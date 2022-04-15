(KMAland) -- The Football Friday district previews continue today with a look at Class A District 7.
2022 CLASS A DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Mount Ayr and Southwest Valley both went 5-1 in the district in 2021 and were joined by Earlham, which was 4-2, in winning a postseason game last year. Here’s how the standings lined up last season:
Mount Ayr Raiders — 7-3 overall, 5-1 district
Southwest Valley Timberwolves — 7-3 overall, 5-1 district
Earlham Cardinals — 6-4 overall, 4-2 district
AHSTW Vikings — 4-5 overall, 3-3 district
Riverside Bulldogs — 5-3 overall, 3-3 district
St. Albert Falcons — 1-7 overall, 1-5 district
Sidney Cowboys — 1-7 overall, 0-6 district
COACHES
AHSTW: GG Harris (1 postseason appearance)
Earlham: Chris Caskey (6 postseason appearances)
Mount Ayr: Ryan Victor (2 postseason appearances)
Riverside: Darrell Frain (1 postseason appearance)
Sidney: Shawn Thompson
Southwest Valley: Anthony Donahoo (2 postseason appearances)
St. Albert: Jake Driver (1 postseason appearance)
With the retirement of Sidney’s Donnie Sears, who had nine playoff appearances, Chris Caskey takes over as the most decorated postseason coach in this district. GG Harris landed his first postseason appearances as a head coach with a rousing finish, and Ryan Victor and Anthony Donahoo joined the multi club.
RETURNING QUARTERBACKS
1. Kyle Sternberg, SR, AHSTW — Sternberg is the top-returning passer in the district after throwing for 1,308 yards and 10 touchdowns (against just two interceptions) during his junior season.
2. Jaixen Frost, SR, Mount Ayr — The Mount Ayr star comes back for another go at it. He had 1,181 yards and 17 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions and had a district-best 134.0 rating.
3. Brendan Monahan, SR, St. Albert — The speedy athlete has a Dome appearance under his belt during his career, and he will look to finish it on a solid note after throwing for 372 yards and five scores last season.
That’s it. Those are the three returning quarterbacks in the league. Let’s see if we can come up with the QBs for the rest of the teams in the conference:
-Earlham: With the loss of Darrell Matchem, they’ve got some big shoes to fill. However, senior Kaden Kasal (41 yards passing on 8 attempts) did receive a bit of time last year. Junior Ryan Stiles is another that saw some time and rushed for 95 yards on 12 carries.
-Riverside: One of Riverside’s greatest quarterbacks of all-time — Austin Kremkoski — is on to the next level. There are no other players on the Riverside roster that even attempted a pass. Sophomore Davis Bramman is the only other player listed as a QB on the roster, but I wonder if one of their more experienced players that played at a different position last year will be the heir apparent.
-Sidney: Another multi-year starter that is advancing out of high school. Matthew Benedict is gone after starting for three seasons. Senior Chase Wallace or sophomore Grant Whitehead are the likely choices here.
-Southwest Valley: A four-year starter, Brendan Knapp has graduated. His command of the offense will certainly be missed. Junior Evan Timmerman and sophomore Ian Forsythe are two names listed at QB on last year’s Bound roster.
TOP-RETURNING RUSHERS
1. Jaixen Frost, SR, Mount Ayr — The top seven rushers from last year’s league have moved on. Frost rushed for 711 yards, 10 touchdowns and 7.8 yards per carry last season.
2. Brody Morrison, SR, Earlham — Morrison ranked right behind Frost in total rushing yards last year, going for 523 yards and six touchdowns during his junior season.
3. Brendan Monahan, SR, St. Albert — Yes, two of the top three rushers in the district are quarterbacks. Monahan had 498 yards and a touchdown during his junior year.
4. Evan Timmerman, JR, Southwest Valley — The potential Timberwolves QB was 15th in the district last season with 258 yards and a touchdown while averaging 6.8 yards per tote.
5. Kyle Sternberg, SR, AHSTW — Any running backs in this league? Sternberg scored seven touchdowns on just 54 carries and had 252 yards.
6. Kallin Nicholson, JR, Earlham — If you’re looking for running backs, look no further than Earlham. Nicholson rushed for 236 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 7.2 yards per carry.
7. Isaac Currin, JR, Southwest Valley — There’s a chance we see Currin turn into a bell-cow for the Timberwolves this fall. He had 185 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore.
8. Caleb Smith, SO, Earlham — An impressive debut season for Smith, who had 8.7 yards per carry on 17 touches last year (148 total yards).
