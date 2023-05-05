(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look Western Iowa Conference softball.
2023 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Logan-Magnolia swept through the conference a season ago and advanced to the state tournament with an undefeated record. Here’s a look at the complete standings from 2022:
1. Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 28-2 overall, 16-0 conference
2. Treynor Cardinals — 17-8 overall, 12-4 conference
3. AHSTW Vikings — 18-9 overall, 11-5 conference
4. Missouri Valley Big Reds — 16-10 overall, 10-6 conference
5. Underwood Eagles — 15-13 overall, 9-7 conference
6. Audubon Wheelers — 12-14 overall, 6-10 conference
7. Tri-Center Trojans — 7-15 overall, 4-12 conference
8. IKM-Manning Wolves — 2-17 overall, 2-14 conference
8. Riverside Bulldogs — 6-20 overall, 2-14 conference
COACHES
•AHSTW: Trevor Gipple
•Audubon: Eric Borkowski
•IKM-Manning: Joy Gross
•Logan-Magnolia: Rick McHugh
•Missouri Valley: Rick Barker
•Riverside: Lacie Patterson
•Treynor: Kara Huisman
•Tri-Center: Becky Thomas
•Underwood: Jeff Martinez
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 25 returning offensive players in the Western Iowa Conference, sorted by total bases in 2022.
1. Macanna Guritz, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (58 total bases) — Guritz hit .412/.458/.682 in a big junior year that saw her lead the conference in total bases. She had eight doubles and five home runs while driving in 42 runs.
2. Grace Pierce, Senior, Underwood (52 total bases) — Pierce drove in a league-best 46 runs last year, smacking 14 doubles and two home runs while hitting .357/.433/.619.
3. Marki Bertelsen, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (50 total bases) — Bertelsen hit .429/.442/.595 for the season, posting four doubles, two triples and two home runs among 36 total hits.
3. Claire Cook, Sophomore, Underwood (50 total bases) — Cook was impressive in her freshman season with 11 doubles and a triple among her 37 hits. She hit .451/.516/.610 and drove in 29 runs.
3. Audrie Kohl, Sophomore, Missouri Valley (50 total bases) — Kohl showed out during her freshman season with seven doubles, four home runs and two triples while hitting .314/.416/.581.
6. Mary Stephens, Sophomore, Underwood (49 total bases) — Stephens had six doubles and three triples among her 37 total hits and finished with a .381/.412/.505 triple-slash.
7. Ruby Patomson, Sophomore, Underwood (48 total bases) — A youthful Underwood team from last year is getting a year older, and it looks pretty good. Patomson hit .453/.494/.640 and posted four doubles, two tipplers and two home runs among 34 hits while driving in 32.
8. Graycen Partlow, Junior, AHSTW (47 total bases) — Partlow had 33 total hits, including five doubles, three triples and a home run, and she hit .388/.470/.553 during her sophomore summer.
9. Hayden Thomas, Sophomore, Tri-Center (46 total bases) — Thomas hit .472/.513/.639 in her freshman season, sending nine doubles and a home run out of the park among her 24 total hits in 22 games.
10. Adaline Martens, Freshman, Riverside (45 total bases) — The top-returning freshman in the conference (in total bases), Martens had six doubles and four triples while hitting .378/.469/.549.
