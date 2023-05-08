(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look Missouri River Conference softball.
2023 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Last year in the Missouri River Conference, Sergeant Bluff-Luton claimed the Missouri River championship for the third time in the last four years. Here’s how the standings lined up:
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 30-10 overall, 24-4 conference
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 30-12 overall, 23-5 conference
3. LeMars Bulldogs — 24-14 overall, 19-7 conference
4. Sioux City East Black Raiders — 23-16 overall, 18-8 conference
5. Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 13-23 overall, 10-18 conference
6. Sioux City North Stars — 11-25 overall, 9-19 conference
7. Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 11-27 overall, 7-21 conference
8. Sioux City West Wolverines — 0-38 overall, 0-28 conference
COACHES
•Abraham Lincoln: Kristen McCoid
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Chris Fitzpatrick
•LeMars: Brooke Harder
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Jared Ocker
•Sioux City East: Josh Malenosky
•Sioux City North: Brent Eickholt
•Sioux City West: Travis McDermott
•Thomas Jefferson: Dave Lutz
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 25 returning offensive players in the Missouri River Conference, sorted by total bases in 2022.
1. Elise Evans-Murphy, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (97 total bases) — Evans-Murphy hit .435/.497/.740 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and two triples while driving in 46 runs and scoring 45 times.
2. Olivia Mentzer, Junior, Sioux City East (93 total bases) — Mentzer’s .493/.520/.684 batting line came behind 17 doubles and three home runs while driving in a league-high 54 runs.
3. Marin Frazee, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (67 total bases) — Heelan’s Frazee had nine doubles, three triples and two home runs, driving in 35 runs and scored 46 times for the Crusaders last summer.
4. Gracie Bruening, Junior, Sioux City East (63 total bases) — Bruening went .315./388/.485 for the season and had 17 doubles with one triple and one home run each, driving in 44 runs and scoring 33 times.
4. Addison Wheeler, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (63 total bases) — Wheeler’s 11 doubles and three home runs came among 43 hits, drove in 25 and hit .387/.466/.568 as a freshman.
6. Grace Nelson, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (62 total bases) — Nelson had nine doubles, three triples and two home runs while hitting .366/.445/.554 for the Crusaders.
7. Brooklyn Ocker, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (58 total bases) — Ocker had 10 doubles and a home run, drove in 41 runs and hit .369/.423/.475 for the Warriors.
7. Ataviah Van Buren, Senior, Sioux City North (58 total bases) — Van Buren stroke seven doubles, five home runs and two triples while hitting .314/.364/.569 in a big junior season.
9. Cori Griebel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (57 total bases) — Griebel hit .384/.465/.509 for the Warriors, smacking 11 doubles and a home run and driving in 29 runs.
10. Raelyn Angerman, Senior, Sioux City East (54 total bases) — Angerman drove in 33 runs and had nine doubles, one triple and one home run a season ago. She hit .370/.448/.500 for the season.
10. Alexy Jones, Senior, Sioux City East (54 total bases) — Jones joined Angerman with 54 total bases, finishing with 10 doubles and a home run and driving in 31 runs while hitting .328/.348/.432.
The rest of the top 25
12. Libby Leraas, Senior, LeMars (50 total bases, .328/.391/.431)
12. Carley Steinspring, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson (50 total bases, .396/.444/.450)
12. Payton Wright, Senior, LeMars (50 total bases, .355/.493/.467)
15. Maddie Gengler, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (47 total bases, .295/.383/.448)
16. Natalie Rassmussen, Junior, Sioux City North (46 total bases, .387/.471/.613)
17. Chloe Buss, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (45 total bases, .352/.419/.429)
18. Kelsi Nelson, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (43 total bases, .258/.343/.347)
19. Addyson Junge, Senior, Sioux City East (42 total bases, .324/.395/.412)
19. Lauren Woods, Senior, Sioux City North (42 total bases, .232/.311/.442)
21. Breanna Loker, Sophomore, Sioux City West (39 total bases, .426/.494/.574)
22. Alyssa Erick, Senior, Sioux City East (37 total bases, .326/.330/.402)
23. Maddie LaFleur, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic (36 total bases, .264/.386/.327)
24. Sarah Brown, Junior, LeMars (36 total bases, .265/.339/.353)
24. Lauren Clark, Senior, Sioux City North (36 total bases, .301/.404/.387)
24. Brenna Leraas, Sophomore, LeMars (36 total bases, .305/.353/.379)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning leaders in each of the offensive categories listed.
Runs: Olivia Mentzer, Junior, Sioux City East (46)
Hits: Olivia Mentzer, Junior, Sioux City East (67)
Singles: Olivia Mentzer, Junior, Sioux City East (47)
Doubles: Gracie Bruening, Junior, Sioux City East & Olivia Mentzer, Junior, Sioux City East (17)
Triples: Natalie Rassmussen, Junior, Sioux City North (4)
Home Runs: Elise Evans-Murphy, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7)
RBI: Olivia Mentzer, Junior, Sioux City East (54)
SAC: Addyson Junge, Senior, Sioux City East; Maddie LaFleur, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Grace Nelson, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (6)
SF: Riley Fitzgerald, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Libby Leraas, Senior, LeMars; Olivia Mentzer, Junior, Sioux City East; Addison Wheeler, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3)
BB: Payton Wright, Senior, LeMars (30)
HBP: Madeline Tierney, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (25)
AVG: Olivia Mentzer, Junior, Sioux City East (.493)
OBP: Marin Frazee, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (.540)
SLG: Elise Evans-Murphy, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (.740)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Missouri River Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2022.
