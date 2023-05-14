(KMAland) -- The latest and final Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Bluegrass Conference baseball.
PREVIOUS SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEWS
5/1: Corner Conference Softball
5/2: Pride of Iowa Conference Baseball
5/3: Rolling Valley Conference Baseball
5/4: Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball
5/5: Western Iowa Conference Softball
5/6: Corner Conference Baseball
5/7: Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball
5/8: Missouri River Conference Softball
5/9: Rolling Valley Conference Softball
5/10: Western Iowa Conference Baseball
5/11: Missouri River Conference Baseball
5/12: Pride of Iowa Conference Softball
5/13: Bluegrass Conference Softball
2023 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
Ankeny Christian Academy posted an undefeated mark against the rest of the conference last year, finishing 15-0 and three games better than the rest of the field. Check out the full standings, per Bound.
1. Ankeny Christian Academy Eagles — 26-2 overall, 15-0 conference
2. Moravia Mohawks — 21-7 overall, 12-3 conference
3. Lamoni Demons — 16-7 overall, 11-4 conference
4. Mormon Trail Saints — 11-13 overall, 9-8 conference
4. Twin Cedars Sabers — 9-15 overall, 9-8 conference
6. Melcher-Dallas Saints — 9-15 overall, 6-8 conference
7. Murray Mustangs — 7-17 overall, 6-12 conference
8. Seymour Warriors — 4-14 overall, 3-11 conference
9. Moulton-Udell Eagles — 0-20 overall, 0-16 conference
Note: It doesn’t sound like Seymour will be fielding a team this year, so it will be an eight-team league.
COACHES
•Ankeny Christian: Craig Dueker
•Lamoni: Brady McKillip
•Melcher-Dallas: Patrick Ferguson
•Moravia: William Huisman
•Mormon Trail: Keaton Gwinn
•Moulton-Udell: Randy Welch
•Murray: Alex Ledinsky
•Twin Cedars: Mateo Varese
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 20 returning offensive players in the Bluegrass Conference, sorted by total bases in 2022.
1. Eli Christensen, Junior, Ankeny Christian (59 total bases) — The defending champions return the top hitter in the league, as Christensen went .459/.566/.797 with 11 doubles, four triples and two home runs as a sophomore.
2. Matthew Seals, Senior, Moravia (52 total bases) — Seals smacked 10 doubles, three home runs and a triple while driving in 40 runs and hitting .383/.449/.642 for the season.
3. Wyatt Throckmorton, Junior, Moravia (41 total bases) — The last of the returning players that had at least 40 total bases last season, Throckmorton hit .375/.461/.466 with six doubles and a triple.
4. Gage Hanes, Senior, Moravia (39 total bases) — Another Moravia Mohawk, Hanes hit .397/.490/.500 with five doubles and a home run while driving in 28 runs in 2022.
4. Owen Suntken, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (39 total bases) — Suntken hit .400/.482/.557, drove in 30 runs and had seven doubles and two triple among his 28 total hits last season.
6. Kalvin Brown, Senior, Lamoni (33 total bases) — Lamoni’s top-returning hitter, Brown posted a .375/.568/.589 line behind 24 walks and 21 hits (6 doubles, 3 triples included). He also drove in 24 runs and scored 26 times.
7. Logan Godfrey, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (32 total bases) — Godfrey had seven doubles and a home run among 22 total hits, finishing with a .301/.402/.438 batting line.
8. Triton Gwinn, Junior, Mormon Trail (30 total bases) — Gwinn had eight doubles among his 22 total hits, finishing the year with a .324/.477/.441 triple-slash.
9. Brody Hoefle, Junior, Ankeny Christian (29 total bases) — Another key returnee for the Eagles, Hoefle had a .311/.436/.392 line that included four doubles and a triple.