The rest of the top 25:
11. Brooklyn Lange, Junior, Missouri Valley (44 total bases, .412/.485/.518)
12. Rylie Knop, Junior, AHSTW (41 total bases, .409/.485/.466)
13. Jadyn Huisman, Junior, Treynor (40 total bases, .434/.489/.526)
14. Ali Fletcher, Senior, Underwood (39 total bases, .338/.447/.506)
15. Delaney Mathews, Freshman, Treynor (37 total bases, .347/.455/.514)
16. Kattie Troxel, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (36 total bases, .350/.404/.450)
17. Kylee Hartl, Senior, Audubon (35 total bases, .273/.348/.455)
18. Sienna Christian, Sophomore, AHSTW (34 total bases, .354/.453/.430)
19. Natalie Ausdemore, Junior, Tri-Center (33 total bases, .333/.390/.478)
19. Elly Henderson, Sophomore, Riverside (33 total bases, .419/.527/.446)
21. Brooke Johnsen, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (32 total bases, .362/.362/.552)
22. Grace Porter, Senior, AHSTW (31 total bases, .303/.340/.348)
22. Lorelei Wahling, Sophomore, AHSTW (31 total bases, .375/.489/.431)
24. Abby Hiatt, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (30 total bases, .247/.301/.390)
24. Mattie Nielsen, Junior, Audubon (30 total bases, .294/.359/.441)
24. Jordan Porsch, Junior, Audubon (30 total bases, .298/.379/.357)
24. Ayla Richardson, Sophomore, Riverside (30 total bases, .343/.511/.448)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning leaders in each of the offensive categories listed.
Runs: Mary Stephens, Sophomore, Underwood (42)
Hits: Claire Cook, Sophomore, Underwood & Mary Stephens, Sophomore, Underwood (37)
Singles: Rylie Knop, Junior, AHSTW (33)
Doubles: Grace Porter, Senior, Underwood (14)
Triples: Adaline Martens, Freshman, Riverside (4)
Home Runs: Macanna Guritz, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (5)
RBI: Grace Pierce, Senior, Underwood (46)
SAC: Ella Richards, Junior, IKM-Manning (6)
SF: Macanna Guritz, Senior, Logan-Magnolia; Kylee Hartl, Senior, Audubon; Jadyn Huisman, Junior, Treynor; Madison Kelley, Freshman, Riverside; Mattie Nielsen, Junior, Audubon; Grace Porter, Senior, AHSTW (2)
BB: Ayla Richardson, Sophomore, Riverside (21)
HBP: Kattie Troxel, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (6)
AVG: Hayden Thomas, Sophomore, Tri-Center (.472)
OBP: Elly Henderson, Sophomore, Riverside (.527)
SLG: Macanna Guritz, Senior, Logan-Magnolia (.682)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Western Iowa Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2022.
1. Audrie Kohl, Sophomore, Missouri Valley (246 strikeouts) — Kohl led the conference with strikeouts last season as a freshman, posting a 1.84 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP in 171 innings.
2. Abby Hiatt, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (223 strikeouts) — Hiatt was outstanding all year with the 223 strikeouts and just 62 walks in 151 innings while posting a 1.11 ERA and a 0.78 WHIP.
3. Jadyn Huisman, Junior, Treynor (127 strikeouts) — Huisman had an injury last season and threw just 77.2 innings, but she made the most of those with a 1.53 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP.
4. Kali Irlmeier, Senior, Audubon (104 strikeouts) — Irlmeier is back for a big senior season after throwing 80 1/3 innings as a junior. She had a 1.74 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.
5. Ayla Richardson, Sophomore, Riverside (97 strikeouts) — Richardson went 143 1/3 innings for the Bulldogs last season.
6. Alexis Obermeier, Junior, Audubon (92 strikeouts) — Obermeier teamed with Irlmeier to make for a strong duo. She had a 3.03 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP over 78.2 innings.
7. Delaney Mathews, Freshman, Treynor (76 strikeouts) — Mathews made her debut with a strong 73 1/3 innings while pitching to a 3.72 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP.
8. Hayden Thomas, Sophomore, Tri-Center (73 strikeouts) — Thomas had a 4.97 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP over 117 innings.
9. Ella Richards, Junior, IKM-Manning (55 strikeouts) — Richards went 109.2 innings and posted a 4.40 ERA and a 2.13 WHIP.
10. Sienna Christian, Sophomore, AHSTW (24 strikeouts) — Christian rounds out the top 10 after throwing 13 1/3 innings last season.
