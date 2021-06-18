(KMAland) -- Some may not realize that I’m on vacation at the moment. It’s more of a staycation, but there are some things going on so I’m not always on time with some of my weekly write-ups. Yesterday was a busy day, so I didn’t have the latest KMAland Softball Power Rankings. Today, I have them. And the KMAland Baseball Power Rankings.
Check out this week’s rankings with the team, their current record, their record this past week and a rundown of those results for the week below:
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND SOFTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Harlan (15-5/6-0): There’s no real easy way to do this. Atlantic lost to Denison-Schleswig last night, so the Monarchs’ recent results come into play. And two nights before that win over Atlantic, Harlan took them to task with an 11-1 win. The Cyclones also picked up nice wins this week over Logan-Magnolia and Kuemper Catholic. (LW: 2)
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (18-4/8-0): I considered them for the top spot, but I’ll give Harlan the boost for this week. The Crusaders were dominant in eight games over the past week (+ 1 day) They swept Sioux City East, AL and Sioux City West, and they went 2-0 at the LeMars Tournament. This team is really good. (LW: 7)
3. Denison-Schleswig (14-6/5-3): A little over a week ago. Denison-Schleswig lost to Kuemper Catholic and Newell-Fonda on back-to-back days. They only lost to Harlan since that point, and they deserve a boost with their big win over Atlantic. (LW: 4)
4. Atlantic (18-4/7-3): Another seven-win week for Atlantic, which would have stayed at No. 1 if not for last night’s defeat. Their only other losses came against Ankeny and Dallas Center-Grimes, and we can’t fault them for that. My guess: They’ll be back at No. 1 soon enough. (LW: 1)
5. Creston (11-9/6-2): Very strong week for the Panthers, which swept through Kuemper Catholic and shutout Glenwood. The losses were to Bondurant-Farrar and Dallas Center-Grimes. Despite the strong week, the Panthers drop due to Denison-Schleswig’s win over Atlantic. (LW: 3)
6. Kuemper Catholic (10-8/5-4): It sure feels — to me — Kuemper is a clear top five team in the Hawkeye Ten at this point. They beat Denison-Schleswig and swept a doubleheader from Lewis Central during the past week. Their only losses were to Newell-Fonda, twice to Creston and to Harlan. (LW: 6)
7. LeMars (16-8/6-2): A split with Sioux City North last night maybe puts a little less shine on the week, but the Bulldogs swept SBL and Sioux City East and took down Lawton-Bronson at their home tournament. (LW: 8)
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-8/5-2): The Warriors have won five straight, including sweeps of Sioux City West and Sioux City East where they scored 61 total runs. (LW: 10)
9. Abraham Lincoln (9-9/3-3): The Lynx split with Sioux City North and beat both Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson on back-to-back nights for a solid week to get them into the top 10 for the first time this year. (LW: NR)
10. Sioux City North (9-13/6-3): I think Sioux City North more than earned their way in this week with splits against AL and LeMars as well as a sweep of TJ and wins over Gehlen Catholic and Hinton at the LeMars Tournament over the weekend. This is a team on the rise. (LW: NR)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND SOFTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Southeast Warren (15-0/3-0): The Warhawks were not tested in their three games over the past week, but they should have some tough battles over the next five or six days. Thanks to Underwood’s loss to Lo-Ma — and the continued dominance of this team — we have a new No. 1. (LW: 2)
2. Wayne (10-4/4-0): The Falcons didn’t allow a run in their four wins over PCM, Mount Ayr, Murray and Martensdale-St. Marys. And those aren’t exactly the Little Sisters of the Poor. Impressive stuff from Sterling Berndt and the Falcons. (LW: 3)
3. Logan-Magnolia (10-4/3-1): The Panthers bounced back from a tough loss last week by going 3-1, including a big 8-3 win over previously-undefeated Underwood. Their lone loss was a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Harlan. (LW: 12)
4. