(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look Hawkeye Ten Conference softball.
2023 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Creston claimed the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship by three games in the final year of Mike McCabe leading the charge. Kuemper Catholic and Atlantic rounded out the top three, but this was clearly Creston’s conference. Check out the full standings, per the Hawkeye Ten Conference website, below.
1. Creston Panthers — 25-5 overall, 19-1 conference
2. Kuemper Catholic Knights — 22-15 overall, 16-4 conference
3. Atlantic Trojans — 23-15 overall, 14-6 conference
4. Harlan Cyclones — 16-16 overall, 13-7 conference
5. Glenwood Rams — 20-14 overall, 11-9 conference
6. Clarinda Cardinals — 14-18 overall, 8-12 conference
6. Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 17-18 overall, 8-12 conference
6. Lewis Central Titans — 12-23 overall, 8-12 conference
9. Shenandoah Fillies — 13-19 overall, 7-13 conference
10. St. Albert Saintes — 8-21 overall, 6-14 conference
11. Red Oak Tigers — 0-25 overall, 0-20 conference
COACHES
•Atlantic: Terry Hinzmann
•Clarinda: Brad Knight
•Creston: Dave Hartman
•Denison-Schleswig: Kevin Dau
•Glenwood: Ryan Koch
•Harlan: Brandi Eckles
•Kuemper Catholic: Erin Bohlmann
•Lewis Central: Laurie Kammrad
•Red Oak: Brittany Wiig
•Shenandoah: Aaron Burdorf
•St. Albert: Lyndsey Daley
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 25 returning offensive players in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, sorted by total bases in 2022.
1. Nevaeh Randall, Senior, Creston (93 total bases) — Randall has been smashing the ball all over the field since the day she arrived to the game of softball. She had 12 doubles, 10 home runs and two triples while driving in a league-best 43 runs. She was last year’s KMAland Offensive pLayer of the Year.
2. Allison Koontz, Sophomore, Glenwood (87 total bases) — Not many could hang around with the output Randall was giving, but Koontz was right up there — and as a freshman. She had 10 doubles, nine home runs and four triples, driving in 28 runs while hitting .412/.496/.853.
3. Jada Jensen, Senior, Atlantic (84 total bases) — An all-around star athlete in multiple sports, Jensen had 42 RBI on 12 doubles, five homers and four triples while hitting .434/.507/.743.
4. Jersey Foote, Sophomore, Creston (76 total bases) — Foote hit .448/.500/.724 with 12 doubles, five home runs and a triple, driving in 27 runs in the process, to make for a strong 1-2 punch in the middle of that Creston lineup.
5. Sara Kolle, Junior, Glenwood (63 total bases) — Kolle posted nine doubles, three triple and a home run among 45 hits while smashing to the tune of a .425/.470/.594 batting line.
6. Avery Heller, Senior, Lewis Central (58 total bases) — Heller had 11 doubles, two triples and a home run last season, hitting .367/.439/.532 for the Titans, while driving in 24 runs.
7. Ava Adamson, Sophomore, Creston (54 total bases) — Adamson hit .400/.458/.831 with 15 extra-base hits among her 26 total.
8. Presley Jobe, Junior, Clarinda (53 total bases) — Jobe put up a big year for the Cardinals with nine doubles and three triples while posting a .373/.418/.520 triple-slash.
9. Alyssa Griffin, Sophomore, Lewis Central (48 total bases) — Griffin went .286/.324/.457 for the Titans last year, finishing with four doubles, four triples and two home runs.
9. Zoey Kirchhoff, Freshman, Atlantic (48 total bases) — A big 8th grade debut both in the circle and at the plate, Kirchhoff hit .294/.328/.403 with eight doubles, one triple and a home run while driving in 23 runs.
The rest of the top 25:
11. Kaylie Diercksen, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (47 total bases, .330/.376/.409)
12. Ella Plagman, Senior, Harlan (46 total bases, .330/.380/.474)
12. Ava Rush, Senior, Atlantic (46 total bases, .322/.431/.400)
14. Stacy Merksick, Senior, Lewis Central (45 total bases, .362/.402/.429)
15. Melinda Schaefer, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (43 total bases, .328/.389/.361)
16. Jenna Burdorf, Junior, Shenandoah (42 total bases, .433/.491/.433)
17. Kaitlyn Bruhn, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (41 total bases, .372/.454/.436)
17. Kiana Schulz, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (41 total bases, .327/.402/.394)
19. Jessica McMartin, Senior, St. Albert (39 total bases, .308/.347/.429)
19. Kylie Wesack, Junior, St. Albert (39 total bases, .293/.358/.394)
21. Alexis Narmi, Junior, St. Albert (37 total bases, .350/.424/.462)
22. Kaylah Degase, Senior, Clarinda (36 total bases, .307/.390/.409)
22. McKenna Koehler, Junior, Glenwood (36 total bases, .260/.330/.346)
24. Gracie Hays, Senior, Lewis Central (35 total bases, .275/.365./385)
25. Madison Huddleson, Senior, Atlantic (34 total bases, .232/.333/.304)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning leaders in each of the offensive categories listed.
