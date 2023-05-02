(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look at Pride of Iowa Conference baseball.
PREVIOUS SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEWS
5/1: Corner Conference Softball
2023 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
Mount Ayr won the conference by two games a season ago, finishing with just one loss and two games ahead of second place Nodaway Valley. Here’s how it all lined up:
1. Mount Ayr Raiders — 16-4 overall, 12-1 conference
2. Nodaway Valley Wolverines — 14-6 overall, 10-3 conference
3. Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — 17-11 overall, 9-4 conference
3. Southeast Warren Warhawks — 17-8 overall, 9-4 conference
5. Central Decatur Cardinals — 12-17 overall, 7-6 conference
5. Lenox Tigers — 15-13 overall, 7-6 conference
7. Wayne Falcons — 10-12 overall, 5-8 conference
8. Bedford Bulldogs — 7-16 overall, 3-10 conference
9. Southwest Valley Timberwolves — 4-17 overall, 2-11 conference
10. East Union Eagles — 4-13 overall, 1-12 conference
COACHES
•Bedford: Jason Bucher
•Central Decatur: Shane Akers
•East Union: Nate McCollough
•Lenox: Trevor Luther
•Martensdale-St. Marys: Chris Kollbaum
•Mount Ayr: Colt Thompson
•Nodaway Valley: Dan Jameson
•Southeast Warren: Blake Bauer
•Southwest Valley: Keegan Longabaugh
•Wayne: Quentin Jacobsen
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 20 returning offensive players in the Pride of Iowa Conference, sorted by total bases in 2022.
1. Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (.548/.678/1.081) — The Iowa recruit absolutely mashed to teh tune of 67 total bases behind seven home runs, six doubles and three triples.
2. Strait Jacobsen, Senior, Wayne (.435/.512/.725) — Jacobsen had 50 total bases last season, behind nine doubles, three home runs and a triple.
3. Kale Rockhold, Junior, Central Decatur (.337/.442/.489) — Rockhold had nine doubles sand one triple and home runs, finishing the season with 45 total bases.
4. Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox (.326/.407/.438) — Adams smashed seven doubles and a home run while finishing with 39 total bases.
4. Spencer Smith, Senior, Central Decatur (.396/.462/.429) — Smith had 39 total bases last season, finishing with three doubles among 33 hits.
6. Trenton Beck, Senior, Lenox (.330/.459/.432) — Beck had five doubles and two triples, finishing his junior year with 38 total bases.
7. Keigan Kitzman, Senior, Lenox (.333/.395/.449) — Kitzman had seven doubles and one triple to guide his 35 total bases.
8. Caden Crow, Sophomore, Southeast Warren (.324/.505/.459) — Impressive OBP thanks to 25 walks, Crow had 34 total bases with six doubles and two triples.
8. Cooper Oberbroeckling, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (.330/.408/.374) — Oberbroeckling also had 34 total bases, finishing with four doubles among 30 total hits.
8. Logan Wearmouth, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (.317/.462/.415) — The ball magnet (18 HBP) posted 34 total bases behind three doubles, one triple and one home run.
11. Boston DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley (.386/.463/.579) — DeVault had 33 total bases in 19 games, smashing three doubles, two home runs and a triple among 22 hits.
11. Silas Walston, Junior, Bedford (.294/.380/.485) — Walston had seven doubles and three triples for the Bulldogs, finishing his sophomore season with 33 total bases.
13. Tate Dierking, Junior, Southeast Warren (.306/.412/.444) — Dierking had 32 total bases, finishing with two doubles, two home runs and a triple among 22 total hits.
14. Jaxson Cornett, Senior, Central Decatur (.238/.375/.357) — A powerful fastball on the mound, Cornett had four doubles and two home runs on his way to 30 total bases.
14. Trey Fisher, Sophomore, Southeast Warren (.370/.514/.556) — A multi-sport star, like many of these other names, Fisher had four doubles and two home runs to finish with 30 total bases.
16. Carter Reed, Junior, Lenox (.321/.430/.345) — Reed’s 29 total bases came behind 25 total hits that included two doubles.
