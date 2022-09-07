(KMAland) -- The time has officially arrived for another rousing rendition of WHO IMPRESSED!!! Or, more appropriately, the top week two football performances in the state of Iowa.
As always, this list below is completely based off of the official stats that have been (or have not been) reported to Bound. In some statistics, there is a baseline. In others, there is merely a top five.
Here we go:
CLASS 8-PLAYER
Passing Yards (Top 5)
Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia (422) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Cooper Oberbroeckling, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (276) vs. Moravia
Brodyn Pryor, FR, Woodbine (227) vs. CAM
Ty Hysell, SR, Mormon Trail (217) vs. Southeast Warren
Chase Spieker, SO, CAM (174) vs. Woodbine
Passing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia (7) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Tristen Cummings, SR, Bedford (4) vs. Griswold
Cooper Oberbroeckling, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (4) vs. Moravia
Chase Spieker, SO, CAM (4) vs. Woodbine
Ty Hysell, SR, Mormon Trail (3) vs. Southeast Warren
Zach Thornburg, JR, East Mills (3) vs. Lenox
Gabe Funk, SO, Lenox (2) vs. East Mills
Landon Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren (2) vs. Mormon Trail
Seth Hudson, JR, East Union (2) vs. Lamoni
Caden Page, SO, Murray (2) vs. Seymour
Cam Seuferer, SO, Southeast Warren (2) vs. Mormon Trail
Completions (Top 5)
Ty Hysell, SR, Mormon Trail (25) vs. Southeast Warren
Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia (17) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Cooper Oberbroeckling, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (16) vs. Moravia
Brodyn Pryor, FR, Woodbine (15) vs. CAM
Chase Spieker, SO, CAM (13) vs. Woodbine
Zach Thornburg, JR, East Mills (13) vs. Lenox
Rushing Yards (100+)
Wyatt Ragaller, FR, Ar-We-Va (183) vs. Kingsley-Pierson
Aaron Olsen, SO, Audubon (179) vs. Boyer Valley
Isaac Grundman, SR, Lenox (168) vs. East Mills
Walker Rife, SR, West Harrison (162) vs. Exira/EHK
Kade Mullins, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (158) vs. Moravia
Emmet Long, SR, East Union (150) vs. Lamoni
Keigan Kitzman, SR, Lenox (120) vs. East Mills
Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (113) vs. Woodward Academy
Braxton Blackburn, JR, Fremont-Mills (100) vs. Stanton-Essex
Rushing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Seth Hudson, JR, East Union (3) vs. Lamoni
Keigan Kitzman, SR, Lenox (3) vs. East Mills
Emmet Long, SR, East Union (3) vs. Lamoni
Kade Mullins, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (3) vs. Moravia
Aaron Olsen, SO, Audubon (3) vs. Boyer Valley
Taylor Reed, SR, Fremont-Mills (3) vs. Stanton-Essex
Walker Rife, SR, West Harrison (3) vs. Exira/EHK
Manny Beisswenger, SR, Audubon (2) vs. Boyer Valley
Braxton Blackburn, JR, Fremont-Mills (2) vs. Stanton-Essex
Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2) vs. Woodward Academy
Omarion Floyd, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2) vs. Woodward Academy
Graham Godsey, SO, Bedford (2) vs. Griswold
Josh Gorden, SR, Boyer Valley (2) vs. Audubon
Isaac Grundman, SR, Lenox (2) vs. East Mills
Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia (2) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Jackson McDanel, JR, Moravia (2) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Logan Montgomery, SR, Southeast Warren (2) vs. Mormon Trail
Wyatt Oswald, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2) vs. Woodward Academy
Brody Paulsen, JR, CAM (2) vs. Woodbine
Wyatt Ragaller, FR, Ar-We-Va (2) vs. Kingsley-Pierson
Logan Wearmouth, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (2) vs. Moravia
Carries (Top 5)
