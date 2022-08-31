WHO IMPRESSED!!!.jpg
(KMAland) -- Week one of the high school football season came and went. It was fun, it was exciting, it was all kinds of things. Now, it’s Wednesday, and you want to know who had the best games (based on recorded and reported statistics). So, let’s get after it.

Note: This top 5 or 10 list also includes Week 0 performances and will be labeled as such.

Another Note: All of these statistics are from Bound, which requires coaches to report statistics. If they have not reported those statistics yet, they are not on this list.

CLASS 8-PLAYER

Passing Yards

Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia – 311 yards vs. Winfield-Mount Union

Brodyn Pryor, FR, Woodbine – 283 yards vs. East Mills

Blayne Smith, SO, Ar-We-Va – 223 yards vs. Ar-We-Va

Chase Spieker, JR, CAM – 186 yards vs. Fremont-Mills

Zack Belden, SR, Murray – 177 yards vs. Twin Cedars (Week 0)

Passing Touchdowns

Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia – 5 TD vs. Winfield-Mount Union

Zack Belden, SR, Murray – 3 TD vs. Twin Cedars (Week 0)

Tristen Cummings, SR, Bedford – 3 TD vs. Lamoni

Mason McIntosh, JR, West Harrison – 3 TD vs. Siouxland Christian

Cael Beam, SR, Boyer Valley – 2 TD vs. River Valley

Kasey Clark, SR, Twin Cedars – 2 TD vs. Tri-County

Gabe Funk, SO, Lenox – 2 TD vs. Seymour

Landon Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren – 2 TD vs. Audubon

Seth Hudson, JR, East Union – 2 TD vs. Murray

Wyatt Oswald, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 2 TD vs. Glidden-Ralston

Brodyn Pryor, FR, Woodbine – 2 TD vs. East Mills

Blayne Smith, SO, Ar-We-Va – 2 TD vs. St. Edmond

Chase Spieker, SO, CAM vs. Fremont-Mills – 2 TD vs. Fremont-Mills

Drew Volkmann, SR, Boyer Valley – 2 TD vs. River Valley

Bode Wyman, SO, Griswold – 2 TD vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Passing Completions

Brodyn Pryor, FR, Woodbine – 19 vs. East Mills

Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia – 17 vs. Winfield-Mount Union

Blayne Smith, SO, Ar-We-Va – 17 vs. St. Edmond

Chase Spieker, SO, CAM – 16 vs. Fremont-Mills

Cooper Oberbroeckling, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 10 vs. Stanton-Essex

Rushing Yards

Emmet Long, SR, East Union – 212 yards vs. Murray

Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren – 139 yards vs. Audubon

Aaron Olsen, SO, Audubon – 133 yards vs. Southeast Warren

Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 121 yard svs. Glidden-Ralston

Luke Madison, JR, Fremont-Mills – 121 yards vs. CAM

Rushing Touchdowns

Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren – 3 TD vs. Audubon

Isaac Grundman, SR, Lenox – 3 TD vs. Seymour

Emmet Long, SR, East Union – 3 TD vs. Murray

Zach Thornburg, JR, East Mills – 3 TD vs. Woodbine

Zack Belden, SR, Murray – 2 TD vs. Twin Cedars (Week 0)

Dylan Brennecke, SR, Seymour – 2 TD vs. Lenox

Kendrick Mastin, JR, Murray – 2 TD vs. Twin Cedars (Week 0)

Conner Nally, JR, Bedford – 2 TD vs. Lamoni

Aaron Olsen, SO, Audubon – 2 TD vs. Winfield-Mt. Union (Week 0)

Wyatt Oswald, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 2 TD vs. Glidden-Ralston

John Whitver, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 2 TD vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard

Rushing Attempts

Aaron Olsen, SO, Audubon – 34 carries vs. Southeast Warren

Emmet Long, SR, East Union – 28 carries vs. Murray

Logan Wearmouth, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 24 carries vs. Stanton-Essex

Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren – 22 carries vs. Audubon

Ambrose Savage, SO, Lamoni – 22 carries vs. Bedford

Receiving Yards

Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia – 198 yards vs. Winfield-Mount Union

Cameron Cline, SR, Woodbine – 170 yards vs. East Mills

Wyatt Ragaller, FR, Ar-We-Va – 144 yards vs. St. Edmond

Dylan Ruggles, SR, Southeast Warren – 101 yards vs. Audubon

Nathaniel Rowe, SO, Murray – 98 yards vs. Murray

Receptions

Cameron Cline, SR, Woodbine – 10 receptions vs. East Mills

Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia – 9 receptions vs. Winfield-Mount Union

