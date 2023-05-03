(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look Rolling Valley Conference baseball.
PREVIOUS SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEWS
5/1: Corner Conference Softball
5/2: Pride of Iowa Conference Baseball
2023 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
CAM’s outstanding senior group that won a state football championship also advanced on to the state baseball tournament after winning the Rolling Valley Conference championship by a single game over Coon Rapids-Bayard. Check out the full standings from 2022:
1. CAM Cougars — 27-3 overall, 13-1 conference
2. Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — 23-8 overall, 12-2 conference
3. Woodbine Tigers — 21-5 overall, 10-4 conference
4. West Harrison Hawkeyes — 17-7 overall, 8-6 conference
5. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — 8-12 overall, 5-8 conference
6. Glidden-Ralston Wildcats — 3-18 overall, 3-11 conference
7. Ar-We-Va Rockets — 6-13 overall, 2-11 conference
8. Boyer Valley Bulldogs — 7-16 overall, 2-12 conference
COACHES
•Ar-We-Va: Austin Stoelk
•Boyer Valley: Aaron Mumm
•CAM: Drew Ticknor
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: John Waddle
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Randy Kelly
•Glidden-Ralston: Joey Walker
•West Harrison: Rowdy Evans
•Woodbine: Jason Bendgen
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 20 returning offensive players in the Rolling Valley Conference, sorted by total bases in 2022.
1. Cal Heydon, Freshman, Coon Rapids-Bayard (58 total bases) — Heydon hit .454/.517/.598 with 11 doubles and a home run while driving in 40 runs for the season. And he did it as an 8th grader.
2. Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison (54 total bases) — Evans hit to the tune of .424/.515/.635 with nine doubles, three triples and a home run for the Hawkeyes last summer.
3. Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (49 total bases) — Clayburg hit .393/.533/.551 for the Crusaders, finishing the year with seven doubles, two triples and a home run while driving in 26 runs.
4. Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison (48 total bases) — Evans brings the curly mullet into one final baseball season. He hit .446/.549/.649 with eight doubles, two triples and a home run and drove in 31 runs for West Harrison last summer.
4. Mason King, Senior, West Harrison (48 total bases) — King just oozes baseball, and Morningside will reap the benefits of that over the next four years. He hit .333/.480/.640 with six doubles, four triples and three home runs.
6. Bobby Gross, Senior, Boyer Valley (41 total bases) — Gross hit .354/.384/.519 for the Bulldogs during his junior summer, finishing with four doubles, three triples and a home run.
7. Gavin Kelley, Junior, Woodbine (38 total bases) — Kelley’s .292/.422/.528 triple-slash was guided by four doubles, three home runs and two triples, and he drove in 23 runs to lead the Tigers offense.
8. Landon Bendgen, Junior, Woodbine (37 total bases) — Bendgen was right behind his teammate in total bases with 37, hitting .375/.452/.462 with five doubles and a triple.
8. Kolby Culbertson, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (37 total bases) — Culbertson hit .296/.487/.457 for the Crusaders with four doubles, three triples and a home run.
10. Seth Hensley, Senior, CAM (34 total bases) — Hensley’s line of .284/.430/.358 was guided by 22 walks. He also had four doubles and hit a home run for the Cougars last year.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Mason McIntosh, Junior, West Harrison (33 total bases)
12. Jack Follmann, Junior, CAM (28 total bases)
12. Drew Volkmann, Senior, Boyer Valley (28 total bases)
14. Jacob Estrada, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (25 total bases)
15. Robert Brasel, Junior, Boyer Valley (24 total bases)
16. Brady Melby, Senior, West Harrison (23 total bases)
16. Jackson Sklenar, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (23 total bases)
18. Ethan Hanigan, Senior, Boyer Valley (20 total bases)
18. Chase Spieker, Sophomore, CAM (20 total bases)
20. Mark Lensch, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (19 total bases)
20. Brody Paulsen, Junior, CAM (19 total bases)
20. Trey Petersen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (19 total bases)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning leaders in each of the offensive categories listed.
Runs: Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (46)
Hits: Cal Heydon, Freshman, Coon Rapids-Bayard (44)
Singles: Cal Heydon, Freshman, Coon Rapids-Bayard (32)
Doubles: Cal Heydon, Freshman, Coon Rapids-Bayard (11)
Triples: Mason King, Senior, West Harrison (4)
Home Runs: Mason King, Senior, West Harrison & Gavin Kelley, Junior, Woodbine (3)
RBI: Cal Heydon, Freshman, Coon Rapids-Bayard (40)
SAC: Cody Dickinson, Sophomore, Woodbine (7)
SF: Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard & Cal Heydon, Freshman, Coon Rapoids-Bayard (3)
BB: Jacob Estrada, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (24)
HBP: Kolby Culbertson, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (16)
AVG: Cal Heydon, Freshman, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.454)
OBP: Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison (.549)
SLG: Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison (.649)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Rolling Valley Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2022.
1. Kolby Culbertson, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (76 strikeouts) — Culbertson was 7-3 and finished with a 1.86 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 52 2/3 innings for the Crusaders.
2. Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison (60 strikeouts) — Evans threw 36 1/3 innings and allowed a .146 opponents batting average while posting a 3.08 ERA.
3. Mason King, Senior, West Harrison (58 strikeouts) — King pitched to a 1.81 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP over 31 innings a year ago.