Kade Mullins, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (25) vs. Moravia
Isaac Grundman, SR, Lenox (23) vs. East Mills
Kennan Hinners, SR, Seymour (22) vs. Murray
Emmet Long, SR, East Union (22) vs. Lamoni
Keigan Kitzman, SR, Lenox (21) vs. East Mills
Receiving Yards (100+)
Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia (179) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Cameron Cline, SR, Woodbine (150) vs. CAM
William Denny, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (145) vs. Moravia
Sam Foreman, SR, CAM (145) vs. Woodbine
Cole Hamilton, SR, Moravia (145) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Triton Gwinn, JR, Mormon Trail (114) vs. Southeast Warren
Receiving Touchdowns (Multiple)
Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia (4) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Sam Foreman, SR, CAM (3) vs. Woodbine
Cole Hamilton, SR, Moravia (3) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Jose Adkins, SR, Mormon Trail (2) vs. Southeast Warren
William Denny, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (2) vs. Moravia
Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren (2) vs. Mormon Trail
Quentin King, SR, Bedford (2) vs. Griswold
Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills (2) vs. Lenox
Receptions (Top 5)
Triton Gwinn, JR, Mormon Trail (10) vs. Southeast Warren
Cameron Cline, SR, Woodbine (9) vs. CAM
Sam Foreman, SR, CAM (9) vs. Woodbine
Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia (9) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
Jose Adkins, SR, Mormon Trail (8) vs. Southeast Warren
William Denny, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (8) vs. Moravia
Tackles (10+)
Ambrose Savage, SO, Lamoni (11.5) vs. East Union
Jack Follmann, JR, CAM (11.0) vs. Woodbine
Nolan Birdsall, SO, West Harrison (10.0) vs. Exira/EHK
Davis McGrew, SR, East Mills (11.0) vs. Lenox
Jose Adkins, SR, Mormon Trail (10.5) vs. Southeast Warren
Kalvin Brown, SR, Lamoni (10.0) vs. East Union
Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (10.0) vs. Woodward Academy
Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills (10.0) vs. Lenox
Tackles for Loss (Top 5)
Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (7.5) vs. Woodward Academy
Nolan Birdsall, SO, West Harrison (6.5) vs. Exira/EHK
Braxton Blackburn, JR, Fremont-Mills (4.0) vs. Stanton-Essex
Titus Barber, JR, Murray (3.0) vs. Seymour
Koleson Evans, SR, West Harrison (3.0) vs. Exira/EHK
Dalton Kitzman, JR, Lenox (3.0) vs. East Mills
Sacks (2.0+)
Braxton Blackburn, JR, Fremont-Mills (4.0) vs. Stanton-Essex
Nolan Birdsall, SO, West Harrison (3.0) vs. Exira/EHK
Jared Frederick, SR, Murray (2.0) vs. Seymour
Landon Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren (2.0) vs. Mormon Trail
Multiple Turnovers
Logan Montgomery, SR, Southeast Warren (1 INT, 1 FR) vs. Mormon Trail
Defensive Touchdowns
Logan Montgomery, SR, Southeast Warren (24-yard INT TD) vs. Mormon Trail
Zack Belden, SR, Murray (3-yard FR TD) vs. Seymour
Special Teams Touchdowns
Omarion Floyd, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (75 KR TD) vs. Woodward Academy
Luke Madison, JR, Fremont-Mills (75 KR TD) vs. Stanton-Essex
Wyatt Ragaller, FR, Ar-We-Va (75 KR TD) vs. Kingsley-Pierson
Field Goals
Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills (35 yards) vs. Lenox
Jacob Estrada, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (22 yards) vs. Woodward Academy
No Stats: Exira/EHK
SMALL CLASS 11-PLAYER
Passing Yards (Top 5)
Sam Boothe, JR, Central Decatur (258) vs. Mount Ayr
DJ Vonnahme, JR, Kuemper Catholic (239) vs. Atlantic
Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood (227) vs. Clarinda
Grady Jeppesen, JR, Riverside (212) vs. St. Albert
Kyle Sternberg, SR, AHSTW (203) vs. Earlham
Passing Touchdowns (Multiple)
DJ Vonnahme, JR, Kuemper Catholic (4) vs. Atlantic
Kyle Sternberg, SR, AHSTW (3) vs. Earlham