Wyatt Ragaller, FR, Ar-We-Va – 9 receptions vs. St. Edmond

Jack Follmann, JR, CAM – 7 receptions vs. Fremont-Mills

Sam Foreman, SR, CAM – 6 receptions vs. Fremont-Mills

Jackson McDanel, JR, Moravia – 6 receptions vs. Winfield-Mount Union

Receiving Touchdowns

Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia – 3 TD vs. New London (Week 0)

Sam Foreman, SR, CAM – 2 TD vs. Fremont-Mills

Cole Hamilton, SR, Moravia – 2 TD vs. Winfield-Mount Union

Mason King, SR, West Harrison – 2 TD vs. Siouxland Christian

Austin Lack, JR, East Union – 2 TD vs. Murray

Caden Page, SO, Murray – 2 TD vs. Twin Cedars (Week 0)

Drew Volkmann, SR, Boyer Valley – 2 TD vs. River Valley

Asher Weed, SR, Bedford – 2 TD vs. Lamoni

Auden Wilson, SO, Griswold – 2 TD vs. Exira/EHK

Tackles (Top 10)

Jack Follmann, JR, CAM – 12.5 tackles vs. Fremont-Mills

Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills – 12.5 tackles vs. Woodbine

Manny Beisswenger, SR, Audubon – 11.5 tackles vs. Southeast Warren

Jonan Wookey, SR, Stanton-Essex – 11.5 tackles vs. Martensdale-St. Marys

Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren – 11.0 tackles vs. Audubon

Gavin Larsen, SR, Audubon – 11.0 tackles vs. Southeast Warren

Gage Hanes, SR, Moravia – 10.0 tackles vs. Winfield-Mount Union

Matthew McDanel, JR, Moravia – 10.0 tackles vs. New London (Week 0)

Caden Page, SO, Murray – 10.0 tackles vs. Twin Cedars (Week 0)

Paxten VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills – 10.0 tackles vs. CAM

Tackles for Loss

Keigan Kitzman, SR, Lenox – 6.0 TFL vs. Seymour

Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 4.0 TFL vs. Glidden-Ralston

Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills – 4.0 TFL vs. Woodbine

Mark Lensch, JR, Glidden-Ralston – 3.5 TFL vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard

Mike Cooley, JR, East Union – 3.0 TFL vs. Murray

Landon Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren – 3.0 TFL vs. Audubon

Paxton VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills – 3.0 TFL vs. CAM

Payten VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills – 3.0 TFL vs. CAM

Multiple Turnovers

Collin Bower, FR, CAM – 2 INT vs. Fremont-Mills

Cameron Cline, SR, Woodbine – 2 INT

Sage Evans, SR, West Harrison – 2 INT vs. Siouxland Christian

Rason Grail, JR, East Union – 2 INT vs. Murray

Ethan Olberding, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 2 INT vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard

Defensive Touchdowns

Samson Adams, SR, Lenox – 40-yard INT

Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 45-yard FR

Caeden David, SR, Lenox – 15-yards FR

Jared Frederick, SR, Murray – 14-yard FR

Matthew Haley, SO, East Mills – FR

Mason King, SR, West Harrison – 35-yard INT

Matthew McDanel, JR, Moravia – 41-yard FR

Davis McGrew, SR, East Mills – 65-yard INT

Ethan Olberding, SR, Glidden-Ralston – INT

Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills – 80-yard INT

Paxten VanHouten, SR, Fremont-Mills – 1-yard FR

Drew Volkmann, SR, Boyer Valley – 34-yard INT

Jonan Wookey, SR, Stanton-Essex – 29-yard FR

Special Teams Touchdowns

Manny Beisswenger, SR, Audubon – 77-yard KR (Week 0)

Jack Follmann, JR, CAM – KR

Gavin Ford, SO, Stanton-Essex – 77-yard KR

Jackson McDanel, JR, Moravia – 75-yard KR (Week 0)

Silas Walston, JR, Bedford – 69-yard KR

Field Goals

Rasmus Borup, JR, West Harrison – 36-yard FG vs. Siouxland Christian

SMALL CLASS 11-PLAYER

Passing Yards

Kayden Dirks, SR, Treynor – 270 yards vs. St. Albert

Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood – 268 yards vs. Lewis Central (Week 0)

