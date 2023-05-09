(KMAland) -- The latest Martin Blog Summer Sports Preview takes a look Rolling Valley Conference softball.
2023 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton claimed the conference championship last season with just one loss in conference play. Woodbine was not far behind. Here’s how it all played out, according to Bound.
1. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — 22-4 overall, 15-1 conference
2. Woodbine Tigers — 21-7 overall, 13-3 conference
3. CAM Cougars — 15-10 overall, 10-6 conference
3. Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — 13-12 overall, 10-6 conference
5. Boyer Valley Bulldogs — 13-12 overall, 8-8 conference
5. Glidden-Ralston Wildcats — 9-11 overall, 8-8 conference
7. Ar-We-Va Rockets — 4-14 overall, 4-11 conference
8. West Harrison Hawkeyes — 1-21 overall, 1-15 conference
COACHES
•Ar-We-Va: Kenzie Kock
•Boyer Valley: Tommy Dumbaugh
•CAM: Larry Hunt
•Coon Rapids-Bayard: Darla Davis
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Andrea Schwery
•Glidden-Ralston: Chaun Bergmeier
•West Harrison: Meaghan Evans
•Woodbine: Greg Kolpin
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
Here’s a look at the top 25 returning offensive players in the Rolling Valley Conference, sorted by total bases in 2022.
1. Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (60 total bases) — One of the area’s top pitchers is also one of the area’s top hitters. Pryor had 10 doubles, four triples and a home run a year go for the Tigers.
2. Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (46 total bases) — Another big year for Koehler, who hit .400/.438/.613 with seven doubles and three home runs.
3. Breeley Clayburg, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (41 total bases) — Clayburg smacked five doubles and two home runs with a .400/.465/.547 triple-slash for the Crusaders.
4. Anna Hart, Freshman, Coon Rapids-Bayard (40 total bases) — Hart hit .325/.365/.500 for the Crusaders with six doubles, two home runs and a triple while driving in 21 runs.
5. Shay Burmeister, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (35 total bases) — Burmeister’s .385/.461/.449 batting line included three doubles and a triple among 30 total hits.
5. Nicole Hoefer, Junior, Woodbine (35 total bases) — Hoefer smacked six doubles and a home run, drove in 16 and hit .317/.404./427 for the season.
7. Emma Follmann, Junior, CAM (33 total bases) — Follmann’s season included nine extra-base hits, including seven doubles, one triple and one home run, and she hit a solid .313/.447/.493 for the year.
7. Sierra Lantz, Senior, Woodbine (33 total bases) — Lantz had six doubles of her own, driving in 20 runs on the season, and hit .314/.378/.384.
9. Malia Clayburg, Freshman, Coon Rapids-Bayard (32 total bases) — Clayburg hit .338/.430/.471 for the Crusaders with two doubles, two triples and a home run in her 8th grade summer.
9. Ashlynn Tigges, Sophomore, Glidden-Ralston (32 total bases) — Tigges went .484/.549/.516 for the Wildcats, finishing her freshman season with two doubles among 30 total hits in just 20 games played.
Others in the top 25:
11. Danyelle Hikins, Junior, Boyer Valley (31 total bases, .405/.500/.419)
12. Elizabeth Lloyd, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (30 total bases, .407/.514/.508)
13. Rylee Evans, Freshman, West Harrison (29 total bases, .396/.492/.604)
14. Maria Puck, Sophomore, Boyer Valley (28 total bases, .301/.388/.384)
15. Elise Olson, Sophomore, Woodbine (27 total bases, .229/.312/.325)
15. Nicole Sherer, Senior, Woodbine (27 total bases, .250/.374/.355)
17. Tiela Janssen, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (26 total bases, .377/.493/.426)
17. Kassidy Wenck, Freshman, Glidden-Ralston (26 total bases, .359/.423/.406)
19. Anna Seuntjens, Junior, Boyer Valley (25 total bases, .239/.286/.352)
20. Tylar Stirtz, Sophomore, West Harrison (23 total bases, .314/.397/.451)
21. Hailey Bieker, Sophomore, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (22 total bases, .349/.414/.349)
21. Katy Pryor, Freshman, Woodbine (22 total bases, .216/.376/.297)
23. Jess O’Day, Junior, Boyer Valley (21 total bases, .219/.288/.288)
23. Maggie Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va (21 total bases, .271/.364/.438)
25. Talia Burkhart, Senior, Boyer Valley (20 total bases, .213/.314/.267)
25. Gemini Goodwin, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (20 total bases, .321/.422/.377)
RETURNING STATISTICAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Here’s a look at the returning leaders in each of the offensive categories listed.
Runs: Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (44)
Hits: Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (39)
Singles: Danyelle Hikins, Junior, Boyer Valley (29)
Doubles: Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (10)
Triples: Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (4)
Home Runs: Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (3)
RBI: Anna Hart, Freshman, Coon Rapids-Bayard & Nicole Sherer, Senior, Woodbine (21)
SAC: Lacie Davis, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard & Harlee Fahn, Sophomore, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton & Elise Olson, Sophomore, Woodbine (6)
SF: Karys Hunt, Senior, CAM (5)
BB: Jenna Platt, Junior, CAM (18)
HBP: Jamie Hausman, Senior, Ar-We-Va (8)
AVG: Ashlynn Tigges, Sophomore, Glidden-Rlalston (.484)
OBP: Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (.566)
SLG: Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (.714)
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
Here’s a look at the top-returning pitchers in the Rolling Valley Conference, sorted by total strikeouts in 2022.
1. Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (251 strikeouts) — Pryor had a 0.98 ERA, a 0.82 WHIP and a .144 batting average against in 157.2 innings pitched.
2. Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (154 strikeouts) — Koehler made a big jump in teh circle last year, pitching to a 2.88 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP and had a .192 batting average against over 121.2 innings.
3. Rylee Evans, Freshman, West Harrison (89 strikeouts) — Evans went 73 1/3 innings last summer as an 8th grader to get her 89 strikeouts.
4. Emma Follmann, Junior, CAM (48 strikeouts) — An underrated pitcher in the area, Follmann went 68 innings and had a solid 3.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP.
5. Amber Ragaller, Sophomore, Ar-We-Va (26 strikeouts) — Ragaller went 64.1 innings and had a 4.46 ERA and 2.16 WHIP.
6. Sierra Lantz, Senior, Woodbine (16 strikeouts) — Lantz is a great option behind Pryor, as she had 12 innings and didn’t allow any earned runs (0.00 ERA) and had a 0.58 WHIP.
7. Danyelle Hikins, Junior, Boyer Valley (15 strikeouts) — Hikins threw just 14 2/3 innings, but those are likely going to take a big hike (all pun intended) this year. She had a 2.86 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP.
8. Maggie Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va (12 strikeouts) — Ragaller threw 20 2/3 innings last season for the Rockets.
9. Lacie Davis, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (9 strikeouts) — Davis had 11 1/3 innings in the circle for the Crusaders last year.
10. Hannah Nelson, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (8 strikeouts) — Nelson posted a 4.20 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP in 10 innings.
RETURNING STATISTICAL PITCHING LEADERS
Here are the top-returning statistical pitching leaders in each of the categories listed.
Wins: Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (18)
Saves: None
IP: Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (157.2)
BAA: Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (.144)
ERA: Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (0.98)
WHIP: Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (0.82)
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here’s a look at the top 15 returning base stealers in the Rolling Valley Conference, sorted by total steals in 2022.
1. Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine (38/38)
2. Danyelle Hikins, Junior, Boyer Valley (27/28)
3. Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (17/17)
3. Nicole Sherer, Senior, Woodbine (17/17)
5. Maria Puck, Sophomore, Boyer Valley (16/16)
6. Talia Burkhart, Senior, Boyer Valley (14/14)
6. Katy Pryor, Freshman, Woodbine (14/16)
6. Zoey Yanak, Junior, Boyer Valley (14/14)
9. Shay Burmeister, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (13/14)
10. Nicole Hoefer, Junior, Woodbine (13/13)
11. Lillian Kerger, Freshman, Woodbien (12/13)
12. Emma Follmann, Junior, CAM (11/11)
13. Kadey Olson, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (11/11)
14. Maggie Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va (10/11)
14. Kassidy Wenck, Freshman, Glidden-Ralston (10/10)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
•Ar-We-Va (0)
•Boyer Valley (2): Danyelle Hikins (Second Team), Maria Puck (Second Team)
•CAM (1): Emma Follmann (First Team)
•Coon Rapids-Bayard (3): Breeley Clayburg (First Team), Lacie Davis (Second Team), Anna Hart (Second Team)
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1): Shay Burmeister (First Team)
•Glidden-Ralston (3): Tiela Janssen (First Team), Vanessa Koehler (First Team), Kassidy Wenck (Second Team)
•West Harrison (0)
•Woodbine (3): Nicole Hoefer (First Team), Charlie Pryor (First Team), Nicole Sherer (Second Team)
PRESEASON COACHES PICKS
Here’s a look at what the league’s coaches are thinking heading into the season. In voting, I stipulated that coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Preseason Player of the Year: Charlier Pryor, Woodbine. Pryor had three votes here while Tiela Janssen and Vanessa Koehler of Glidden-Ralston and Shay Burmeister of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton all had one tally each. There were two coaches that passed or did not vote.
Preseason Pitcher of the Year: Charlie Pryor, Woodbine. This was a unanimous choice by the coaches that were allowed to vote for her. Vanessa Koehler of Glidden-Ralston received the other nod.
Preseason Poll:
1. Woodbine (6) — 34 points
2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2) — 20 points
3. CAM & Glidden-Ralston — 18 points
4. Coon Rapids-Bayard — 17 points
5. Boyer Valley — 10 points
6. Ar-We-Va — 3 points
Note: Woodbine is the clear favorite in the league, according to the coaches, while Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, CAM, Glidden-Ralston and Coon Rapids-Bayard are all grouped very close to one another after the Tigers.
The preseason poll includes teams that received at least one vote in the preseason coaches’ top five. The points system went 5-4-3-2-1.
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
And I have not quite killed off my own preseason prognostication just yet! These are not my predictions. This is a simple formulaic prognostication with 2022 conference wins + top-returning players listed above + returning all-conference players. Here’s how it lines up:
1. Woodbine (41)
2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (22)
3. Boyer Valley & Glidden-Ralston (21)
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (20)
6. CAM (16)
7. Ar-We-Va (9)
8. West Harrison (4)
Thoughts: Woodbine is well ahead of everyone else in “The System,” too. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton still holds the slight edge in the No. 2 positions, but it’s a slight margin over Boyer Valley, Glidden-Ralston and Coon Rapids-Bayard, which is slightly different from the coaches’ poll. CAM isn’t too far back in “The System,” as well. While the Tigers are a heavy nod, the race for No. 2 seems like a lot of fun.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.