Sam Boothe, JR, Central Decatur (2) vs. Mount Ayr
Kayden Dirks, SR, Treynor (2) vs. Tri-Center
Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood (2) vs. Clarinda
Chase Roeder, SR, Red Oak (2) vs. West Central Valley
Wyatt Schmitt, SR, Clarinda (2) vs. Underwood
Boudyn White, JR, Wayne (2) vs. Ogden
Completions (Top 5)
Sam Boothe, JR, Central Decatur (17) vs. Mount Ayr
Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood (14) vs. Clarinda
DJ Vonnahme, JR, Kuemper Catholic (14) vs. Atlantic
Maddox Anderson, SR, Tri-Center (13) vs. Treynor
Kyle Sternberg, SR, AHSTW (12) vs. Earlham
Rushing Yards (100+)
Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak (295) vs. West Central Valley
Braydon Pierson, SR, Mount Ayr (233) vs. Central Decatur
Evan Timmerman, JR, Southwest Valley (161) vs. Sidney
Luke Sternberg, SO, AHSTW (151) vs. Earlham
Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center (138) vs. Treynor
Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood (110) vs. Clarinda
Rushing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Luke Sternberg, SO, AHSTW (4) vs. Earlham
Braydon Pierson, SR, Mount Ayr (3) vs. Central Decatur
Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center (3) vs. Treynor
Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak (2) vs. West Central Valley
Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood (2) vs. Clarinda
Grady Jeppesen, JR, Riverside (2) vs. St. Albert
Gage Savin, SR, Underwood (2) vs. Clarinda
Evan Timmerman, JR, Southwest Valley (2) vs. Sidney
Carries (Top 5)
Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center (35) vs. Treynor
Braydon Pierson, SR, Mount Ayr (28) vs. Central Decatur
Boudyn White, JR, Wayne (27) vs. Ogden
Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak (22) vs. West Central Valley
Jaxon Gordon, FR, Riverside (21) vs. St. Albert
Receiving Yards (Top 5)
Ayden Salais, SR, Riverside (134) vs. St. Albert
Jack Scrivner, SR, Central Decatur (115) vs. Mount Ayr
Brayden Lund, SR, AHSTW (110) vs. Earlham
Karson Elwood, JR, Treynor (100) vs. Tri-Center
Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak (82) vs. West Central Valley
Receiving Touchdowns (Multiple)
Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak (2) vs. West Central Valley
Karson Elwood, JR, Treynor (2) vs. Tri-Center
Strait Jacobsen, SR, Wayne (2) vs. Ogden
Trevor Rial, SR, Kuemper Catholic (2) vs. Atlantic
Receptions (Top 5)
Jack Scrivner, SR, Central Decatur (8) vs. Mount Ayr
Carter Kunze, SO, Tri-Center (5) vs. Treynor
Blake Lund, SR, Nodaway Valley (5) vs. Shenandoah
Trevor Rial, SR, Kuemper Catholic (5) vs. Atlantic
Mason Boothby, JR, Underwood (4) vs. Clarinda
Strait Jacobsen, SR, Wayne (4) vs. Ogden
Brayden Lund, SR, AHSTW (4) vs. Earlham
Tackles (10.0+)
Boston DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (14.0) vs. Shenandoah
Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak (12.5) vs. West Central Valley
Adam Baier, SO, Red Oak (12.0) vs. West Central Valley
Blake Herold, SR, Shenandoah (12.0) vs. Nodaway Valley
Colin Jacobs, SR, Southwest Valley (10.0) vs. Sidney
Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood (10.0) vs. Clarinda
Tackles for Loss (Top 5)
Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak (4.5) vs. West Central Valley
Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak (4.0) vs. West Central Valley
Boston DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (3.0) vs. Shenandoah
Jaydon Knight, SR, Mount Ayr (3.0) vs. Central Decatur
Brody Zimmerman, SR, Riverside (3.0) vs. St. Albert
Sacks (2.0+)
Dalton Barnes, JR, Mount Ayr (2.0) vs. Central Decatur
Multiple Turnovers
Treyten Foster, FR, Shenandoah (3) vs. Nodaway Valley
Josh Ravlin, JR, Underwood (2) vs. Clarinda
Sam Schoening, SO, Underwood (2) vs. Clarinda
Defensive Touchdowns
Christopher Mohr, SR, Kuemper Catholic (INT TD) vs. Atlantic
