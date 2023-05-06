(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look Corner Conference baseball.
2023 CORNER CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
Fremont-Mills was the conference champion a year ago, losing just once and winning by one game over Sidney and by two over Stanton. Here’s how the standings looked, per Bound:
1. Fremont-Mills Knights — 13-8 overall, 9-1 conference
2. Sidney Cowboys — 9-10 overall, 8-2 conference
3. Stanton Vikings — 12-10 overall, 7-3 conference
4. East Mills Wolverines — 6-13 overall, 4-6 conference
5. Griswold Tigers — 2-11 overall, 2-8 conference
6. Essex Trojans — 0-14 overall, 0-10 conference
COACHES
•East Mills: Lee Christians
•Essex: Ray Liles
•Fremont-Mills: Greg Owen
•Griswold: Ryan Lockwood
•Sidney: Brad Johnson
•Stanton: Alex Cabbage
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning offensive players in the Corner Conference, sorted by total bases in 2022.
1. Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (44 total bases) — Owen had a huge year for the Knights in hitting .517/.646/.733 with nine doubles, two triples and 23 RBI.
2. Braden Turpin, Senior, Fremont-Mills (35 total bases) — Another strong offensive returnee for the Knights, Turpin went .448/.553/.522 with five doubles among 30 hits.
3. Brady Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (34 total bases) — Another F-M senior still! The twin brother of Kyler, Brady hit .481/.641/.630 with eight doubles among his 26 hits and drove in 24 runs.
4. Jacob Martin, Sophomore, Stanton (26 total bases) — The top-returning sophomore in the conference, Martin hit .333/.389/.413 with five doubles and 18 RBI.
5. Ryan Sayers, Sophomore, East Mills (21 total bases) — Sayers hit .357/.431/.375 for the season and had 19 singles among his 20 total hits. The other was a double.
6. Mason Crouse, Senior, East Mills (19 total bases) — One of East Mills’ greatest athletes ever, Crouse hit .278/.391/.352 and had four doubles among his 15 hits last season.
7. Peyton Embree, Senior, East Mills (18 total bases) — Embree hit .429/.489/.429 during his junior season with all 18 of his hits going for singles.
7. Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton (18 total bases) — Grebin had a .321/.507/.340 batting line that included 16 singles and one double among his 17 hits. He also walked 19 times, hence the .507 OBP.
7. Zane Johnson, Sophomore, Griswold (18 total bases) — Johnson went .414/.500/.621 with five of his 12 hits going for extra-bases over 13 games.
10. Gavin Ford, Sophomore, Stanton (16 total bases) — Ford had three doubles among his 13 total hits and posted a .453 on-base percentage.
10. JT Mahaney, Senior, Fremont-Mills (16 total bases) — Mahaney hit .300/.462/.400 with a double and a home run among his 12 total hits last season.
10. Nik Peters, Senior, Sidney (16 total bases) — Peters finished with four doubles among his 12 hits and drove in 13 runs while posting a .426 on-base percentage.
The rest of the top 15:
13. Zach Thornburg, Junior, East Mills (15 total bases, .278/.400/.278)
14. Cash Turner, Senior, Griswold (14 total bases, .323/.364/.452)
15. Seth Ettleman, Junior, Sidney (13 total bases, .245/.403/.245)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning leaders in each of the offensive categories listed.
Runs: Braden Turpin, Senior, Fremont-Mills (31)
Hits: Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (31)
Singles: Braden Turpin, Senior, Fremont-Mills (25)
Doubles: Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (9)
Triples: Cody Dorscher, Sophomore, Griswold; Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills; Tony Racine, Junior, Essex (2)
Home Runs: JT Mahaney, Senior, Fremont-Mills; Joshua Martin, Senior, Stanton (1)
RBI: Brady Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (24)
SAC: Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton (3)
SF: Jacob Martin, Sophomore, Stanton (2)
BB: Brady Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (21)
HBP: Lincoln Palmer, Junior, East Mills (10)
AVG: Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (.517)
OBP: Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (.646)
SLG: Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (.733)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Corner Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2022.
1. Braden Turpin, Senior, Fremont-Mills (74 strikeouts) — Turpin was second in the league with 74 strikeouts, and he posted a 1.63 ERA and a 0.95 WHIp over 43 innings.
2. Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (65 strikeouts) — Owen was plenty tough to deal with, too, striking out 65 over 40.2 innings while pitching to a 1.20 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP.
3. Jack Gordon, Junior, East Mills (46 strikeouts) — Gordon threw 27 2/3 innings for the Wolverines last season. He has a pretty electric arm that the Wolverines will lean on again this summer.
