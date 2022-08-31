(KMAland) -- Week one of the high school football season came and went. It was fun, it was exciting, it was all kinds of things. Now, it’s Wednesday, and you want to know who had the best games (based on recorded and reported statistics). So, let’s get after it.
Note: This top 5 or 10 list also includes Week 0 performances and will be labeled as such.
Another Note: All of these statistics are from Bound, which requires coaches to report statistics. If they have not reported those statistics yet, they are not on this list.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
Passing Yards
Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia – 311 yards vs. Winfield-Mount Union
Brodyn Pryor, FR, Woodbine – 283 yards vs. East Mills
Blayne Smith, SO, Ar-We-Va – 223 yards vs. Ar-We-Va
Chase Spieker, JR, CAM – 186 yards vs. Fremont-Mills
Zack Belden, SR, Murray – 177 yards vs. Twin Cedars (Week 0)
Passing Touchdowns
Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia – 5 TD vs. Winfield-Mount Union
Zack Belden, SR, Murray – 3 TD vs. Twin Cedars (Week 0)
Tristen Cummings, SR, Bedford – 3 TD vs. Lamoni
Mason McIntosh, JR, West Harrison – 3 TD vs. Siouxland Christian
Cael Beam, SR, Boyer Valley – 2 TD vs. River Valley
Kasey Clark, SR, Twin Cedars – 2 TD vs. Tri-County
Gabe Funk, SO, Lenox – 2 TD vs. Seymour
Landon Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren – 2 TD vs. Audubon
Seth Hudson, JR, East Union – 2 TD vs. Murray
Wyatt Oswald, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 2 TD vs. Glidden-Ralston
Brodyn Pryor, FR, Woodbine – 2 TD vs. East Mills
Blayne Smith, SO, Ar-We-Va – 2 TD vs. St. Edmond
Chase Spieker, SO, CAM vs. Fremont-Mills – 2 TD vs. Fremont-Mills
Drew Volkmann, SR, Boyer Valley – 2 TD vs. River Valley
Bode Wyman, SO, Griswold – 2 TD vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Passing Completions
Brodyn Pryor, FR, Woodbine – 19 vs. East Mills
Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia – 17 vs. Winfield-Mount Union
Blayne Smith, SO, Ar-We-Va – 17 vs. St. Edmond
Chase Spieker, SO, CAM – 16 vs. Fremont-Mills
Cooper Oberbroeckling, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 10 vs. Stanton-Essex
Rushing Yards
Emmet Long, SR, East Union – 212 yards vs. Murray
Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren – 139 yards vs. Audubon
Aaron Olsen, SO, Audubon – 133 yards vs. Southeast Warren
Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 121 yard svs. Glidden-Ralston
Luke Madison, JR, Fremont-Mills – 121 yards vs. CAM
Rushing Touchdowns
Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren – 3 TD vs. Audubon
Isaac Grundman, SR, Lenox – 3 TD vs. Seymour
Emmet Long, SR, East Union – 3 TD vs. Murray
Zach Thornburg, JR, East Mills – 3 TD vs. Woodbine
Zack Belden, SR, Murray – 2 TD vs. Twin Cedars (Week 0)
Dylan Brennecke, SR, Seymour – 2 TD vs. Lenox
Kendrick Mastin, JR, Murray – 2 TD vs. Twin Cedars (Week 0)
Conner Nally, JR, Bedford – 2 TD vs. Lamoni
Aaron Olsen, SO, Audubon – 2 TD vs. Winfield-Mt. Union (Week 0)
Wyatt Oswald, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 2 TD vs. Glidden-Ralston
John Whitver, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 2 TD vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard
Rushing Attempts
Aaron Olsen, SO, Audubon – 34 carries vs. Southeast Warren
Emmet Long, SR, East Union – 28 carries vs. Murray
Logan Wearmouth, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 24 carries vs. Stanton-Essex
Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren – 22 carries vs. Audubon
Ambrose Savage, SO, Lamoni – 22 carries vs. Bedford
Receiving Yards
Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia – 198 yards vs. Winfield-Mount Union
Cameron Cline, SR, Woodbine – 170 yards vs. East Mills
Wyatt Ragaller, FR, Ar-We-Va – 144 yards vs. St. Edmond
