the season with a 4.06 ERA/1.74 WHIP line.
6. Teryn Shields, Senior, Murray (61 strikeouts) — Shields pitched 69 innings and had a 4.77 ERA/1.88 WHIP for the Mustangs.
7. Christa Cass, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (56 strikeouts) — Cass was a solid 1-2 duo with Boswell, finishing the season with 52 1/3 innings.
8. Saydi Benz, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas (42 strikeouts) — Benz tossed 74 1/3 innings for Melcher-Dallas last season.
9. Jaime Self, Freshman, Moravia (29 strikeouts) — Self pitched 28 1/3 innings last summer.
10. Kinsey Eslinger, Junior, Orient-Macksburg (27 strikeouts) — Eslinger’s 4.88 ERA and 1.80 WHIP came in 51 2/3 innings.
Others:
11. Aidan Newton, Junior, Mormon Trail (22 strikeouts, 30.1 IP)
12. Cejay Kent, Junior, Murray (20 strikeouts, 24.2 IP)
13. Ella Hysell, Sophomore, Mormon Trail (19 strikeouts, 38.2 IP)
14. Mia Shanks, Junior, Mormon Trail (14 strikeouts, 18.2 IP)
15. Emaleigh Pierschbacher, Junior, Lamoni (12 strikeouts, 40.2 IP)
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Wins: Alexa Bedford, Junior, Moravia (9)
Saves: Adriana Howard, Sophomore, Moulton-Udell & Jaime Self, Freshman, Moravia (1)
IP: Alexa Bedford, Junior, Moravia (122.1)
BAA: Emma Boswell, Freshman, Orient-Macksburg (.221)
ERA: Gracie Peck, Junior, Seymour (2.90)
WHIP: Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni (1.25)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the Bluegrass Conference, sorted by total steals in 2022.
1. Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars (33/34)
2. Peytin Ellison, Sophomore, Moravia (29/32)
3. Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni (22/22)
3. Lauren Long, Senior, Moravia (22/23)
5. Destiny Nathaniel, Senior, Moravia (21/21)
6. Christa Cass, Senior, Orient-Macksburg (20/20)
7. Finley Spencer, Junior, Moravia (17/17)
8. Kenna Spencer, Freshman, Moravia (16/17)
9. Emma Boswell, Freshman, Orient-Macksburg (15/15)
9. Breegan Ellison, Freshman, Moravia (15/16)
11. Gracie Peck, Junior, Seymour (14/14)
12. Paetyn Anderson, Junior, Melcher-Dallas (13/14)
12. Jayda Chew, Senior, Murray (13/13)
12. Jenna Mickey, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas (13/13)
12. Lexis Smith, Senior, Moulton-Udell (13/15)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
•Lamoni (3): Taylor Henson (First Team), Lauren Olson (HM), Emaleigh Pierschbacher (Second Team)
•Melcher-Dallas (2): Paetyn Anderson (Second Team), Summer Karpan (HM)
•Moravia (3): Alexa Bedford (HM), Breegan Ellison (Second Team), Destiny Nathaniel (First Team)
•Mormon Trail (1): Miah Roberts (HM)
•Moulton-Udell (1): Adriana Howard (Second Team)
•Murray (5): Jalie Baumfalk (Second Team), Jayda Chew (First Team), Megan Henrichs (HM), Keirsten Klein (Second Team), Teryn Shields (First Team)
•Orient-Macksburg (3): Emma Boswell (First Team), Christa Cass (First Team), Kinsey Eslinger (HM)
•Seymour (3): Gracie Peck (Second Team), Olivia Power (HM), Leah Rinchiuso (First Team)
•Twin Cedars (6): Cheyanne Bruns (HM), Rylee Dunkin (First Team), Cristen Durian (Second Team), Jillian French (First Team), Kisha Reed (First Team), Kenzyn Roberts (Second Team)
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars. Dunkin received seven of a possible eight votes. There was a pass, and there was a vote for Taylor Henson.
Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Taylor Henson, Lamoni. Henson had four first-place tallies here to take the top honor. Teryn Shields of Murray had two, there was one pass and there were two votes for BrieAnna Remster, who is out with an injury.
Preseason Poll:
1. Twin Cedars (7) — 39 points
2. Murray (2) — 32 points
3. Melcher-Dallas — 19 points
4. Lamoni & Moravia — 17 points
6. Seymour — 5 points
7. Orient-Macksburg — 3 points
8. Mormon Trail — 2 points
Note: Twin Cedars is the runaway favorite, as you might expect, although you might be surprised to see two first-place tallies for Murray. Only one coach that could vote for Twin Cedars as the preseason favorite decided not to. Obviously, that went to Murray. There’s a second tier with Melcher-Dallas, Lamoni and Moravia fighting for the top spot, and then it looks to be up in the air.
The preseason poll includes teams that received at least one vote in the preseason coaches’ top five. The points system went 5-4-3-2-1.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
And I have not quite killed off my own preseason prognostication just yet! These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Twin Cedars (30)
2. Moravia (27)
3. Murray (26)
4. Lamoni (23)
5. Orient-Macksburg (22)
6. Melcher-Dallas (15)
7. Moulton-Udell (14)
8. Seymour (12)
9. Mormon Trail (4)
Thoughts: Twin Cedars is a slight favorite in “The System” with the Mohawks right on their tails. Murray, Lamoni and Orient-Macksburg are also right there with the Bulldogs picked to make a jump from No. 8 to No. 5.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.