4. Gabe Johnson, Junior, Sidney (37 strikeouts) — Johnson had a 3.03 ERA and a 1.86 WHIP over 32 1/3 innings.
5. Sylas Allen, Senior, East Mills (36 strikeouts) — Allen made 11 appearances and had 29 innings pitched while striking out 36 last season.
5. Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton (36 strikeouts) — Grebin had a 1.75 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP while throwing 32 innings.
7. Zach Thornburg, Junior, East Mills (27 strikeouts) — Thornburg had 28 1/3 innings last season for the Wolverines.
8. Tony Racine, Junior, Essex (19 strikeouts) — Racine pitched just 12 1/3 innings for the Trojans last year.
9. Brayden Lockwood, Freshman, Griswold (18 strikeouts) — The top-returning freshman pitcher in the conference, Lockwood threw 17 1/3 innings.
10. Gavin Ford, Sophomore, Stanton (17 strikeouts) — The top-returning sophomore pitcher in the conference, Ford went 17 2/3 innings of his own.
The rest of the top 15:
11. Seth Ettleman, Junior, Sidney (16 strikeouts, 26.2 IP)
12. Brady Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (14 strikeouts, 11.0 IP)
13. Michael Hensley, Sophomore, Sidney (12 strikeouts, 9.1 IP)
13. Joshua Martin, Senior, Stanton (12 strikeouts, 15.0 IP)
15. Kolt Payne, Sophomore, Sidney (7 strikeouts, 8.0 IP)
15. Ryan Sayers, Sophomore, East Mills (7 strikeouts, 5.2 IP)
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Wins: Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills & Braden Turpin, Senior, Fremont-Mills (5)
Saves: Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton (2)
IP: Braden Turpin, Senior, Fremont-Mills (43.0 IP)
BAA: Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (.065 BAA)
ERA: Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (1.20 ERA)
WHIP: Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (0.79 WHIP)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the Corner Conference, sorted by total steals in 2022.
1. Brady Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (33/35)
2. Braden Turpin, Senior, Fremont-Mills (27/29)
3. Gabe Johnson, Junior, Sidney (21/22)
4. Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (19/20)
5. Gavin Ford, Sophomore, Stanton (17/18)
6. Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton (15/17)
7. Mason Crouse, Senior, East Mills (12/13)
7. Davis McGrew, Senior, East Mills (12/13)
9. Peyton Embree, Senior, East Mills (11/11)
10. Seth Ettleman, Junior, Sidney (10/10)
10. Luke Madison, Junior, Fremont-Mills (10/10)
12. Michael Hensley, Sophomore, Sidney (9/9)
12. Jacob Martin, Sophomore, Stanton (9/11)
12. Paxten VanHouten, Senior, Fremont-Mills (9/9)
12. Bode Wyman, Sophomore, Griswold (9/9)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
•East Mills (4): Mason Crouse (First Team), Peyton Embree (HM), Ryan Sayers (HM), Zach Thornburg (Second Team)
•Essex (1): Tony Racine (HM)
•Fremont-Mills (5): Ike Lemonds (Second Team), Brady Owen (First Team), Kyler Owen (First Team), Owen Thornton (Second Team), Braden Turpin (First Team)
•Griswold (2): Zane Johnson (Second Team), Brayden Lockwood (HM)
•Sidney (2): Seth Ettleman (HM), Gabe Johnson (Second Team)
•Stanton (2): Nolan Grebin (Second Team), Jacob Martin (Second Team)
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills. Owen edged past his teammate Braden Turpin, who received two votes, for the preseason honor. Zane Johnson of Griswold also received a vote.
Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Kyler Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills & Braden Turpin, Senior, Fremont-Mills. Both Owen and Turpin received two votes each while teammate Tyler Johnson, who missed last year, picked up one vote, as did Nolan Grebin of Stanton.
Preseason Poll:
1. Fremont-Mills (5) — 25 points
2. Stanton (1) — 21 points
3. East Mills & Sidney — 15 points
5. Griswold — 9 points
6. Essex — 5 points
The Knights received as many first-place votes as they could have, as they could not vote for themselves.
The preseason poll includes teams that received at least one vote in the preseason coaches’ top five. The points system went 5-4-3-2-1.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
And I have not quite killed off my own preseason prognostication just yet! These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Fremont-Mills (43)
2. Stanton (22)
3. East Mills (20)
4. Sidney (19)
5. Griswold (9)
6. Essex (3)
Thoughts: It’s safe to say that it would be a major upset and a shocker if Fremont-Mills does not repeat as conference champions. They are absolutely loaded up and down the lineup and very deep in the rotation. They’ll be a tough one to crack, especially in league play. The battle for second, though, should be pretty hot.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.