(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look Hawkeye Ten Conference baseball.
PREVIOUS SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEWS
5/1: Corner Conference Softball
5/2: Pride of Iowa Conference Baseball
5/3: Rolling Valley Conference Baseball
2023 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
Lewis Central rolled to the conference championship by three games a year ago and advanced to the state tournament before a wild loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Here’s how it all lined up in the summer of 2022:
1. Lewis Central Titans — 31-4 overall, 19-1 conference
2. Harlan Cyclones — 24-8 overall, 16-4 conference
3. Clarinda Cardinals — 22-7 overall, 14-6 conference
4. Glenwood Rams — 19-10 overall, 13-7 conference
5. Creston Panthers — 14-16 overall, 12-8 conference
6. St. Albert Falcons — 17-16 overall, 10-10 conference
7. Kuemper Catholic Knights — 19-17 overall, 8-12 conference
8. Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 10-21 overall, 6-14 conference
8. Red Oak Tigers — 12-16 overall, 6-14 conference
10. Atlantic Trojans — 9-18 overall, 5-15 conference
11. Shenandoah Mustangs — 5-21 overall, 1-19 conference
COACHES
•Atlantic: Gaylord Schelling
•Clarinda: Rod Eberly
•Creston: Brandon Phipps
•Denison-Schleswig: Travis Wessel
•Glenwood: Kurt Schulz
•Harlan: Heath Stein
•Kuemper Catholic: Randy Snyder
•Lewis Central: Jim Waters
•Red Oak: Mark Erickson
•Shenandoah: Brett Roberts
•St. Albert: Duncan Patterson
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 30 returning offensive players in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, sorted by total bases in 2022.
1. Kayden Anderson, Junior, Glenwood (76 total bases) — The Nebraska commit hit .482/.598/.894 as a sophomore, finishing with nine doubles, six home runs and four triples while driving in 31 runs and scoring 29 times as a sophomore.
2. Cade Sears, Junior, Harlan (70 total bases) — The speedy Sears hit .408/.484/.680 with 11(1) triples and six doubles while driving in 35.
3. Trent Patton, Junior, Glenwood (66 total bases) — Patton had 13 doubles, two home runs and two triples and posted a .467/.529/.717 triple-slash for the Rams a year ago.
4. Payton Fort, Senior, Lewis Central (62 total bases) — A North Iowa Area commit, Fort had 13 doubles, two homers and a triple and drove in a whopping 40 in 2022.
5. Jason Colpitts, Senior, Glenwood (53 total bases) — Colpitts posted nine doubles and three home runs while hitting .380/.430/.576 as a junior.
6. Cole Baumgart, Junior, Clarinda (50 total bases) — Not for sure on the health of Baumgart, who had a serious shoulder injury this past basketball season, but when he’s there he’s a .435/.514/.543 hitter with 10 doubles and 35 RBI.
6. Hunter Dukes, Junior, Shenandoah (50 total bases) — Dukes had 10 doubles, three triple sand two home runs with a .364/.462/.469 hitting line.
8. Logan Sibenaller, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (49 total bases) — Sibenaller hit .302/.446/.422 with four doubles, two triples and two home runs while driving in 23. H also walked 24 times for the Knights.
9. Gannon Greenwalt, Senior, Creston (47 total bases) — Greenwalt led the Creston offense last year with eight doubles and a .429/.480/.516 triple-slash.
10. Cael Hobbs, Senior, St. Albert (46 total bases) — Hobbs smashed six doubles and two home runs and hit .347/.448/.469 a year ago for the Falcons.
10. Cael Turner, Junior, Creston (46 total bases) — Another Creston offensive standout returning for Coach Brandon Phipps, Turner hit .337/.449/.517 with eight doubles, two home runs and a triple.
10. Luke Woltmann, Junior, Lewis Central (46 total bases) — Woltmann drove in 30 runs on 32 hits, including five doubles, three triples and a home run while hitting .327/.431/.469.