Runs: Ava Rush, Senior, Atlantic & Jersey Foote, Sophomore, Creston (44)
Hits: Jada Jensen, Senior, Atlantic (49)
Singles: Jenna Burdorf, Junior, Shenandoah (42)
Doubles: Jersey Foote, Sophomore, Creston & Jada Jensen, Senior, Atlantic & Nevaeh Randall, Senior, Creston (12)
Triples: Ella Plagman, Senior, Harlan (5)
Home Runs: Nevaeh Randall, Senior, Creston (10)
RBI: Nevaeh Randall, Senior, Creston (43)
SAC: Gracie Hays, Senior, Lewis Central (12)
SF: Jada Jensen, Senior, Atlantic (4)
BB: Jada Jensen, Senior, Atlantic (20)
HBP: Olivia Gardner, Junior, St. Albert (8)
AVG: Nevaeh Randall, Senior, Creston (.456)
OBP: Jada Jensen, Senior, Atlantic (.507)
SLG: Nevaeh Randall, Senior, Creston (.903)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2022.
1. Zoey Kirchhoff, Freshman, Atlantic (174 strikeouts) — Kirchhoff led the Hawkeye Ten Conference in strikeouts as an 8th grader! She pitched to a 2.94 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP over 126 innings.
2. Allison Koontz, Sophomore, Glenwood (173 strikeouts) — Koontz had a 2.76 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP over 159.2 innings.
3. Alexis Narmi, Junior, St. Albert (165 strikeouts) — A strikeout savant for three years now, Narmi had 165 of them and a 4.45 ERA and 1.32 WHIP last year.
4. Norah Huebert, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig (103 strikeouts) — Huebert threw 179.2 innings and finished the season with a 4.17 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP.
5. Taryn Fredrickson, Sophomore, Creston (90 strikeouts) — A contact pitcher that threw 92.1 strong innings while posting a 2.12 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP.
6. Emerson Coziahr, Sophomore, Lewis Central (84 strikeouts) — The Titans youthful pitching staff was led by Coziah, who got 106 2/3 innings of experience while pitching to a 3.41 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP.
7. Jenna Burdorf, Junior, Shenandoah (80 strikeouts) — One of Shenandoah’s top multi-sport athletes, Burdorf tossed 113 innings in the circle and posted a 3.78 ERA and 1.73 WHIP for the Fillies last summer.
8. Riley Wood, Junior, Atlantic (70 strikeouts) — Wood gave a valuable 95.2 innings last year for the Trojans, too, and she had a 4.32 ERA and 1.43 WHIP.
9. Camdyn Damgaard, Sophomore, Lewis Central (69 strikeouts) — Another of the freshman pitchers for the Titans, Damgaard had 111.1 innings, a 4.09 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP.
10. Peyton Athen, Sophomore, Shenandoah (65 strikeouts) — Athen threw 82 innings last year for the Fillies and had a 5.12 ERA with a 1.87 WHIP.
11. Addison Wagoner, Freshman, Clarinda (63 strikeouts) — An impressive debut season for Wagoner, who threw 81.2 innings while pitching to a 2.83 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP.
12. Keely Coen, Senior, Creston (53 strikeouts) — Coen went 91 innings for the Panthers last summer and finished with a 3.15 ERA and 1.21 WHIP.
13. Andi Woods, Junior, Clarinda (49 strikeouts) — Woods went 89 innings last season, working as a strong complement to Wagoner.
14. Nicole Bond, Sophomore, Red Oak (43 strikeouts) — That’s Bond. Nicole Bond. She went 99.2 innings for the Tigers last year.
15. Jenna Gessert, Senior, Harlan (37 strikeouts) — Gessert went 69.2 innings for the Cyclones a year ago as a junior.
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Wins: Norah Huebert, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig (15)
Saves: Zoey Kirchhoff, Freshman, Atlantic (5)
IP: Norah Huebert, Sophomore, Denison-Schleswig (179.2)
BAA: Zoey Kirchhoff, Freshman, Atlantic (.204)
ERA: Taryn Fredrickson, Sophomore, Creston (2.12)
WHIP: Allison Koontz, Sophomore, Glenwood (1.19)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, sorted by total steals in 2022.