9. Bradlee Grantz, JR, Southwest Valley — Watch for this dude. He could be just the kind of whirling dervish that explodes into a big season. Grantz had 143 yards and two touchdowns last year.
10. Jeremiah Ballan, SR, Sidney — The top-returning rusher for the Cowboys, Ballan had 136 yards and three touchdowns last year.
Only two others return after rushing for over 100 yards last year:
11. Sam Gubbels, SR, St. Albert — 115 yards rushing, TD
12. Ashton Knoke, SR, Riverside — 112 yards rushing, TD
TOP-RETURNING RECEIVERS
1. Brayden Lund, SR, AHSTW — Makes sense that the top-returning quarterback also has the top-returning receiver. Lund pulled in 35 receptions for 481 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season.
2. Jaydon Knight, SR, Mount Ayr — Knight is the top-returning tight end in the league, posting 460 yards and eight touchdowns on 32 receptions last year.
3. Grady Jeppesen, JR, Riverside — Jeppesen could be a candidate to take over at quarterback (just a hunch). If not, the mystery QB will be happy to throw passes to him after he had 18 grabs for 405 yards (22.5 yards per reception) and five touchdowns last year.
4. Cole Scheffler, SR, AHSTW — Scheffler had a strong year of receiving last year with 19 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns. However, we could see him take over as the team’s running back.
5. Braydon Pierson, SR, Mount Ayr — Pierson averaged 23.6 yards per reception, finishing with 165 yards and three touchdowns on seven grabs.
6. Jeremiah Ballan, SR, Sidney — Sidney’s top-returning rusher is also its top-returning receiver. Ballan had 11 receptions for 149 yards as a junior.
7. Marshall Knapp, SR, Southwest Valley — Knapp to Knapp. He caught nine passes for 148 yards and a touchdown last season.
8. Sam Gubbels, SR, St. Albert — A two-way threat as a running back, Gubbels had seven receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns last season.
9. Brody Morrison, SR, Earlham — Another back with the ability to catch the ball, Morrison had nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.
10. Hayden Hensley, SR, Riverside — Hensley had just three receptions, but he averaged 38.3 yards on those catches and finished with a touchdown and 115 yards.
TOP-RETURNING DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
1. Aidan Martin, SR, AHSTW — Martin led the district last season with 95.0 total tackles and posted 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
2. Jaydon Knight, SR, Mount Ayr — Hugely disruptive season for the Raiders last season, finishing with 12.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks among 61.5 total tackles. He also had three fumble recoveries.
3. Nick Denning, JR, AHSTW — The Vikings also bring back their No. 3 tackler in Denning, who finished with 59.0 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
4. Sam Goodrich, SR, Earlham — The top tackler on Earlham’s defense last season is back. Goodrich had 58.0 total tackles with 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
5. Brody Zimmerman, SR, Riverside — Zimmerman led Riverside in total tackles (53.0) last season and also posted 4.5 tackles for loss.
6. Colin Jacobs, SR, Southwest Valley — Jacobs had a big year of his own with 48.0 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss.
7. Nik Peters, SR, Sidney — The top-returning defensive tackle in total tackles is Peters, who had 44.0 tackles and 7.0 TFLs as a junior.
8. Matt Larson, JR, Mount Ayr — A center on offense and a linebacker on defense, Larson posted 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks among 42.5 total tackles.
9. Brayden Lund, SR, AHSTW — A tough one to deal with on the edge, Lund had 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks among his 39.5 total tackles last season.
10. Jaixen Frost, SR, Mount Ayr — A playmaker on both sides of the ball, Frost finished last season with 35.0 tackles and a district-best four interceptions.