The rest of the top 30:
13. Landon Couse, Senior, Red Oak (45 total bases)
14. Casey Clair, Senior, Lewis Central (44 total bases)
14. Benicio Lujano, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (44 total bases)
14. Carter Putney, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (44 total bases)
17. Stephen Leinen, Senior, Harlan (42 total bases)
17. Carter Pellett, Senior, Atlantic (42 total bases)
19. Dawson Bond, Senior, Red Oak (40 total bases)
19. Ty Thomson, Senior, Lewis Central (40 total bases)
21. Jeremiah Sherrill, Sophomore, St. Albert (38 total bases)
22. Tadyn Brown, Senior, Clarinda (37 total bases)
23. John Boes, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (36 total bases)
23. Evan Soergel, Senior, Glenwood (36 total bases)
25. Sam Henry, Junior, Creston (35 total bases)
25. Chase Roeder, Senior, Red Oak (35 total bases)
27. Quinn Koesters, Junior, Harlan (34 total bases)
28. Dylan Hoepner, Junior, Creston (32 total bases)
29. Owen Marshall, Sophomore, St. Albert (30 total bases)
29. Cooper Pottebaum, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (30 total bases)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning leaders in each of the offensive categories listed.
Runs: Payton Fort, Senior, Lewis Central (40)
Hits: Trent Patton, Junior, Glenwood (43)
Singles: Gannon Grewalt, Senior, Creston (31)
Doubles: Trent Patton, Junior, Glenwood & Payton Fort, Senior, Lewis Central (13)
Triples: Cade Sears, Junior, Harlan (11)
Home Runs: Kayden Anderson, Junior, Glenwood (6)
RBI: Payton Fort, Senior, Lewis Central (40)
SAC: Owen Marshall, Sophomore, St. Albert (7)
SF: Koby Lampmann, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (RBI)
BB: Tadyn Brown, Senior, Clarinda & Jade Spangler, Junior, Shenandoah (25)
HBP: Quinn Koesters, Junior, Harlan (11)
AVG: Kayden Anderson, Junior, Glenwood (.482)
OBP: Kayden Anderson, Junior, Glenwood (.598)
SLG: Kayden Anderson, Junior, Glenwood (.894)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2022.
1. Dawson Bond, Senior, Red Oak (68 strikeouts) — Bond threw 46 2/3 innings and had a 3.90 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP for the Tigers last season.
2. Kayden Anderson, Junior, Glenwood (64 strikeouts) — Anderson had another fine season on the mound with a 3.86 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 49 total innings.
3. Cael Turner, Junior, Creston (61 strikeouts) — Turner’s 3.37 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 54 innings led the Creston staff.
4. Logan Sibenaller, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (57 strikeouts) — Sibenaller turned into a horse down the stretch, leading the Knights to the state tournament while pitching to a 2.88 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP in 56 innings.
5. Jaxon Wessel, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (45 strikeouts) — Wessel posted a 2.86 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 44 innings last season for the Monarchs.
6. Cael Hobbs, Senior, St. Albert (43 strikeouts) — Hobbs went 40 innings for the Falcons and had a decent 4.38 ERA with a 1.75 WHIP.
6. Jayden Proehl, Senior, Atlantic (43 strikeouts) — Proehl tossed 38 1/3 innings and made 11 appearances for the Trojans in 2022.
8. Dylan Hoepker, Junior, Creston (41 strikeouts) — Hoepner went 39 innings of his own and posted a 4.13 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP for the Panthers.
9. Braydon Ernst, Junior, Harlan (38 strikeouts) — Ernst returns the top ERA in the conference (1.85) and posted a 1.22 WHIP over 41 2/3 innings.
10. Carter Putney, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (36 strikeouts) — Putney makes fo ra strong No. 2 for the Knights, throwing 40 innings and pitching to a 3.32 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP a year ago.
The rest of the top 20:
11. Risto Lappala, Senior, Glenwood (35 strikeouts, 2.03 ERA)
11. James McCall, Senior, Clarinda (35 strikeouts, 2.45 ERA)
11. AJ Schmid, Senior, Red Oak (35 strikeouts)
14. Creighton Tuzzio, Junior, Clarinda (32 strikeouts, 2.86 ERA)
15. Cole Baumgart, Junior, Clarinda (31 strikeouts, 1.93 ERA)
16. Ty Thomson, Senior, Lewis Central (29 strikeouts, 2.44 ERA)
16. Luke Woltmann, Junior, Lewis Central (29 strikeouts, 2.30 ERA)
18. Parker Varner, Sophomore, Creston (28 strikeouts, 3.27 ERA)
19. Brett Erickson, Sophomore, Red Oak (24 strikeouts, 4.38 ERA)
19. Cael Goshorn, Senior, Harlan (24 strikeouts, 5.13 ERA)
19. Camden Lorimor, Junior, Shenandoah (24 strikeouts, 3.96 ERA)
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Wins: Logan Sibenaller, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (7)
Saves: Cael Turner, Sophomore, Creston (4)
IP: Logan Sibenaller, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (56 IP)
BAA: Ty Thomson, Senior, Lewis Central (.109)
ERA: Braydon Ernst, Junior, Harlan (1.85)
WHIP: Levi Wise, Senior, Clarinda (1.10)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, sorted by total steals in 2022.