Sam Schoening, SO, Underwood (INT TD) vs. Clarinda
Multiple Turnovers
Ben Langel, SO, IKM-Manning (2) vs. Westwood
Field Goals
Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak (2/2 with long of 48 yards) vs. West Central Valley
Tommy Fitzsimmons, JR, Kuemper Catholic (32 yards) vs. Atlantic
Seth Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah (2/2 with long of 31 yards) vs. Nodaway Valley
Gus Bashore, JR, Underwood (30 yards) vs. Clarinda
No Stats: Wayne defense, St. Albert
LARGE CLASS 11-PLAYER
Passing Yards (Top 5)
Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central (248) vs. Carlisle
Caden Andersen, SR, Atlantic (220) vs. Kuemper Catholic
Carson Strohbeen, SR, Sioux City North (198) vs. Sioux City East
Teagen Kasel, JR, LeMars (172) vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood (170) vs. Indianola
Passing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Teagon Kasperbauer, SR, Harlan (3) vs. Grinnell
Caden Andersen, SR, Atlantic (2) vs. Kuemper Catholic
Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central (2) vs. Carlisle
Kyle Strider, SR, Creston (2) vs. Winterset
Completions (Top 5)
Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central (21) vs. Carlisle
Caden Andersen, SR, Atlantic (20) vs. Kuemper Catholic
Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood (15) vs. Indianola
Kyle Strider, SR, Creston (13) vs. Winterset
Carson Strohbeen, SR, Sioux City North (13) vs. Sioux City East
Teagen Kasel, JR, LeMars (12) vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Rushing Yards (100+)
Brennan Hayes, JR, Creston (141) vs. Winterset
Jaxson Hildebrand, SR, Denison-Schleswig (125) vs. Abraham Lincoln
Dante Hedrington, JR, Atlantic (108) vs. Kuemper Catholic
Rushing Touchdowns (Multiple)
Jaxson Hildebrand, SR, Denison-Schleswig (2) vs. Abraham Lincoln
Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central (2) vs. Carlisle
Noah Schmitz, JR, Harlan (2) vs. Grinnell
Carries (Top 5)
Brennan Hayes, JR, Creston (28) vs. Winterset
Jaxson Hildebrand, SR, Denison-Schleswig (25) vs. Abraham Lincoln
Luke Wiebers, JR, Denison-Schleswig (20) vs. Abraham Lincoln
Dante Hedrington, JR, Atlantic (19) vs. Kuemper Catholic
Jonathan Humpal, SR, Lewis Central (18) vs. Carlisle
Noah Schmitz, JR, Harlan (18) vs. Grinnell
Receiving Yards (Top 5)
Sione Fifita, SR, LeMars (114) vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Colton Rasmussen, JR, Atlantic (110) vs. Kuemper Catholic
Curtis Witte, JR, Lewis Central (88) vs. Carlisle
Lucius Pinney, SR, Sioux City North (82) vs. Sioux City East
Cael Turner, JR, Creston (64) vs. Winterset
Receiving Touchdowns (Multiple)
None
Receptions (Top 5)
Curtis Witte, JR, Lewis Central (8) vs. Carlisle
Jackson McLaren, SR, Atlantic (7) vs. Kuemper Catholic
Sione Fifita, SR, LeMars (6) vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Renner Barnsley, SR, Glenwood (5) vs. Indianola
Luciano Fidone, SR, Lewis Central (5) vs. Carlisle
Jonathan Humpal, SR, Lewis Central (5) vs. Carlisle
Carter Pellett, SR, Atlantic (5) vs. Kuemper Catholic
Tackles (7.0+)
Payton Ludington, SR, Lewis Central (13.0) vs. Carlisle
Dylan Calvin, JR, Creston (7.0) vs. Winterset
Tackles for Loss (2.5+)
Zane Bendorf, SR, Harlan (3.0) vs. Grinnell
Carson Ott, SR, LeMars (2.5) vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sacks (2.0+)
Carson Ott, SR, LeMars (2.5) vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Gavin Hipnar, SR, Denison-Schleswig (2.0) vs. Abraham Lincoln
Multiple Turnovers
Gage Head, JR, Denison-Schleswig (1 INT, 1 FR) vs. Abraham Lincoln
Special Teams Touchdown
Cade Sears, JR, Harlan (38-yard PR TD) vs. Grinnell
Field Goals
Carson Seuntjens, SR, Denison-Schleswig (2/2 FG with long of 40 yards) vs. Abraham Lincoln
Conner King, SR, Glenwood (36-yard FG) vs. Indianola
No Stats: Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East, Sioux City North defense