10. Jackson McDanel, Junior, Moravia (28 total bases) — McDanel hit .300/.574/.467 and had 31 walks and eight extra-base hits (7 doubles, 1 HR) among his 18 total.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Shane Helmick, Junior, Moravia (27 total bases, .338/.444/.380)
11. Tyler Mahoney, Junior, Ankeny Christian (27 total bases, .321/.455/.346)
11. Holden Roberts, Freshman, Twin Cedars (27 total bases, .317/.423/.450)
14. Landon McKillip, Junior, Lamoni (26 total bases, .317/.494/.413)
15. Kace Patton, Junior, Murray (24 total bases, .250/.333/.353)
16. Caden Page, Sophomore, Murray (23 total bases, .302/.413/.365)
16. Andrew Rowe, Senior, Murray (23 total bases, .292/.387/.354)
18. Kasey Clark, Senior, Twin Cedars (22 total bases, .317/.386/.349)
18. Carson Seals, Freshman, Moravia (22 total bases, .292/.422/.306)
20. Cameron Swarts, Freshman, Moulton-Udell (19 total bases, .471/.513/.559)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning leaders in each of the offensive categories listed.
Runs: Wyatt Throckmorton, Junior, Moravia (44)
Hits: Eli Christensen, Junior, Ankeny Christian (34)
Singles: Wyatt Throckmorton, Junior, Moravia (26)
Doubles: Eli Christensen, Junior, Ankeny Christian (11)
Triples: Eli Christensen, Junior, Ankeny Christian (4)
Home Runs: Matthew Seals, Senior, Moravia (3)
RBI: Matthew Seals, Senior, Moravia (40)
SAC: Lincoln Albertson, Freshman, Moravia (6)
SF: Matthew Seals, Senior, Moravia (4)
BB: Jackson McDanel, Junior, Moravia (31)
HBP: Triton Gwinn, Junior, Mormon Trail (11)
AVG: Cameron Swarts, Freshman, Moulton-Udell (.471)
OBP: Landon Curtis, Freshman, Ankeny Christian (.593)
SLG: Eli Christensen, Junior, Ankeny Christian (.797)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Bluegrass Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2022.
1. Wyatt Throckmorton, Junior, Moravia (82 strikeouts) — Throckmorton had a big year on the bump over 45 1/3 innings. He had a 2.16 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP and allowed just a .126 batting average against.
2. Eli Christensen, Junior, Ankeny Christian (62 strikeouts) — Christensen had a 0.52 ERA and a 0.44 WHIP in 27 innings for the Eagles last season. Opponents hit just 0.96 against him.
3. Tyler Mahoney, Junior, Ankeny Christian (36 strikeouts) — We drop all the way down into the 30s with Mahoney returning after 34 1/3 innings. He had a 1.43 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP.
4. Owen Suntken, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (35 strikeouts) — The Melcher-Dallas ace threw 37 innings and had a 4.16 ERA/1.92 WHIP.
5. Gage Hanes, Senior, Moravia (29 strikeouts) — Hanes had a 4.83 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP in 37 2/3 innings for the Mohawks last summer.
5. Landon McKillip, Junior, Lamoni (29 strikeouts) — McKillip had a 3.29 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP in 34 innings.
7. Andrew Rowe, Senior, Murray (27 strikeouts) — Murray’s Rowe went 20 innings while recording his 27 strikeouts last summer.
8. Shane Helmick, Junior, Moravia (25 strikeouts) — A 1.52 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP while allowing just a .140 batting average against for Helmick, who went 23 innings.
9. Blake Micetich, Junior, Twin Cedars (24 strikeouts) — Micetich had 27 innings to his name last year, finishing with a 4.93 ERA and a 2.26 WHIP.