Dylan Ruggles, SR, Southeast Warren – 101 yards vs. Audubon
Nathaniel Rowe, SO, Murray – 98 yards vs. Murray
Receptions
Cameron Cline, SR, Woodbine – 10 receptions vs. East Mills
Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia – 9 receptions vs. Winfield-Mount Union
Wyatt Ragaller, FR, Ar-We-Va – 9 receptions vs. St. Edmond
Jack Follmann, JR, CAM – 7 receptions vs. Fremont-Mills
Sam Foreman, SR, CAM – 6 receptions vs. Fremont-Mills
Jackson McDanel, JR, Moravia – 6 receptions vs. Winfield-Mount Union
Receiving Touchdowns
Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia – 3 TD vs. New London (Week 0)
Sam Foreman, SR, CAM – 2 TD vs. Fremont-Mills
Cole Hamilton, SR, Moravia – 2 TD vs. Winfield-Mount Union
Mason King, SR, West Harrison – 2 TD vs. Siouxland Christian
Austin Lack, JR, East Union – 2 TD vs. Murray
Caden Page, SO, Murray – 2 TD vs. Twin Cedars (Week 0)
Drew Volkmann, SR, Boyer Valley – 2 TD vs. River Valley
Asher Weed, SR, Bedford – 2 TD vs. Lamoni
Auden Wilson, SO, Griswold – 2 TD vs. Exira/EHK
Tackles (Top 10)
Jack Follmann, JR, CAM – 12.5 tackles vs. Fremont-Mills
Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills – 12.5 tackles vs. Woodbine
Manny Beisswenger, SR, Audubon – 11.5 tackles vs. Southeast Warren
Jonan Wookey, SR, Stanton-Essex – 11.5 tackles vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren – 11.0 tackles vs. Audubon
Gavin Larsen, SR, Audubon – 11.0 tackles vs. Southeast Warren
Gage Hanes, SR, Moravia – 10.0 tackles vs. Winfield-Mount Union
Matthew McDanel, JR, Moravia – 10.0 tackles vs. New London (Week 0)
Caden Page, SO, Murray – 10.0 tackles vs. Twin Cedars (Week 0)
Paxten VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills – 10.0 tackles vs. CAM
Tackles for Loss
Keigan Kitzman, SR, Lenox – 6.0 TFL vs. Seymour
Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 4.0 TFL vs. Glidden-Ralston
Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills – 4.0 TFL vs. Woodbine
Mark Lensch, JR, Glidden-Ralston – 3.5 TFL vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard
Mike Cooley, JR, East Union – 3.0 TFL vs. Murray
Landon Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren – 3.0 TFL vs. Audubon
Paxton VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills – 3.0 TFL vs. CAM
Payten VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills – 3.0 TFL vs. CAM
Multiple Turnovers
Collin Bower, FR, CAM – 2 INT vs. Fremont-Mills
Cameron Cline, SR, Woodbine – 2 INT
Sage Evans, SR, West Harrison – 2 INT vs. Siouxland Christian
Rason Grail, JR, East Union – 2 INT vs. Murray
Ethan Olberding, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 2 INT vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard
Defensive Touchdowns
Samson Adams, SR, Lenox – 40-yard INT
Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 45-yard FR
Caeden David, SR, Lenox – 15-yards FR
Jared Frederick, SR, Murray – 14-yard FR
Matthew Haley, SO, East Mills – FR
Mason King, SR, West Harrison – 35-yard INT
Matthew McDanel, JR, Moravia – 41-yard FR
Davis McGrew, SR, East Mills – 65-yard INT
Ethan Olberding, SR, Glidden-Ralston – INT
Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills – 80-yard INT
Paxten VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills – 1-yard FR
Drew Volkmann, SR, Boyer Valley – 34-yard INT
Jonan Wookey, SR, Stanton-Essex – 29-yard FR
Special Teams Touchdowns
Manny Beisswenger, SR, Audubon – 77-yard KR (Week 0)
Jack Follmann, JR, CAM – KR
Gavin Ford, SO, Stanton-Essex – 77-yard KR
Jackson McDanel, JR, Moravia – 75-yard KR (Week 0)
Silas Walston, JR, Bedford – 69-yard KR
Field Goals
Rasmus Borup, JR, West Harrison – 36-yard FG vs. Siouxland Christian
SMALL CLASS 11-PLAYER
Passing Yards
Kayden Dirks, SR, Treynor – 270 yards vs. St. Albert
Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood – 268 yards vs. Lewis Central (Week 0)
Cole Scamman, SO, Shenandoah – 261 yards vs. Missouri Valley
Grady Jeppesen, JR, Riverside – 160 yards vs. Red Oak