Cole Scamman, SO, Shenandoah – 261 yards vs. Missouri Valley

Grady Jeppesen, JR, Riverside – 160 yards vs. Red Oak

Kyle Sternberg, SR, AHSTW – 151 yards vs. IKM-Manning

Passing Touchdowns

Jaixen Frost, SR, Mount Ayr – 3 TD vs. Nodaway Valley

Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood – 3 TD vs. Tri-Center

Kyle Sternberg, SR, AHSTW – 3 TD vs. IKM-Manning

Kayden Dirks, SR, Treynor – 2 TD vs. St. Albert

Cole Scamman, SO, Shenandoah – 2 TD vs. Missouri Valley

DJ Vonnahme, JR, Kuemper Catholic – 2 TD vs. Logan-Magnolia

Passing Completions

Kayden Dirks, SR, Treynor – 25 completions vs. St. Albert

Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood – 22 completions vs. Lewis Central (Week 0)

Grady Jeppesen, JR, Riverside – 17 completions vs. Red Oak

Jaixen Frost, SR, Mount Ayr – 9 completions vs. Nodaway Valley

Sam Boothe, JR, Central Decatur – 8 completions vs. Southwest Valley

Cole Scamman, SO, Shenandoah – 8 completions vs. Missouri Vlaley

DJ Vonnahme, JR, Kuemper Catholic – 8 completions vs. Logan-Magnolia

Rushing Yards

Brendan Monahan, SR, St. Albert – 258 yards vs. Treynor

Logan Sibenaller, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 172 yards vs. Logan-Magnolia

Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak – 152 yards vs. Riverside

Luke Sternberg, SO, AHSTW – 140 yards vs. IKM-Manning

Alexis Manzo, SR, Missouri Valley – 132 yards vs. Shenandoah

Rushing Touchdowns

Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak – 3 TD vs. Riverside

Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood – 2 TD vs. Tri-Center

Brendan Monahan, SR, St. Albert – 2 TD vs. Treynor

Braydon Pierson, SR, Mount Ayr – 2 TD vs. Nodaway Valley

Gage Savin, SR, Underwood – 2 TD vs. Lewis Central (Week 0)

Logan Sibenaller, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 2 TD vs. Logan-Magnolia

Evan Timmerman, JR, Southwest Valley – 2 TD vs. Central Decatur

Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center – 2 TD vs. Underwood

Rushing Attempts

Brendan Monahan, SR, St. Albert – 27 carries vs. Treynor

Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center – 23 carries vs. Underwood

Kyle Moss, SR, Treynor – 21 carries vs. St. Albert

Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood – 18 carries vs. Lewis Central

Alexis Manzo, SR, Missouri Valley – 18 carries vs. Shenandoah

Taylor McFail, SR, Sidney – 18 carries vs. Wayne

Evan Timmerman, JR, Southwest Valley – 18 carries vs. Central Decatur

Receiving Yards

Alan Young, SR, Treynor – 147 yards vs. St. Albert

Cole Scheffler, SR, AHSTW – 98 yards vs. IKM-Manning

Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak – 90 yards vs. Riverside

Blake Herold, SR, Shenandoah – 90 yards vs. Missouri Valley

Brody Cullin, JR, Shenandoah – 87 yards vs. Missouri Valley

Receptions

Alan Young, SR, Treynor – 9 receptions vs. St. Albert

Karson Elwood, JR, Treynor – 7 receptions vs. St. Albert

Josh Ravlin, JR, Underwood – 7 receptions vs. Lewis Central (Week 0)

Ayden Salais, SR, Riverside – 7 receptions vs. Red Oak

Jaxon Gordon, FR, Riverside – 5 receptions vs. Red Oak

Noah Nelson, SR, Treynor – 5 receptions vs. St. Albert

Receiving Touchdowns

Louden Main, SO, Mount Ayr – 2 TD vs. Nodaway Valley

Cole Scheffler, SR, AHSTW – 2 TD vs. IKM-Manning

Alan Young, SR, Treynor – 2 TD vs. St. Albert

Tackles (Top 10)

Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak – 17.0 tackles vs. Riverside

Adam Baier, SO, Red Oak – 12.5 tackles vs. Riverside

Boston DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley – 11.5 tackles vs. Mount Ayr