10. Triton Gwinn, Junior, Mormon Trail (23 strikeouts) — Gwinn went 27 innings last year for Mormon Trail.
The rest of the top-returning pitchers:
11. Carson Seals, Freshman, Moravia (22 strikeouts, 17.2 IP)
12. Kasey Clark, Senior, Twin Cedars (21 strikeouts, 17.2 IP)
13. Mason Delong, Junior, Melcher-Dallas (20 strikeouts, 16.1 IP)
14. Fulton Flesher, Senior, Mormon Trail (16 strikeouts, 12.1 IP)
14. Logan Godfrey, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (16 strikeouts, 22.2 IP)
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Wins: Wyatt Throckmorton, Junior, Moravia (8)
Saves: Eli Christensen, Junior, Ankeny Christian & Gage Hanes, Senior, Moravia (3)
IP: Wyatt Throckmorton, Junior, Moravia (45.1)
BAA: Eli Christensen, Junior, Ankeny Christian & Matthew Welshhons, Junior, Ankeny Christian (.096)
ERA: Matthew Welshhons, Junior, Ankeny Christian (0.31)
WHIP: Eli Christensen, Junior, Ankeny Christian (0.44)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the Bluegrass Conference, sorted by total steals in 2022.
1. Eli Christensen, Junior, Ankeny Christian (38/38)
2. Taylor Mahoney, Junior, Ankeny Christian (27/30)
3. Wyatt Throckmorton, Junior, Moravia (25/28)
4. Jackson McDanel, Junior, Moravia (23/28)
5. Triton Gwinn, Junior, Mormon Trail (18/20)
5. Holden Roberts, Freshman, Twin Cedars (18/22)
7. Allen Pace, Freshman, Moulton-Udell (16/16)
7. Owen Suntken, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (16/16)
9. Kalvin Brown, Senior, Lamoni (15/17)
10. Brody Hoefle, Junior, Ankeny Christian (14/15)
10. Landon McKillip, Junior, Lamoni (14/15)
12. Kasey Clark, Senior, Twin Cedars (11/11)
13. Landon Curtis, Freshman, Ankeny Christian (10/10)
13. Matthew Seals, Senior, Moravia (10/10)
13. Dallas Smith, Sophomore, Twin Cedars (10/10)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
•Ankeny Christian (3): Eli Christensen (First Team), Brody Hoefle (Second Team), Tyler Mahoney (Second Team)
•Lamoni (2): Kalvin Brown (First Team), Landon McKillip (First Team)
•Melcher-Dallas (2): Logan Godfrey (Second Team), Owen Suntken (First Team)
•Moravia (6): Gage Hanes (First Team), Shane Helmick (First Team), Jackson McDanel (Second Team), Carson Seals (Second Team), Matthew Seals (First Team), Wyatt Throckmorton (First Team)
•Mormon Trail (1): Triton Gwinn (Second Team)
•Moulton-Udell (1): Cam Swarts (Second Team)
•Murray (1): Kale Patton (Second Team)
•Twin Cedars (2): Kasey Clark (Second Team), Holden Roberts (Second Team)
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Eli Christensen, Ankeny Christian. Eli Christensen received three of the five votes with Matthew Seals of Moravia and Landon McKillip of Lamoni also receiving one nod each.
Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Wyatt Throckmorton, Moravia. Throckmorton was a unanimous choice among the five coaches that responded to the survey.
Preseason Poll:
1. Moravia (3) — 23 points
2. Ankeny Christian (2) — 18 points
3. Mormon Trail — 11 points
4. Melcher-Dallas & Twin Cedars — 8 points
6. Lamoni — 7 points
Note: Among the 14 conferences (7 each in baseball and softball), I got the least response from the Bluegrass baseball coaches. In fact, it was the only league that didn’t have a 100% representation in responding to the survey. Whoops. So, it’s tough to take a whole lot from this, given coaches couldn’t vote for themselves. I’m guessing not a whole lot would have changed, but there could have been a flip at 1 and 2.
The preseason poll includes teams that received at least one vote in the preseason coaches’ top five. The points system went 5-4-3-2-1.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
And I have not quite killed off my own preseason prognostication just yet! These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Moravia (41)
2. Ankeny Christian (37)
3. Lamoni & Twin Cedars (18)
5. Mormon Trail (15)
6. Melcher-Dallas (14)
7. Murray (11)
8. Moulton-Udell (4)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.