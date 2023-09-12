(Tarkio) -- Motivated by last year's successes, Claire Martin and her teammates at East Atchison volleyball have hit the ground running.
The Wolves are off to a 6-0 start with wins over Falls City, North Nodaway, Union Star, Nodaway Valley, Rock Port and Maryville.
"I'm feeling good," Martin said. "We have a lot of high hopes. We're taking those with us every game."
Martin has been a key cog in the Wolves' strong start, setting the offense up with 118 assists. She recorded 61 total helpers last week to collect Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
"We knew those two conference games were important to us," Martin said. "Our back row tried to get it up, I set it up and the hitters attacked. Setting is a tough role, but I couldn't do it without my team."
Martin and her teammates don't have to look far for motivation. East Atchison was one of the top teams in Class 1 last year, reaching the Final Four before losing to Advance in the state semifinals.
"It made our expectations high," Martin said. "We expect to get back there. We're working hard to prove we're ready to go back. It has motivated us. It's a lot of pressure because teams are going after us, but we're motivated."
As the setter, Martin is the engine of East Atchison's offense.
"I listen to my hitters and know what's best for them. I try to adjust to what they like and how they hit."
Lizzie Schlueter and Tommi Martin have been the Wolves' top hitters with 40 kills apiece while Payton Woodring, Jersey Poppa and Addison Nolan have also been trusted attackers.
"I trust everyone of my hitters," Claire Martin said. "That varies up the offense, which is good when we're playing good teams."
The Wolves return to action Tuesday against Falls City. They also have a pivotal 275 Conference clash with South Holt on Thursday.
"It takes good clean volleyball," Martin said. "That's what we've been working on."
Hear more with Martin below.