Kale Rockhold, JR, Central Decatur – 11.0 tackles vs. Southwest Valley

Blake Herold, SR, Shenandoah – 9.5 tackles vs. Missouri Valley

Nick Denning, JR, AHSTW – 9.0 tackles vs. IKM-Manning

Chase Roeder, SR, Red Oak – 8.0 tackles vs. Riverside

Karson Downey, JR, Clarinda – 7.5 tackles vs. Creston

Aidan Martin, SR, AHSTW – 7.5 tackles vs. IKM-Manning

Nik Peters, SR, Sidney – 7.5 tackles vs. Wayne

Riley Radke, JR, Missouri Valley – 7.5 tackles vs. Shenandoah

Jade Spangler, JR, Shenandoah – 7.5 tackles vs. Missouri Valley

Jack Vanfossan, JR, Underwood – 7.5 tackles vs. Lewis Central (Week 0)

Tackles for Loss

Colin Jacobs, SR, Southwest Valley – 5.0 TFL vs. Central Decatur

Boston DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley – 3.5 TFL vs. Mount Ayr

Beau Gardner, SR, Shenandoah – 3.5 TFL vs. Shenandoah

Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood – 3.0 TFL vs. Lewis Central

Tyler Martin, SO, Mount Ayr – 3.0 TFL vs. Nodaway Valley

Multiple Turnovers

Defensive Touchdowns

Gage Sample, JR, Shenandoah – 15-yard FR vs. Missouri Valley

Gage Savin, SR, Underwood – FR vs. Tri-Center

DJ Vonnahme, JR, Kuemper Catholic – 34-yard INT vs. Logan-Magnolia

Special Teams Touchdowns

Jeramiah Ballan, SR, Sidney – 81-yard KR vs. Wayne

Preston Fleharty, JR, Mount Ayr – 63-yard KR vs. Nodaway Valley

Cole Scheffler, SR, AHSTW – 75-yard KR vs. IKM-Manning

Field Goals

Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak – 2 FGS with long of 40 vs. Riverside

Kale Rockhold, JR, Central Decatur – 36 yards vs. Southwest Valley

Kyle Irwin, FR, St. Albert – 34 yards vs. Treynor

Seth Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah – 26 yards vs. Missouri Valley

LARGE CLASS 11-PLAYER

Passing Yards

Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood – 346 yards vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)

Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood – 345 yards vs. Atlantic

Caden Andersen, SR, Atlantic – 334 yards vs. Glenwood

Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central – 308 yards vs. Underwood (Week 0)

Cole Ritchie, SR, Sioux City East – 304 yards vs. Glenwood (Week 0)

Passing Touchdowns

Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood – 5 TD vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)

Caden Andersen, SR, Atlantic – 3 TD vs. Glenwood

Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood – 3 TD vs. Atlantic

Carson Strohbeen, SR, Sioux City North – 3 TD vs. South Sioux City

Braylon Kammard, SR, Lewis Central – 2 TD vs. Underwood (Week 0)

Teagon Kasperbauer, SR, Harlan – 2 TD vs. Lewis Central

Cole Ritchie, SR, Sioux City East – 2 TD vs. Glenwood (Week 0)

Passing Completions

Cole Ritchie, SR, Sioux City East – 27 completions vs. Glenwood (Week 0)

Caden Andersen, SR, Atlantic – 24 completions vs. Glenwood

Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood – 24 completions vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)

Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central – 19 completions vs. Underwood (Week 0)

Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood – 18 completions vs. Atlantic

Quinn Olson, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 18 completions vs. Sioux City East

Rushing Yards

Keavian Hayes, SR, Sioux City West – 232 yards vs. Thomas Jefferson (Week 0)

Brennan Hayes, JR, Creston – 228 yards vs. Clarinda

Demarco Young, JR, Sioux City North – 196 yards vs. South Sioux City

Terrance Topete, SR, Sioux City West – 155 yards vs. Thomas Jefferson (Week 0)

Zayvion Ellington, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 129 yards vs. LeMars

Rushing Touchdowns

Keavian Hayes, SR, Sioux City West – 3 TD vs. Thomas Jefferson (Week 0)

Tate Mayberry, SR, Glenwood – 3 TD vs. Atlantic

Brecken Schossow, SR, Sioux City East – 3 TD vs. Glenwood (Week 0)

Zayvion Ellington, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 TD vs. LeMars

Brennan Hayes, JR, Creston – 2 TD vs. Clarinda

Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central – 2 TD vs. Harlan

Antonio Medina Jr., SR, Sioux City West – 2 TD vs. Des Moines Lincoln

Brady Wavrunek, SR, Sioux City East – 2 TD vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Demarco Young, JR, Sioux City North – 2 TD vs. South Sioux City