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Wins: Abby Hiatt, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (25)
Saves: Delaney Mathews, Freshman, Treynor (2)
IP: Audrie Kohl, Sophomore, Missouri Valley (171)
BAA: Abby Hiatt, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (.107)
ERA: Abby Hiatt, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (1.11 ERA)
WHIP: Abby Hiatt, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (0.78 WHIP)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the Western Iowa Conference, sorted by total steals in 2022.
1. Mary Stephens, Sophomore, Underwood (31/32)
2. Elly Henderson, Sophomore, Riverside (29/30)
3. Claire Cook, Sophomore, Underwood (27/27)
4. Graycen Partlow, Junior, AHSTW (23/24)
5. Emma Gute, Senior, Missouri Valley (20/20)
6. Adaline Martens, Freshman, Riverside (17/17)
7. Kiera Hochstein, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (16/16)
8. Ruby Patomson, Sophomore, Underwood (15/16)
9. Maili McKern, Junior, Treynor (14/15)
10. Lea Gute, Sophomore, Missouri Valley (13/17)
10. Brooklyn Lange, Junior, Missouri Valley (13/15)
12. Zoey Zadalis, Freshman, Treynor (12/13)
13. Marki Bertelsen, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (11/11)
14. Michelle Brooks, Junior, Audubon (10/10)
14. Hailey Ferris, Junior, Missouri Valley (10/10)
14. Ali Fletcher, Senior, Underwood (10/10)
14. Ayla Richardson, Sophomore, Riverside (10/10)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
•AHSTW (1): Rylie Knop (First Team)
•Audubon (2): Kali Irlmeier (Second Team), Jordan Porsch (Second Team)
•IKM-Manning (0)
•Logan-Magnolia (4): Marki Bertelsen (Second Team), Macanna Guritz (First Team), Abby Hiatt (First Team), Kattie Troxel (Second Team)
•Missouri Valley (2): Audrie Kohl (First Team), Brooklyn Lange (First Team)
•Riverside (1): Elly Henderson (Second Team)
•Treynor (2): Jadyn Huisman (First Team), Delaney Mathews (Second Team)
•Tri-Center (1): Hayden Thomas (Second Team)
•Underwood (5): Claire Cook (Second Team), Ali Fletcher (First Team), Ruby Patomson (Second Team), Grace Pierce (First Team), Mary Stephens (Second Team)
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Jadyn Huisman, Junior, Treynor — Huisman received three votes while Underwood’s Grace Pierce and Logan-Magnolia’s Macanna Guritz had two apiece. Another Lo-Ma standout Marki Bertelsen and Mary Stephens of Underwood also received one vote each.
Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Abby Hiatt, Junior, Logan-Magnolia — Hiatt received five votes while Missouri Valley’s Audrie Kohl and Treynor’s Jadyn Huisman both received two.
Preseason Poll:
1. Logan-Magnolia (7) — 39 points
2. Treynor (2) — 34 points
3. Audubon — 20 points
4. Missouri Valley — 19 points
5. AHSTW — 12 points
6. Underwood — 10 points
7. Tri-Center — 1 point
The preseason poll includes teams that received at least one vote in the preseason coaches’ top five. The points system went 5-4-3-2-1.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
And I have not quite killed off my own preseason prognostication just yet! These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Logan-Magnolia (36)
2. Underwood (28)
3. Treynor (22)
4. AHSTW (21)
5. Missouri Valley (20)
6. Audubon (16)
7. Riverside (14)
8. Tri-Center (9)
9. IKM-Manning (4)
Thoughts: The defending champions bring back plenty, including one of the star pitchers of the league, and should be the favorite in any measure. I am impressed with Underwood’s collection of young talent, but they will need to find a pitcher with the two they used either graduating or not going out. The coaches like Audubon more than the projections, and I think that makes sense given the Wheelers are pretty strong in the pitching category. Let’s see how it all plays out.
