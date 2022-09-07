WHO IMPRESSED!!!.jpg
(KMAland) -- The time has officially arrived for another rousing rendition of WHO IMPRESSED!!! Or, more appropriately, the top week two football performances in the state of Iowa.

As always, this list below is completely based off of the official stats that have been (or have not been) reported to Bound. In some statistics, there is a baseline. In others, there is merely a top five. 

Here we go:

CLASS 8-PLAYER

Passing Yards (Top 5)

Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia (422) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys

Cooper Oberbroeckling, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (276) vs. Moravia

Brodyn Pryor, FR, Woodbine (227) vs. CAM

Ty Hysell, SR, Mormon Trail (217) vs. Southeast Warren

Chase Spieker, SO, CAM (174) vs. Woodbine

Passing Touchdowns (Multiple)

Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia (7) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys

Tristen Cummings, SR, Bedford (4) vs. Griswold

Cooper Oberbroeckling, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (4) vs. Moravia

Chase Spieker, SO, CAM (4) vs. Woodbine

Ty Hysell, SR, Mormon Trail (3) vs. Southeast Warren

Zach Thornburg, JR, East Mills (3) vs. Lenox

Gabe Funk, SO, Lenox (2) vs. East Mills

Landon Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren (2) vs. Mormon Trail

Seth Hudson, JR, East Union (2) vs. Lamoni

Caden Page, SO, Murray (2) vs. Seymour 

Cam Seuferer, SO, Southeast Warren (2) vs. Mormon Trail

Completions (Top 5)

Ty Hysell, SR, Mormon Trail (25) vs. Southeast Warren

Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia (17) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys

Cooper Oberbroeckling, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (16) vs. Moravia

Brodyn Pryor, FR, Woodbine (15) vs. CAM

Chase Spieker, SO, CAM (13) vs. Woodbine

Zach Thornburg, JR, East Mills (13) vs. Lenox

Rushing Yards (100+)

Wyatt Ragaller, FR, Ar-We-Va (183) vs. Kingsley-Pierson

Aaron Olsen, SO, Audubon (179) vs. Boyer Valley

Isaac Grundman, SR, Lenox (168) vs. East Mills

Walker Rife, SR, West Harrison (162) vs. Exira/EHK

Kade Mullins, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (158) vs. Moravia

Emmet Long, SR, East Union (150) vs. Lamoni

Keigan Kitzman, SR, Lenox (120) vs. East Mills

Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (113) vs. Woodward Academy

Braxton Blackburn, JR, Fremont-Mills (100) vs. Stanton-Essex

Rushing Touchdowns (Multiple)

Seth Hudson, JR, East Union (3) vs. Lamoni

Keigan Kitzman, SR, Lenox (3) vs. East Mills

Emmet Long, SR, East Union (3) vs. Lamoni

Kade Mullins, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (3) vs. Moravia

Aaron Olsen, SO, Audubon (3) vs. Boyer Valley

Taylor Reed, SR, Fremont-Mills (3) vs. Stanton-Essex

Walker Rife, SR, West Harrison (3) vs. Exira/EHK

Manny Beisswenger, SR, Audubon (2) vs. Boyer Valley

Braxton Blackburn, JR, Fremont-Mills (2) vs. Stanton-Essex

Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2) vs. Woodward Academy

Omarion Floyd, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2) vs. Woodward Academy

Graham Godsey, SO, Bedford (2) vs. Griswold

Josh Gorden, SR, Boyer Valley (2) vs. Audubon

Isaac Grundman, SR, Lenox (2) vs. East Mills

Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia (2) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys

Jackson McDanel, JR, Moravia (2) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys

Logan Montgomery, SR, Southeast Warren (2) vs. Mormon Trail

Wyatt Oswald, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2) vs. Woodward Academy

Brody Paulsen, JR, CAM (2) vs. Woodbine

Wyatt Ragaller, FR, Ar-We-Va (2) vs. Kingsley-Pierson

Logan Wearmouth, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (2) vs. Moravia

Carries (Top 5)

Kade Mullins, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (25) vs. Moravia

Isaac Grundman, SR, Lenox (23) vs. East Mills

Kennan Hinners, SR, Seymour (22) vs. Murray

Emmet Long, SR, East Union (22) vs. Lamoni

Keigan Kitzman, SR, Lenox (21) vs. East Mills

Receiving Yards (100+)

Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia (179) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys

Cameron Cline, SR, Woodbine (150) vs. CAM

William Denny, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (145) vs. Moravia

Sam Foreman, SR, CAM (145) vs. Woodbine

Cole Hamilton, SR, Moravia (145) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys

Triton Gwinn, JR, Mormon Trail (114) vs. Southeast Warren

Receiving Touchdowns (Multiple)

Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia (4) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys

Sam Foreman, SR, CAM (3) vs. Woodbine

Cole Hamilton, SR, Moravia (3) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys

Jose Adkins, SR, Mormon Trail (2) vs. Southeast Warren

William Denny, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (2) vs. Moravia

Trey Fisher, SO, Southeast Warren (2) vs. Mormon Trail

Quentin King, SR, Bedford (2) vs. Griswold

Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills (2) vs. Lenox

Receptions (Top 5)

Triton Gwinn, JR, Mormon Trail (10) vs. Southeast Warren

Cameron Cline, SR, Woodbine (9) vs. CAM

Sam Foreman, SR, CAM (9) vs. Woodbine

Riley Hawkins, SR, Moravia (9) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys

Jose Adkins, SR, Mormon Trail (8) vs. Southeast Warren

William Denny, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (8) vs. Moravia

Tackles (10+)

Ambrose Savage, SO, Lamoni (11.5) vs. East Union

Jack Follmann, JR, CAM (11.0) vs. Woodbine

Nolan Birdsall, SO, West Harrison (10.0) vs. Exira/EHK

Davis McGrew, SR, East Mills (11.0) vs. Lenox

Jose Adkins, SR, Mormon Trail (10.5) vs. Southeast Warren

Kalvin Brown, SR, Lamoni (10.0) vs. East Union

Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (10.0) vs. Woodward Academy

Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills (10.0) vs. Lenox

Tackles for Loss (Top 5)

Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (7.5) vs. Woodward Academy

Nolan Birdsall, SO, West Harrison (6.5) vs. Exira/EHK

Braxton Blackburn, JR, Fremont-Mills (4.0) vs. Stanton-Essex

Titus Barber, JR, Murray (3.0) vs. Seymour 

Koleson Evans, SR, West Harrison (3.0) vs. Exira/EHK

Dalton Kitzman, JR, Lenox (3.0) vs. East Mills

Sacks (2.0+)

Braxton Blackburn, JR, Fremont-Mills (4.0) vs. Stanton-Essex

Nolan Birdsall, SO, West Harrison (3.0) vs. Exira/EHK

Jared Frederick, SR, Murray (2.0) vs. Seymour

Landon Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren (2.0) vs. Mormon Trail

Multiple Turnovers 

Logan Montgomery, SR, Southeast Warren (1 INT, 1 FR) vs. Mormon Trail

Defensive Touchdowns 

Logan Montgomery, SR, Southeast Warren (24-yard INT TD) vs. Mormon Trail

Zack Belden, SR, Murray (3-yard FR TD) vs. Seymour

Special Teams Touchdowns 

Omarion Floyd, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (75 KR TD) vs. Woodward Academy

Luke Madison, JR, Fremont-Mills (75 KR TD) vs. Stanton-Essex

Wyatt Ragaller, FR, Ar-We-Va (75 KR TD) vs. Kingsley-Pierson

Field Goals 

Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills (35 yards) vs. Lenox

Jacob Estrada, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (22 yards) vs. Woodward Academy

No Stats: Exira/EHK

SMALL CLASS 11-PLAYER

Passing Yards (Top 5)

Sam Boothe, JR, Central Decatur (258) vs. Mount Ayr

DJ Vonnahme, JR, Kuemper Catholic (239) vs. Atlantic

Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood (227) vs. Clarinda

Grady Jeppesen, JR, Riverside (212) vs. St. Albert

Kyle Sternberg, SR, AHSTW (203) vs. Earlham

Passing Touchdowns (Multiple)

DJ Vonnahme, JR, Kuemper Catholic (4) vs. Atlantic

Kyle Sternberg, SR, AHSTW (3) vs. Earlham

Sam Boothe, JR, Central Decatur (2) vs. Mount Ayr

Kayden Dirks, SR, Treynor (2) vs. Tri-Center

Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood (2) vs. Clarinda

Chase Roeder, SR, Red Oak (2) vs. West Central Valley

Wyatt Schmitt, SR, Clarinda (2) vs. Underwood

Boudyn White, JR, Wayne (2) vs. Ogden

Completions (Top 5)