Rushing Attempts

Zayvion Ellington, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 26 carries vs. LeMars

Brennan Hayes, JR, Creston – 19 carries vs. Clarinda

Keavian Hayes, SR, Sioux City West – 19 carries vs. Thomas Jefferson (Week 0)

Tate Mayberry, SR, Glenwood – 19 carries vs. Atlantic

Kyle Strider, SR, Creston – 19 carries vs. Clarinda

Receiving Yards

Cody Krause, SR, Glenwood – 206 yards vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)

Cody Krause, SR, Glenwood – 181 yards vs. Atlantic

Colton Rasmussen, JR, Atlantic – 181 yards vs. Glenwood

Kelynn Jacobsen, SR, Sioux City East – 160 yards vs. Glenwood (Week 0)

Curtis Witte, JR, Lewis Central – 120 yards vs. Harlan

Receptions

Kelynn Jacobsen, SR, Sioux City East – 11 receptions vs. Glenwood (Week 0)

Cody Krause, SR, Glenwood – 11 receptions vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)

Aidan Hall, SR, Harlan – 7 receptions vs. Lewis Central

Carter Pellett, SR, Atlantic – 7 receptions vs. Glenwood

Renner Bardsley, SR, Glenwood – 6 receptions vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)

Jake Hamilton, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 6 receptions vs. LeMars

Cody Krause, SR, Glenwood – 6 receptions vs. Atlantic

Scott Kroll, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 6 receptions vs. LeMars

Receiving Touchdowns

Cody Krause, SR, Glenwood – 3 TD vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)

Renner Bardsley, SR, Glenwood – 2 TD vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)

Dayton Harrell, JR, Sioux City North – 2 TD vs. South Sioux City

Cody Krause, SR, Glenwood – 2 TD vs. Atlantic

Colton Rasmussen, JR, Atlantic – 2 TD vs. Glenwood

Tackles (Top 10)

Carson Ott, SR, LeMars – 10.0 tackles vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Payton Ludington, SR, Lewis Central – 9.5 tackles vs. Underwood

Brady Wavrunek, SR, Sioux City East – 9.5 tackles vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Tyrell Lafferty, SR, Sioux City West – 9.0 tackles vs. Des Moines Lincoln

Jordan Von Tersch, SR, Denison-Schleswig – 9.0 tackles vs. Carroll

Beau Wadle, JR, LeMars – 8.5 tackles vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Garrett McHugh, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 8.0 tackles vs. LeMars

Conner Jalas, SR, LeMars – 7.5 tackles vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Trent Patton, JR, Glenwood – 7.5 tackles vs. Sioux City East (Week 0)

Cale Pittenger, SR, Sioux City East – 7.5 tackles vs. Glenwood (Week 0)

Brecken Schossow, SR, Sioux City East – 7.5 tackles vs. Glenwood (Week 0)

Kellen Scott, JR, Glenwood – 7.5 tackles vs. Atlantic

Tackles for Loss

Cale Pittenger, SR, Sioux City East – 4.5 TFL vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Tyrell Lafferty, SR, Sioux City West – 4.0 TFL vs. Des Moines Lincoln

Carson Ott, SR, LeMars – 4.0 TFL vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Trent Patton, JR, Glenwood – 3.0 TFL vs. Sioux City East

Brenden Casey, SR, Atlantic – 2.5 TFL vs. Glenwood

Alonso Cota, SO, Sioux City West – 2.5 TFL vs. Des Moines Lincoln

Cielos Doenhoefer, SR, Sioux City West – 2.5 TFL vs. Des Moines Lincoln

Dezmond Groetken, SR, Sioux City East – 2.5 TFL vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Tylar Lutgen, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2.5 TFL vs. LeMars

Multiple Turnovers

Dalyn Tope, SR, Sioux City East – 2 INT vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Curtis Witte, JR, Lewis Central – 2 INT vs. Harlan

Defensive Touchdowns

Brecken Schossow, SR, Sioux City East – 37-yard INT vs. Glenwood

Dalyn Tope, SR, Sioux City East – INT TD vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Special Teams Touchdowns

Luciano Fidone, SR, Lewis Central – 95-yard KR vs. Harlan & 86-yard KR vs. Underwood (Week 0)

Field Goals

Boston Hensley, SR, Lewis Central – 45 yards vs. Harlan

Jovany Kabongo, SO, LeMars – 27 yards vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Jack Lloyd, SR, Sioux City North – 25 yards vs. South Sioux City

George Tsiobans, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 23 yards vs. Sioux City East