Kyle Sternberg, SR, AHSTW – 151 yards vs. IKM-Manning
Passing Touchdowns
Jaixen Frost, SR, Mount Ayr – 3 TD vs. Nodaway Valley
Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood – 3 TD vs. Tri-Center
Kyle Sternberg, SR, AHSTW – 3 TD vs. IKM-Manning
Kayden Dirks, SR, Treynor – 2 TD vs. St. Albert
Cole Scamman, SO, Shenandoah – 2 TD vs. Missouri Valley
DJ Vonnahme, JR, Kuemper Catholic – 2 TD vs. Logan-Magnolia
Passing Completions
Kayden Dirks, SR, Treynor – 25 completions vs. St. Albert
Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood – 22 completions vs. Lewis Central (Week 0)
Grady Jeppesen, JR, Riverside – 17 completions vs. Red Oak
Jaixen Frost, SR, Mount Ayr – 9 completions vs. Nodaway Valley
Sam Boothe, JR, Central Decatur – 8 completions vs. Southwest Valley
Cole Scamman, SO, Shenandoah – 8 completions vs. Missouri Vlaley
DJ Vonnahme, JR, Kuemper Catholic – 8 completions vs. Logan-Magnolia
Rushing Yards
Brendan Monahan, SR, St. Albert – 258 yards vs. Treynor
Logan Sibenaller, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 172 yards vs. Logan-Magnolia
Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak – 152 yards vs. Riverside
Luke Sternberg, SO, AHSTW – 140 yards vs. IKM-Manning
Alexis Manzo, SR, Missouri Valley – 132 yards vs. Shenandoah
Rushing Touchdowns
Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak – 3 TD vs. Riverside
Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood – 2 TD vs. Tri-Center
Brendan Monahan, SR, St. Albert – 2 TD vs. Treynor
Braydon Pierson, SR, Mount Ayr – 2 TD vs. Nodaway Valley
Gage Savin, SR, Underwood – 2 TD vs. Lewis Central (Week 0)
Logan Sibenaller, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 2 TD vs. Logan-Magnolia
Evan Timmerman, JR, Southwest Valley – 2 TD vs. Central Decatur
Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center – 2 TD vs. Underwood
Rushing Attempts
Brendan Monahan, SR, St. Albert – 27 carries vs. Treynor
Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center – 23 carries vs. Underwood
Kyle Moss, SR, Treynor – 21 carries vs. St. Albert
Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood – 18 carries vs. Lewis Central
Alexis Manzo, SR, Missouri Valley – 18 carries vs. Shenandoah
Taylor McFail, SR, Sidney – 18 carries vs. Wayne
Evan Timmerman, JR, Southwest Valley – 18 carries vs. Central Decatur
Receiving Yards
Alan Young, SR, Treynor – 147 yards vs. St. Albert
Cole Scheffler, SR, AHSTW – 98 yards vs. IKM-Manning
Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak – 90 yards vs. Riverside
Blake Herold, SR, Shenandoah – 90 yards vs. Missouri Valley
Brody Cullin, JR, Shenandoah – 87 yards vs. Missouri Valley
Receptions
Alan Young, SR, Treynor – 9 receptions vs. St. Albert
Karson Elwood, JR, Treynor – 7 receptions vs. St. Albert
Josh Ravlin, JR, Underwood – 7 receptions vs. Lewis Central (Week 0)
Ayden Salais, SR, Riverside – 7 receptions vs. Red Oak
Jaxon Gordon, FR, Riverside – 5 receptions vs. Red Oak
Noah Nelson, SR, Treynor – 5 receptions vs. St. Albert
Receiving Touchdowns
Louden Main, SO, Mount Ayr – 2 TD vs. Nodaway Valley
Cole Scheffler, SR, AHSTW – 2 TD vs. IKM-Manning
Alan Young, SR, Treynor – 2 TD vs. St. Albert
Tackles (Top 10)
Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak – 17.0 tackles vs. Riverside
Adam Baier, SO, Red Oak – 12.5 tackles vs. Riverside
Boston DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley – 11.5 tackles vs. Mount Ayr
Kale Rockhold, JR, Central Decatur – 11.0 tackles vs. Southwest Valley
Blake Herold, SR, Shenandoah – 9.5 tackles vs. Missouri Valley
Nick Denning, JR, AHSTW – 9.0 tackles vs. IKM-Manning
Chase Roeder, SR, Red Oak – 8.0 tackles vs. Riverside
Karson Downey, JR, Clarinda – 7.5 tackles vs. Creston
Aidan Martin, SR, AHSTW – 7.5 tackles vs. IKM-Manning
Nik Peters, SR, Sidney – 7.5 tackles vs. Wayne
Riley Radke, JR, Missouri Valley – 7.5 tackles vs. Shenandoah
Jade Spangler, JR, Shenandoah – 7.5 tackles vs. Missouri Valley