17. Dawson Evans, Freshman, Lenox (.268/.372/.289) — The last name Evans at Lenox must send shivers up the spine of opponents. This Evans debuted last year with 28 total bases, hitting two doubles among 26 total hits.
17. Austin Ledlie, Sophomore, Southeast Warren (.284/.424/.378) — Another youthful athlete, Ledlie had seven doubles among 21 total hits for his 28 total bases.
17. Kenton Prunty, Junior, Wayne (.343/.465/.400) — Prunty’s 28 total bases came behind four doubles in his sophomore summer.
20. Brody Crow, Sophomore, Southeast Warren (.280/.398/.317) — Crow had a double and a triple among 23 total hits for 26 total bases.
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning leaders in each of the offensive categories listed.
Runs: Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (40)
Hits: Spencer Smith, Senior, Central Decatur (36)
Singles: Spencer Smith, Senior, Central Decatur (33)
Doubles: Kale Rockhold, Junior, Central Decatur & Strait Jacobsen, Senior, Wayne (9)
Triples: Silas Walston, Junior, Bedford & Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (3)
Home Runs: Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (7)
RBI: Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (33)
SAC: Ben Call, Senior, Southeast Warren (6)
SF: Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox (4)
BB: Caden Crow, Sophomore, Southeast Warren (25)
HBP: Logan Wearmouth, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (18)
AVG: Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (.548)
OBP: Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (.678)
SLG: Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (1.081)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Pride of Iowa Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2022.
1. Boston DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley (65 strikeouts) — DeVault had his 65 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings while pitching to a 1.95 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP last season.
2. Jaxson Cornett, Senior, Central Decatur (61 strikeouts) — As mentioned, the kid can bring the MPHs. Cornett had 61 Ks in 43 innings, posting a 2.60 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP as a junior.
3. Klemit Olney, Sophomore, Bedford (56 strikeouts) — Olney threw 47 innings, striking out 56, and finishing the season with a strong 2.38 ERA and 1.43 WHIP.
4. Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (51 strikeouts) — He’s an important part of their defense, so he was used just 26 2/3 innings. Frost struck out 51 and made nine relief appearances while pitching to a 0.52 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP.
5. Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox (41 strikeouts) — Adams’ 41 strikeouts came in 43 2/3 innings. He had a 2.73 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP.
6. Seth Hudson, Junior, East Union (40 strikeouts) — Hudson tossed 35 2/3 innings while striking out last year for the Eagles.
7. Strait Jacobsen, Senior, Wayne (38 strikeouts) — Another two-way standout, Jacobsen threw 42 1/3 innings and had a 3.31 ERA.
7. Austin Lack, Junior, East Union (38 strikeouts) — Lack tossed 26 1/3 innings last season for East Union.
9. Kenton Prunty, Junior, Wayne (36 strikeouts) — Prunty had a 2.74 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP while throwing 38 1/3 innings for the Falcons.
10. Jaxson Bowlin, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (33 strikeouts) — Bowlin went 31 2/3 innings and had a 3.98 ERA and 1.33 WHIP as a sophomore.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Brody Crow, Sophomore, Southeast Warren (32 strikeouts)
11. Carter Reed, Junior, Lenox (32 strikeouts)
13. Tate Dierking, Junior, Southeast Warren (31 strikeouts)
13. Logan Moyer, Senior, Bedford (31 strikeouts)
15. Luke Frost, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (28 strikeouts)
16. Caeden David, Senior, Lenox (27 strikeouts)
17. Trenton Beck, Senior, Lenox (26 strikeouts)
18. Tristen Cummings, Senior, Bedford (25 strikeouts)
19. Spencer Smith, Senior, Central Decatur (21 strikeouts)
20. Travis White, Freshman, Martensdale-St. Marys (19 strikeouts)
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Wins: Klemit Olney, Sophomore, Bedford; Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox; Jaxson Bowlin, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys; Logan Wearmouth, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys, Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr; Brody Crow, Sophomore, Southeast Warren (4)
Saves: Caeden David, Senior, Lenox (3)
IP: Klemit Olney, Sophomore, Bedford (47.0)
BAA: Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox (.135)
ERA: Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (0.52)
WHIP: Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (0.90)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the Pride of Iowa Conference, sorted by total steals in 2022.
1. Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (30/30)
2. Lane Leeper, Sophomore, Central Decatur (28/33)
3. Sam Boothe, Junior, Central Decatur (23/24)
4. Logan Wearmouth, Senior, Martensdale-ST. Marys (22/26)
5. Carter Reed, Junior, Lenox (21/21)
6. Caden Crow, Sophomore, Southeast Warren (17/21)
6. Shay Purdy, Senior, Bedford (17/19)
8. Tristen Cummings, Senior, Bedford (13/15)
8. Josh Lopez, Junior, East Union (13/14)
8. Silas Walston, Junior, Bedford (13/14)
11. Boston DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley (12/13)
11. Garrison Motsinger, Sophomore, Bedford (12/15)
11. Tyson Ross, Senior, Nodaway Valley (12/13)
14. Isaac Currin, Junior, Southwest Valley (11/13)
15. Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox (10/10)
15. Jaydan Broich, Junior, Central Decatur (10/12)
15. Quentin King, Senior, Bedford (10/11)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Bedford (1): Klemit Olney (HM)
Central Decatur (2): Jaxson Cornett (Second Team), Kale Rockhold (First Team)
East Union (0)
Lenox (4): Samson Adams (Second Team), Trenton Beck (HM), Dawson Evans (Second Team), Carter Reed (Second Team)
Martensdale-St. Marys (1): Cooper Oberbroecklling (HM)
Mount Ayr (2): Drew Ehlen (HM), Jaixen Frost (First Team)
Nodaway Valley (1): Boston DeVault (First Team)
Southeast Warren (3): Caden Carruthers (HM), Brody Crow (First Team), Austin Ledlie (Second Team)
Southwest Valley (0)
Wayne (2): Strait Jacobsen (First Team), Kenton Prunty (First Team)
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (also mentioned: Strait Jacobsen, Senior, Wayne)
Preseason Co-Pitchers of the Year: Jaxson Cornett, Senior, Central Decatur & Boston DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley (also mentioned: Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox)
Preseason Coaches Poll:
1. Mount Ayr (8)
2. Central Decatur
3. Southeast Warren (1)
4. Lenox (1)
5. Martensdale-St. Marys
6. Nodaway Valley
7. Wayne
8. Bedford
The preseason poll includes teams that received at least one vote in the preseason coaches’ top five.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
And I have not quite killed off my own preseason prognostication just yet! These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Mount Ayr (27)
2. Lenox (26)
3. Southeast Warren (23)
4. Central Decatur (20)
5. Martensdale-St. Marys (19)
6. Bedford (16)
7. Nodaway Valley (15)
8. Wayne (12)
9. East Union (4)
10. Southwest Valley (3)
Thoughts: Mount Ayr is the favorite on both sides, but it is a much heavier favorite in the coach’s vote. There’s a simple reason for that: Along with Frost, there are two other first team All-POI players and one other second team All-POI with remaining eligibility. However, at this point, it does not sound like they will be out for baseball, along with several other experienced players. The POI coaches may or may not have known that while the preseason prognostication system does. Much of the reason for the Raiders to be atop the KMA prognostication system is the dominance of Frost. They might very well still win the league, but it’s looking like it will have to be behind Frost, Ehlen and a number of other unproven players (at least at the varsity level). Things could change, though. If these athletes were to decide to go out for baseball, this is a Raiders team that could do something very special — inside and outside the Pride of Iowa.
That said, who could take advantage of this situation? The Lenox Tigers, Southeast Warren Warhawks and Central Decatur Cardinals appear to be very solid options. And it’s hard to count out Martensdale-St. Marys baseball, ever, while also paying mind to the fact that Bedford and Nodaway Valley have ace pitchers that could win a game on their own on any given night.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.