10. John Helton, SR, St. Albert — Helton tied for 24th last year with 35.0 tackles.
12. David Helton, SR, St. Albert — 29.5 tackles
13. Brandon McCall, JR, St. Albert — 29.0 tackles
14. Marshall Knapp, SR, Southwest Valley — 28.5 tackles, 3 INT
14. JJ Wilson, SR, Riverside — 28.5 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss
16. Ayden Salais, SR, Riverside — 25.0 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 INT
17. Cael Hobbs, SR, St. Albert — 24.5 tackles
18. Sam Gubbels, SR, St. Albert — 24.0 tackles
18. Tyler Martin, SO, Mount Ayr — 24.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
20. Evan Timmerman, JR, Southwest Valley — 23.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL
Others of note:
-Jon Alff, SR, Riverside — 2 FR
-Robbie Barnes, SR, Southwest Valley — 22.0 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks
-Isaac Currin, JR, Southwest Valley — 2 FR
-Kade Dugan, SR, Mount Ayr — 13.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
-Wyatt Forsythe, SR, Riverside — 14.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks
-Dillon Inman, JR, Southwest Valley — 15.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL
-Nathan Messerschmidt, SR, Riverside — 22.0 tackles, 6.5 TFL
-Brendan Monahan, SR, St. Albert — 2 INT
-Brody Morrison, SR, Earlham — 2 FR, 3 INT
-Kallin Nicholson, JR, Earlham — 3 FR
-Braydon Pierson, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 INT
-Ely Rodriguez, JR, Southwest Valley — 2 FR
-Klayton Yoder, SR, Mount Ayr — 11.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL
RETURNING SPECIALISTS
-Braydon Hill, SR, Riverside — 2/2 FG, 19/25 PAT
-Brendan Monahan, SR, St. Albert — 175 KR yards, TD, 25.0 AVG
-Braydon Pierson, SR, Mount Ayr — 242 KR yards, TD, 30.3 AVG; 41.7 yards per punt
-Kyler Rieken, JR, Riverside — 32.3 yards per punt
-Cole Scheffler, SR, AHSTW — 175 KR yards, 21.9 AVG; 104 PR yards, TD, 20.8 AVG
-Evan Timmerman, JR, Southwest Valley — 2/2 FG, 5/9 PAT
RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS
AHSTW (4): Brayden Lund (Second Team WR), Jaicob Madsen (Second Team OL), Cole Scheffler (HM), Kyle Sternberg (Second Team QB)
Earlham (4): Sam Goodrich (First Team LB), Evan Maxwell (Second Team DL), Brody Morrison (HM), Justin Sesker (HM)
Mount Ayr (6): Drew Ehlen (Second Team DB), Jaixen Frost (Overall MVP), Jaydon Knight (Defensive MVP, First Team TE), Matt Larson (Second Team LB), Aidan Martin (First Team LB), Braydon Pierson (First Team P)
Riverside (6): Grady Jeppesen (First Team WR), Nathan Messerschmidt (First Team DL), Kyler Rieken (HM), Ayden Salais (Second Team DB), JJ Wilson (HM), Brody Zimmerman (Second Team LB)
Sidney (2): Jeremiah Ballan (HM), Nik Peters (Second Team OL)
Southwest Valley (6): Robbie Barnes (First Team OL, Second Team DL), Isaac Currin (HM), Dillon Inman (HM), Colin Jacobs (Second Team LB), Marshall Knapp (First Team DB), Evan Timmerman (Second Team K)
St. Albert (5): Tony Busch (HM), David Helton (Second Team DL), Cael Hobbs (Second Team OL), Brandon McCall (HM), Brendan Monahan (Second Team RB, First Team DB)
PRESEASON ALL-DISTRICT
Another addition to the Football Friday Previews. How about my preseason all-district team? These are based on statistics and returning honors.
QB: Jaixen Frost, SR, Mount Ayr
RB: Brody Morrison, SR, Earlham
RB: Kallin Nicholson, JR, Earlham
WR: Brayden Lund, SR, AHSTW
WR: Grady Jeppesen, JR, Riverside
TE: Jaydon Knight, SR, Mount Ayr
OL: Robbie Barnes, SR, Southwest Valley
OL: Jaicob Madsen, SR, AHSTW
OL: Nik Peters, SR, Sidney
OL: Cael Hobbs, SR, St. Albert
OL: Justin Sesker, SR, Earlham
DE: Jaydon Knight, SR, Mount Ayr
DE: Brayden Lund, SR, AHSTW
DT: Nik Peters, SR, Sidney
DT: Robbie Barnes, SR, Southwest Valley
LB: Aidan Martin, SR, AHSTW
LB: Sam Goodrich, SR, Earlham
LB: Brody Zimmerman, SR, Riverside
CB: Marshall Knapp, SR, Southwest Valley
CB: Ayden Salais, SR, Riverside
S: Nick Denning, JR, AHSTW
S: Jaixen Frost, SR, Mount Ayr
RET: Cole Scheffler, SR, AHSTW
K: Evan Timmerman, JR, Southwest Valley
P: Braydon Pierson, SR, Mount Ayr
PRESEASON PROGNOSTICATION
This is not my prediction. This is formulaic: 2021 district wins + # of returning standouts listed above + all-district returnees + preseason all-district.
Mount Ayr (28)
SWV (27)
Riverside (23)
AHSTW (21)
Earlham (19)
St. Albert (18)
Sidney (7)
What this says: Mount Ayr and Southwest Valley figure to get locked in another battle this season for the district. It also shows SW Valley and Riverside may not see the expected drop-offs after losing their multi-year starting quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Earlham very will could, although I have my personal doubts on that.