Sam Boothe, JR, Central Decatur (17) vs. Mount Ayr

Alex Ravlin, SR, Underwood (14) vs. Clarinda

DJ Vonnahme, JR, Kuemper Catholic (14) vs. Atlantic

Maddox Anderson, SR, Tri-Center (13) vs. Treynor

Kyle Sternberg, SR, AHSTW (12) vs. Earlham

Rushing Yards (100+)

Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak (295) vs. West Central Valley

Braydon Pierson, SR, Mount Ayr (233) vs. Central Decatur

Evan Timmerman, JR, Southwest Valley (161) vs. Sidney

Luke Sternberg, SO, AHSTW (151) vs. Earlham

Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center (138) vs. Treynor

Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood (110) vs. Clarinda

Rushing Touchdowns (Multiple)

Luke Sternberg, SO, AHSTW (4) vs. Earlham

Braydon Pierson, SR, Mount Ayr (3) vs. Central Decatur

Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center (3) vs. Treynor

Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak (2) vs. West Central Valley

Graham Jensen, JR, Underwood (2) vs. Clarinda

Grady Jeppesen, JR, Riverside (2) vs. St. Albert

Gage Savin, SR, Underwood (2) vs. Clarinda

Evan Timmerman, JR, Southwest Valley (2) vs. Sidney

Carries (Top 5)

Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center (35) vs. Treynor

Braydon Pierson, SR, Mount Ayr (28) vs. Central Decatur

Boudyn White, JR, Wayne (27) vs. Ogden

Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak (22) vs. West Central Valley

Jaxon Gordon, FR, Riverside (21) vs. St. Albert

Receiving Yards (Top 5)

Ayden Salais, SR, Riverside (134) vs. St. Albert

Jack Scrivner, SR, Central Decatur (115) vs. Mount Ayr

Brayden Lund, SR, AHSTW (110) vs. Earlham

Karson Elwood, JR, Treynor (100) vs. Tri-Center

Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak (82) vs. West Central Valley

Receiving Touchdowns (Multiple)

Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak (2) vs. West Central Valley

Karson Elwood, JR, Treynor (2) vs. Tri-Center

Strait Jacobsen, SR, Wayne (2) vs. Ogden

Trevor Rial, SR, Kuemper Catholic (2) vs. Atlantic

Receptions (Top 5)

Jack Scrivner, SR, Central Decatur (8) vs. Mount Ayr

Carter Kunze, SO, Tri-Center (5) vs. Treynor

Blake Lund, SR, Nodaway Valley (5) vs. Shenandoah

Trevor Rial, SR, Kuemper Catholic (5) vs. Atlantic 

Mason Boothby, JR, Underwood (4) vs. Clarinda

Strait Jacobsen, SR, Wayne (4) vs. Ogden

Brayden Lund, SR, AHSTW (4) vs. Earlham

Tackles (10.0+)

Boston DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (14.0) vs. Shenandoah

Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak (12.5) vs. West Central Valley

Adam Baier, SO, Red Oak (12.0) vs. West Central Valley

Blake Herold, SR, Shenandoah (12.0) vs. Nodaway Valley

Colin Jacobs, SR, Southwest Valley (10.0) vs. Sidney

Graham Jensen, JR,  Underwood (10.0) vs. Clarinda

Tackles for Loss (Top 5)

Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak (4.5) vs. West Central Valley

Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak (4.0) vs. West Central Valley

Boston DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (3.0) vs. Shenandoah

Jaydon Knight, SR, Mount Ayr (3.0) vs. Central Decatur

Brody Zimmerman, SR, Riverside (3.0) vs. St. Albert

Sacks (2.0+)

Dalton Barnes, JR, Mount Ayr (2.0) vs. Central Decatur

Multiple Turnovers 

Treyten Foster, FR, Shenandoah (3) vs. Nodaway Valley

Josh Ravlin, JR, Underwood (2) vs. Clarinda

Sam Schoening, SO, Underwood (2) vs. Clarinda

Defensive Touchdowns 

Christopher Mohr, SR, Kuemper Catholic (INT TD) vs. Atlantic 

Sam Schoening, SO, Underwood (INT TD) vs. Clarinda

Multiple Turnovers 

Ben Langel, SO, IKM-Manning (2) vs. Westwood

Field Goals 

Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak (2/2 with long of 48 yards) vs. West Central Valley