1. Holly Hansen, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (178 strikeouts) — Hansen threw 199 2/3 innings and allowed just a .169 opponent’s batting average last season for the Lynx.
2. Lizzie Koonce, Senior, LeMars (118 strikeouts) — Koonce had a 2.98 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP over 162.1 innings for the Bulldogs.
3. Carley Steinspring, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson (74 strikeouts) — Steinspring tossed 103 innings for the Yellow Jackets and had a .259 OPP batting average.
4. Joslyn Vogt, Freshman, Sioux City North (63 strikeouts) — Vogt debuted last summer with 62.1 innings and allowed a hit in just 19.5% of the time.
5. Kamea Van Kalsbeek, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (58 strikeouts) — Van Kalsbeek had dominant performance in 67.1 innings and posted a 2.91 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.
6. Madi Green, Senior, Sioux City North (54 strikeouts) — Green made for a strong 1-2 punch with Vogt, posting 79.2 innings, a 4.13 ERA and a 1.91 WHIP.
7. Lexi Plathe, Junior, Sioux City East (51 strikeouts) — Plathe threw 107.1 innings and had a 4.43 ERA and 1.64 WHIP for the Black Raiders.
8. Brooklyn Ocker, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (48 strikeouts) — Ocker had a 2.71 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 59 1/3 innings for the Warriors.
9. Marin Frazee, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (46 strikeouts) — Frazee was a workhorse with 96 innings last season, finishing the year with a 3.06 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP.
10. Lauren Woods, Senior, Sioux City North (41 strikeouts) — Woods went 60 1/3 innings for the Stars with a 4.87 ERA and a 2.17 WHIP.
Others:
11. Regan Herbst, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (36 strikeouts, 53.2 IP)
12. Alexandria Paul, Sophomore, Sioux City West (31 strikeouts, 42.2 IP)
13. Kylie Hofmann, Sophomore, LeMars (30 strikeouts, 52 IP)
13. Alice Phetteplace, Sophomore, Sioux City West (30 strikeouts, 89 IP)
15. Emma Crooks, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (26 strikeouts, 58 IP)
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Wins: Lizzie Koonce, Senior, LeMars (17)
Saves: Brooklyn Ocker, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6)
IP: Holly Hansen, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (199.2)
BAA: Holly Hansen, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (.169)
ERA: Kamea Van Kalsbeek, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2.91)
WHIP: Kamea Van Kalsbeek, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1.26)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the Missouri River Conference, sorted by total steals in 2022.
1. Marin Frazee, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (30/30)
2. Madeline Tierney, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (24/24)
3. Carlie Benton, Senior, Sioux City North (19/19)
3. Cara Ronk, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (19/21)
5. Maddie LaFleur, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic (18/19)
6. Meara Lytton, Senior, Sioux City North (17/18)
6. Natalie Rassmussen, Junior, Sioux City North (17/18)
8. Grace Nelson, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (14/17)
9. Olivia Mentzer, Junior, Sioux City East (13/13)
10. Lauren Clark, Senior, Sioux City North (12/14)
11. Kelsi Nelson, Junior, Abraham Lincoln (11/11)
11. Morgan Rasmussen, Junior, Thomas Jefferson (11/12)
11. Sophie Vervain, Junior, Sioux City North (11/14)
14. Alyssa Erick, Senior, Sioux City East (10/11)
14. Camille Strim, Junior, Sioux City North (10/10)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
•Abraham Lincoln (2): Holly Hansen (Second Team), Jayden Hargrave (Second Team)
•Bishop Heelan Catholic (1): Marin Frazee (Second Team)
•LeMars (2): Lizzie Koonce (Second Team), Payton Wright (Second Team)
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4): Chloe Buss (Second Team), Emma Crooke (second Team) Elise Evans-Murphy (First Team), Brooklyn Ocker (First Team)
•Sioux City East (2): Gracie Bruening (Second Team), Olivia Mentzer (First Team)
•Sioux City North (2): Natalie Rassmussen (First Team), Ataviah Van Buren (Second Team)
•Thomas Jefferson (1): Carley Steinspring (Second Team)
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Olivia Mentzer, Sioux City East. Mentzer led the way here with two votes. Among those that are out for softball this summer, Gracie Bruening of Sioux City East and Marin Frazee of Bishop Heelan Catholic also received one vote. There were two that elected not to vote.
Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Holly Hansen, Abraham Lincoln. The Lynx standout received two votes. Among those that are playing this summer, Lizzie Koonce of LeMars and Brooklyn Ocker of Sergeant Bluff-Luton received one vote each. Two coaches did not vote.
Preseason Poll:
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic (3) & Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2) — 25 points
3. Sioux City East (1) — 21 points
4. LeMars (1) — 15 points
5. Abraham Lincoln — 8 points
6. Sioux City North — 7 points
7. Thomas Jefferson — 4 points
Note: As you can see, there were four teams that received at least one first-place vote. One coach did not vote.
The preseason poll includes teams that received at least one vote in the preseason coaches’ top five. The points system went 5-4-3-2-1.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
And I have not quite killed off my own preseason prognostication just yet! These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (44)
2. Sioux City East (38)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (35)
4. LeMars (30)
5. Sioux City North (27)
6. Abraham Lincoln (17)
7. Thomas Jefferson (14)
8. Sioux City West (3)
Thoughts: Sergeant Bluff-Luton is the clear favorite to repeat as league champions, per the system. The Warriors have the most returning talent, and they return Ella Skinner — a major contributor that missed last season due to injury. Sioux City East is the No. 2 pick by the KMA system due to Heelan having a slew of seniors that are not out or eligible this summer. Heelan, though, will still be plenty talented with some youngsters having to step up into big roles.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.