Jack Vanfossan, JR, Underwood – 7.5 tackles vs. Lewis Central (Week 0)
Tackles for Loss
Colin Jacobs, SR, Southwest Valley – 5.0 TFL vs. Central Decatur
Boston DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley – 3.5 TFL vs. Mount Ayr
Beau Gardner, SR, Shenandoah – 3.5 TFL vs. Shenandoah
Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood – 3.0 TFL vs. Lewis Central
Tyler Martin, SO, Mount Ayr – 3.0 TFL vs. Nodaway Valley
Multiple Turnovers
Defensive Touchdowns
Gage Sample, JR, Shenandoah – 15-yard FR vs. Missouri Valley
Gage Savin, SR, Underwood – FR vs. Tri-Center
DJ Vonnahme, JR, Kuemper Catholic – 34-yard INT vs. Logan-Magnolia
Special Teams Touchdowns
Jeramiah Ballan, SR, Sidney – 81-yard KR vs. Wayne
Preston Fleharty, JR, Mount Ayr – 63-yard KR vs. Nodaway Valley
Cole Scheffler, SR, AHSTW – 75-yard KR vs. IKM-Manning
Field Goals
Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak – 2 FGS with long of 40 vs. Riverside
Kale Rockhold, JR, Central Decatur – 36 yards vs. Southwest Valley
Kyle Irwin, FR, St. Albert – 34 yards vs. Treynor
Seth Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah – 26 yards vs. Missouri Valley
LARGE CLASS 11-PLAYER
Passing Yards
Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood – 346 yards vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)
Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood – 345 yards vs. Atlantic
Caden Andersen, SR, Atlantic – 334 yards vs. Glenwood
Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central – 308 yards vs. Underwood (Week 0)
Cole Ritchie, SR, Sioux City East – 304 yards vs. Glenwood (Week 0)
Passing Touchdowns
Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood – 5 TD vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)
Caden Andersen, SR, Atlantic – 3 TD vs. Glenwood
Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood – 3 TD vs. Atlantic
Carson Strohbeen, SR, Sioux City North – 3 TD vs. South Sioux City
Braylon Kammard, SR, Lewis Central – 2 TD vs. Underwood (Week 0)
Teagon Kasperbauer, SR, Harlan – 2 TD vs. Lewis Central
Cole Ritchie, SR, Sioux City East – 2 TD vs. Glenwood (Week 0)
Passing Completions
Cole Ritchie, SR, Sioux City East – 27 completions vs. Glenwood (Week 0)
Caden Andersen, SR, Atlantic – 24 completions vs. Glenwood
Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood – 24 completions vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)
Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central – 19 completions vs. Underwood (Week 0)
Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood – 18 completions vs. Atlantic
Quinn Olson, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 18 completions vs. Sioux City East
Rushing Yards
Keavian Hayes, SR, Sioux City West – 232 yards vs. Thomas Jefferson (Week 0)
Brennan Hayes, JR, Creston – 228 yards vs. Clarinda
Demarco Young, JR, Sioux City North – 196 yards vs. South Sioux City
Terrance Topete, SR, Sioux City West – 155 yards vs. Thomas Jefferson (Week 0)
Zayvion Ellington, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 129 yards vs. LeMars
Rushing Touchdowns
Keavian Hayes, SR, Sioux City West – 3 TD vs. Thomas Jefferson (Week 0)
Tate Mayberry, SR, Glenwood – 3 TD vs. Atlantic
Brecken Schossow, SR, Sioux City East – 3 TD vs. Glenwood (Week 0)
Zayvion Ellington, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 TD vs. LeMars
Brennan Hayes, JR, Creston – 2 TD vs. Clarinda
Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central – 2 TD vs. Harlan
Antonio Medina Jr., SR, Sioux City West – 2 TD vs. Des Moines Lincoln
Brady Wavrunek, SR, Sioux City East – 2 TD vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Demarco Young, JR, Sioux City North – 2 TD vs. South Sioux City
Rushing Attempts
Zayvion Ellington, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 26 carries vs. LeMars
Brennan Hayes, JR, Creston – 19 carries vs. Clarinda
Keavian Hayes, SR, Sioux City West – 19 carries vs. Thomas Jefferson (Week 0)