1. Logan Sibenaller, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (44/45)
2. Tadyn Brown, Senior, Clarinda (30/31)
3. Dawson Bond, Senior, Red Oak (23/24)
3. Landon Couse, Senior, Red Oak (23/25)
5. Carter Putney, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (22/22)
6. Brendan Monahan, Senior, St. Albert (19/19)
6. Cade Sears, Junior, Harlan (19/19)
8. Gannon Greenwalt, Senior, Creston (18/22)
9. Cael Turner, Junior, Creston (17/19)
9. Luke Woltmann, Junior, Lewis Central (17/19)
11. Parker Heller, Senior, Lewis Central (16/18)
11. Koby Lampman, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (16/17)
11. Trevor Rial, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (16/16)
14. Payton Fort, Senior, Lewis Central (15/19)
14. Cooper Pottebaum, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (15/16)
14. Weston Trapp, Sophomore, Creston (15/17)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Atlantic (1): Carter Pellett (HM)
Clarinda (4): Cole Baumgart (First Team), Tadyn Brown (Second Team), James McCall (Second Team), Creighton Tuzzio (HM)
Creston (4): Gannon Greenwalt (First Team), Dylan Hoepker (HM), Kyle Strider (Second Team), Cael Turner (Second Team)
Denison-Schleswig (1): Jaxon Wessel (Second Team)
Glenwood (4): Kayden Anderson (First Team), JD Colpitts (Second Team), Risto Lappala (HM), Trent Patton (First Team)
Harlan (2): Braydon Ernst (HM), Cade Sears (First Team)
Kuemper Catholic (3): Benicio Lujano (Second Team), Carter Putney (HM), Logan Sibenaller (First Team)
Lewis Central (4): Casey Clair (Second Team), Payton Fort (First Team), Ty Thomson (HM), Luke Woltmann (HM)
Red Oak (3): Dawson Bond (First Team), Landon Couse (Second Team), Chase Roeder (HM)
Shenandoah (2): Hunter Dukes (Second Team), Camden Lorimor (HM)
St. Albert (1): Cael Hobbs (HM)
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Kayden Anderson, Junior, Glenwood — Anderson received 9 of a possible 10 votes here. Dawson Bond of Red Oak and Payton Fort of Lewis Central received the other two.
Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Logan Sibenaller, Senior, Kuemper Catholic — Sibenaller picked up the majority of the votes with five while Brayton Ernst (Harlan), Luke Woltmann (Lewis Central), Cole Baumgart (Clarinda) and Kayden Anderson (Glenwood) were others that received votes. There was also a pass.
Preseason Poll:
1. Lewis Central (7 first-place votes, 45 points)
2. Harlan (3 first-place votes, 41 points)
3. Glenwood (1 first-place vote, 28 points)
4. Kuemper Catholic (23 points)
5. Clarinda (19 points)
6. Creston (5 points)
7. St. Albert (3 points)
8. Denison-Schleswig (1 point)
The preseason poll includes teams that received at least one vote in the preseason coaches’ top five. The points system went 5-4-3-2-1.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
And I have not quite killed off my own preseason prognostication just yet! These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Lewis Central (36)
2. Glenwood (29)
3. Creston (28)
4. Harlan (27)
5. Clarinda & Kuemper Catholic (26)
7. Red Oak & St. Albert (17)
9. Atlantic & Denison-Schleswig (8)
11. Shenandoah (6)
Thoughts: The Titans lost another strong senior class, but this senior group is plenty talented on its own with a handful all taking their talents to the next level after this summer. They will be the favorite until someone proves otherwise, and there are definitely some options this year. Glenwood and Harlan should both be strong, Kuemper is going to be tough to deal with when their pitching is lined up and I wouldn’t count out Clarinda and Creston on any given night.
St. Albert dealt with injuries last year, but Colton Brennan and Brendan Monahan are both healthy and ready to provide tremendous offense, speed and defense just as they did in 2021 when the Falcons rolled to a 1A state championship. I suspect the Titans are the top of the heap again this year, but this conference has 10 other capable teams that figure to beat up on one another throughout the summer.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.