1. Ava Rush, Senior, Atlantic (42/43)
2. Ashlyn Herrig, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (26/26)
3. Jerzee Knight, Sophomore, Clarinda (23/24)
4. Madison Huddleson, Senior, Atlantic (19/20)
4. Jada Jensen, Senior, Atlantic (19/19)
6. Lauren Bowker, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (17/17)
7. Claire Pellett, Junior, Atlantic (16/16)
8. Nicole Bond, Sophomore, Red Oak (15/16)
8. Sara Kolle, Junior, Glenwood (15/18)
8. Kaci Peter, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (15/15)
11. Adler Bruce, Freshman, Atlantic (14/14)
11. Jenna Burdorf, Junior, Shenandoah (14/14)
13. Kaitlyn Bruhn, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (13/15)
13. Jersey Foote, Sophomore, Creston (13/15)
13. Kaysie Kells, Junior, Red Oak (13/15)
13. Mahri Manz, Sophomore, Lewis Central (13/13)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
•Atlantic (5): Maddie Huddleson (HM), Jada Jensen (First Team), Zoey Kirchhoff (First Team), Ava Rush (Second Team), Riley Wood (HM)
•Clarinda (2): Presley Jobe (Second Team), Addy Wagoner (HM)
•Creston (5): Ava Adamson (Second Team), Keely Coen (HM), Jersey Foote (First Team), Taryn Fredrickson (Second Team), Nevaeh Randall (First Team)
•Denison-Schleswig (2): Kaitlyn Bruhn (First Team), Kiana Schulz (Second Team)
•Glenwood (3): McKenna Koehler (HM), Sara Kolle (Second Team), Allison Koontz (First Team)
•Harlan (1): Ella Plagman (HM)
•Kuemper Catholic (2): Kaylie Diercksen (HM), Melinda Schaefer (HM)
•Lewis Central (5): Alyssa Griffin (HM), Gracie Hays (HM), Avery Heller (First Team), Mahri Manz (HM), Stacy Merksick (First Team)
•Red Oak (2): Jaydin Lindsay (HM), Merced Ramirez (Second Team)
•Shenandoah (2): Jenna Burdorf (First Team), Caroline Rogers (HM)
•St. Albert (3): Jessica McMartin (HM), Alexis Narmi (Second Team), Kylie Wesack (HM)
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Nevaeh Randall, Senior, Creston — Randall received 6.5 votes while Jada Jensen of Atlantic garnered 2.5, Ava Rush picked up one and there was one pass.
Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Allison Koontz, Sophomore, Glenwood — Koontz snagged 4.5 votes here to finish just ahead of Atlantic’s Zoey Kirchhoff, who had 3.5. There were two passes and one tally came for Taryn Fredrickson of Creston.
Preseason Poll:
1. Creston (8) — 48 points
2. Atlantic (3) — 41 points
3. Glenwood — 30 points
4. Kuemper Catholic — 12 points
5. Harlan — 11 points
6. Denison-Schleswig — 9 points
7. Lewis Central — 5 points
8. Clarinda — 3 points
Note: There are six new coaches in the league, so there were some that decided to pass on some picks and others that didn’t pick a full top five. Those numbers likely aren’t going to add up, but it’s pretty clear the consensus is that Atlantic, Creston and Glenwood are the top three (in some order). To be more precise, Creston and Atlantic are in the top tier with Glenwood on the next line by themselves. Nobody seems to know what to make of the teams after that. And to me, that sounds like fun.
The preseason poll includes teams that received at least one vote in the preseason coaches’ top five. The points system went 5-4-3-2-1.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
And I have not quite killed off my own preseason prognostication just yet! These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Atlantic & Creston (38)
3. Kuemper Catholic (23)
4. Lewis Central (21)
5. Glenwood (20)
6. Denison-Schleswig (18)
7. Harlan (17)
8. Clarinda (15)
9. Shenandoah & St. Albert (14)
11. Red Oak (5)
Thoughts: It’s a dead heat between Atlantic and Creston, and I’m not even sure who I would personally favor. The system still likes Kuemper to hang around in the top three while Lewis Central makes a jump, and if I’m being honest, it’s a team that I thought might be sneaky as I was working my way through the preview. Again, though, this looks like a two-horse race with a lot of fun behind them.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.