Tate Mayberry, SR, Glenwood – 19 carries vs. Atlantic
Kyle Strider, SR, Creston – 19 carries vs. Clarinda
Receiving Yards
Cody Krause, SR, Glenwood – 206 yards vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)
Cody Krause, SR, Glenwood – 181 yards vs. Atlantic
Colton Rasmussen, JR, Atlantic – 181 yards vs. Glenwood
Kelynn Jacobsen, SR, Sioux City East – 160 yards vs. Glenwood (Week 0)
Curtis Witte, JR, Lewis Central – 120 yards vs. Harlan
Receptions
Kelynn Jacobsen, SR, Sioux City East – 11 receptions vs. Glenwood (Week 0)
Cody Krause, SR, Glenwood – 11 receptions vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)
Aidan Hall, SR, Harlan – 7 receptions vs. Lewis Central
Carter Pellett, SR, Atlantic – 7 receptions vs. Glenwood
Renner Bardsley, SR, Glenwood – 6 receptions vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)
Jake Hamilton, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 6 receptions vs. LeMars
Cody Krause, SR, Glenwood – 6 receptions vs. Atlantic
Scott Kroll, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 6 receptions vs. LeMars
Receiving Touchdowns
Cody Krause, SR, Glenwood – 3 TD vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)
Renner Bardsley, SR, Glenwood – 2 TD vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)
Dayton Harrell, JR, Sioux City North – 2 TD vs. South Sioux City
Cody Krause, SR, Glenwood – 2 TD vs. Atlantic
Colton Rasmussen, JR, Atlantic – 2 TD vs. Glenwood
Tackles (Top 10)
Carson Ott, SR, LeMars – 10.0 tackles vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Payton Ludington, SR, Lewis Central – 9.5 tackles vs. Underwood
Brady Wavrunek, SR, Sioux City East – 9.5 tackles vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Tyrell Lafferty, SR, Sioux City West – 9.0 tackles vs. Des Moines Lincoln
Jordan Von Tersch, SR, Denison-Schleswig – 9.0 tackles vs. Carroll
Beau Wadle, JR, LeMars – 8.5 tackles vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Garrett McHugh, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 8.0 tackles vs. LeMars
Conner Jalas, SR, LeMars – 7.5 tackles vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Trent Patton, JR, Glenwood – 7.5 tackles vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)
Cale Pittenger, SR, Sioux City East – 7.5 tackles vs. Glenwood (Week 0)
Brecken Schossow, SR, Sioux City East – 7.5 tackles vs. Glenwood (Week 0)
Kellen Scott, JR, Glenwood – 7.5 tackles vs. Atlantic
Tackles for Loss
Cale Pittenger, SR, Sioux City East – 4.5 TFL vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Tyrell Lafferty, SR, Sioux City West – 4.0 TFL vs. Des Moines Lincoln
Carson Ott, SR, LeMars – 4.0 TFL vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Trent Patton, JR, Glenwood – 3.0 TFL vs. Sioux City East
Brenden Casey, SR, Atlantic – 2.5 TFL vs. Glenwood
Alonso Cota, SO, Sioux City West – 2.5 TFL vs. Des Moines Lincoln
Cielos Doenhoefer, SR, Sioux City West – 2.5 TFL vs. Des Moines Lincoln
Dezmond Groetken, SR, Sioux City East – 2.5 TFL vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Tylar Lutgen, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2.5 TFL vs. LeMars
Multiple Turnovers
Dalyn Tope, SR, Sioux City East – 2 INT vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Curtis Witte, JR, Lewis Central – 2 INT vs. Harlan
Defensive Touchdowns
Brecken Schossow, SR, Sioux City East – 37-yard INT vs. Glenwood
Dalyn Tope, SR, Sioux City East – INT TD vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Special Teams Touchdowns
Luciano Fidone, SR, Lewis Central – 95-yard KR vs. Harlan & 86-yard KR vs. Underwood (Week 0)
Field Goals
Boston Hensley, SR, Lewis Central – 45 yards vs. Harlan
Jovany Kabongo, SO, LeMars – 27 yards vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Jack Lloyd, SR, Sioux City North – 25 yards vs. South Sioux City
George Tsiobans, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 23 yards vs. Sioux City East
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.