Tommy Fitzsimmons, JR, Kuemper Catholic (32 yards) vs. Atlantic

Seth Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah (2/2 with long of 31 yards) vs. Nodaway Valley

Gus Bashore, JR, Underwood (30 yards) vs. Clarinda

No Stats: Wayne defense, St. Albert

LARGE CLASS 11-PLAYER

Passing Yards (Top 5)

Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central (248) vs. Carlisle

Caden Andersen, SR, Atlantic (220) vs. Kuemper Catholic

Carson Strohbeen, SR, Sioux City North (198) vs. Sioux City East

Teagen Kasel, JR, LeMars (172) vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood (170) vs. Indianola

Passing Touchdowns (Multiple)

Teagon Kasperbauer, SR, Harlan (3) vs. Grinnell

Caden Andersen, SR, Atlantic (2) vs. Kuemper Catholic

Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central (2) vs. Carlisle

Kyle Strider, SR, Creston (2) vs. Winterset

Completions (Top 5)

Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central (21) vs. Carlisle

Caden Andersen, SR, Atlantic (20) vs. Kuemper Catholic

Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood (15) vs. Indianola

Kyle Strider, SR, Creston (13) vs. Winterset

Carson Strohbeen, SR, Sioux City North (13) vs. Sioux City East

Teagen Kasel, JR, LeMars (12) vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Rushing Yards (100+)

Brennan Hayes, JR, Creston (141) vs. Winterset

Jaxson Hildebrand, SR, Denison-Schleswig (125) vs. Abraham Lincoln

Dante Hedrington, JR, Atlantic (108) vs. Kuemper Catholic

Rushing Touchdowns (Multiple)

Jaxson Hildebrand, SR, Denison-Schleswig (2) vs. Abraham Lincoln

Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central (2) vs. Carlisle

Noah Schmitz, JR, Harlan (2) vs. Grinnell

Carries (Top 5)

Brennan Hayes, JR, Creston (28) vs. Winterset

Jaxson Hildebrand, SR, Denison-Schleswig (25) vs. Abraham Lincoln

Luke Wiebers, JR, Denison-Schleswig (20) vs. Abraham Lincoln

Dante Hedrington, JR, Atlantic (19) vs. Kuemper Catholic

Jonathan Humpal, SR, Lewis Central (18) vs. Carlisle

Noah Schmitz, JR, Harlan (18) vs. Grinnell

Receiving Yards (Top 5)

Sione Fifita, SR, LeMars (114) vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Colton Rasmussen, JR, Atlantic (110) vs. Kuemper Catholic

Curtis Witte, JR, Lewis Central (88) vs. Carlisle

Lucius Pinney, SR, Sioux City North (82) vs. Sioux City East

Cael Turner, JR, Creston (64) vs. Winterset

Receiving Touchdowns (Multiple)

None

Receptions (Top 5)

Curtis Witte, JR, Lewis Central (8) vs. Carlisle

Jackson McLaren, SR, Atlantic (7) vs. Kuemper Catholic

Sione Fifita, SR, LeMars (6) vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Renner Barnsley, SR, Glenwood (5) vs. Indianola

Luciano Fidone, SR, Lewis Central (5) vs. Carlisle

Jonathan Humpal, SR, Lewis Central (5) vs. Carlisle

Carter Pellett, SR, Atlantic (5) vs. Kuemper Catholic

Tackles (7.0+)

Payton Ludington, SR, Lewis Central (13.0) vs. Carlisle

Dylan Calvin, JR, Creston (7.0) vs. Winterset

Tackles for Loss (2.5+)

Zane Bendorf, SR, Harlan (3.0) vs. Grinnell

Carson Ott, SR, LeMars (2.5) vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Sacks (2.0+)

Carson Ott, SR, LeMars (2.5) vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Gavin Hipnar, SR, Denison-Schleswig (2.0) vs. Abraham Lincoln

Multiple Turnovers 

Gage Head, JR, Denison-Schleswig (1 INT, 1 FR) vs. Abraham Lincoln

Special Teams Touchdown 

Cade Sears, JR, Harlan (38-yard PR TD) vs. Grinnell

Field Goals 

Carson Seuntjens, SR, Denison-Schleswig (2/2 FG with long of 40 yards) vs. Abraham Lincoln 

Conner King, SR, Glenwood (36-yard FG) vs. Indianola

No Stats: Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East, Sioux City North defense

Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.