4. Mason McIntosh, Junior, West Harrison (50 strikeouts) — Coach Evans has plenty of arms at his disposal, and McIntosh is another. He went 44 1/3 innings and pitched to a 1.89 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP.
5. Landon Bendgen, Junior, Woodbine (39 strikeouts) — Bendgen had a solid 3.86 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP over 29 innings last summer.
6. Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison (34 strikeouts) — Another key member of the Hawkeyes’ rotation, Evans struck out his 34 in 21 innings and had a 1.33 ERA and 1.10 WHIP.
6. Colby Wallace, Sophomore, Glidden-Ralston (34 strikeouts) — Wallace went 32 1/3 innings last summer for Glidden-Ralston.
8. Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (29 strikeouts) — Clayburg’s 19 innings garnered the 29 strikeouts while posting a 1.84 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP.
8. Brody Paulsen, Junior, CAM (29 strikeouts) — Paulsen posted a 2.67 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP for the Cougars over 21 innings. He’s about to get even more.
10. Mark Lensch, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (27 strikeouts) — Mensch had a league-best .136 opponent’s batting average over 16 2/3 innings, finishing with a 2.52 ERA.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Carter Gruver, Sophomore, Woodbine (23 strikeouts, 22 IP)
11. Gavin Kelley, Junior, Woodbine (23 strikeouts, 20 IP)
11. Trey Petersen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (23 strikeouts, 17 IP)
14. Ethan Hanigan, Senior, Boyer Valley (22 strikeouts, 32.2 IP)
15. Cody Dickinson, Sophomore, Woodbine (21 strikeouts, 20 IP)
15. John Whitver, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (21 strikeouts, 23 IP)
17. Ben Lantz, Junior, Boyer Valley (19 strikeouts, 21 IP)
18. Derrek Kommes, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (17 strikeouts, 14 IP)
18. Brady Melby, Senior, West Harrison (17 strikeouts, 15.2 IP)
20. Cade Behrens, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (16 strikeouts, 10.2 IP)
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Wins: Kolby Culbertson, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (7)
Saves: Landon Bendgen, Junior (3)
IP: Kolby Culbertson, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (52.2)
BAA: Mark Lensch, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (.136)
ERA: Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison (1.33)
WHIP: Mason King, Senior, West Harrison (0.97)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the Rolling Valley Conference, sorted by total steals in 2022.
1. Mason King, Senior, West Harrison (25/26)
2. Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison (20/20)
3. Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison (19/19)
4. Kolby Culbertson, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (15/16)
4. Brady Melby, Senior, West Harrison (15/15)
6. Cameron Cline, Senior, Woodbine (14/16)
7. Landon Bendgen, Junior, Woodbine (13/15)
7. Walker Rife, Senior, West Harrison (13/13)
9. Jack Follmann, Junior, CAM (12/13)
10. Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (11/11)
10. Jackson Sklenar, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (11/12)
12. Ethan Hanigan, Senior, Boyer Valley (10/10)
12. Logan Miller, Junior, Boyer Valley (10/11)
12. Brodyn Pryor, Freshman, Woodbine (10/11)
15. Carter Gruver, Sophomore, Woodbine (9/11)
15. Mason McIntosh, Junior, West Harrison (9/9)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
•Ar-We-Va (0)
•Boyer Valley (0)
•CAM (1): Seth Hensley (Second Team)
•Coon Rapids-Bayard (3): Lance Clayburg (First Team), Kolby Culbertson (Second Team), Cal Heydon (First Team)
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1): Trey Petersen (Second Team)
•Glidden-Ralston (0)
•West Harrison (4): Koleson Evans (First Team), Sage Evans (First Team), Mason King (Second Team), Mason McIntosh (Second Team)
•Woodbine (1): Landon Bendgen (Second Team)
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Mason King, Senior, West Harrison — King received three votes while Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Cal Heydon picked up two. Their teammates Kolby Culbertson (CR-B), Lance Clayburg (CR-B) and Sage Evans (West Harrison) all received one each.
Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Kolby Culbertson, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Culbertson had five nods here. Koleson Evans and Mason King of West Harrison picked up the remaining three votes with Evans grabbing two.
Preseason Poll:
1. Coon Rapids-Bayard (4) & West Harrison (4) — Both Coon Rapids-Bayard and West Harrison received four first-place votes and 32 points each.
3. Woodbine (21 points)
4. CAM (17 points)
5. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (13 points)
6. Boyer Valley (5 points)
The preseason poll includes teams that received at least one vote in the preseason coaches’ top five. The points system went 5-4-3-2-1.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
And I have not quite killed off my own preseason prognostication just yet! These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Coon Rapids-Bayard (35)
2. West Harrison (34)
3. Woodbine (23)
4. CAM (20)
5. Boyer Valley & Glidden-Ralston (10)
7. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (9)
8. Ar-We-Va (2)
Thoughts: I was all prepared for another tie between Coon Rapids-Bayard and West Harrison, but the Crusaders get the slight nod mostly due to the better record from last year. Nobody has the returning arm talent that West Harrison has, but there’s just something about the summer at Coon Rapids-Bayard. They’ve got the edge in the prognostication system, but the coaches are literally torn between the two.
From there, the system and the coaches both think Woodbine and CAM are next while Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton got the nod from the coaches to round out that top five. It should be another fun summer in the RVC.
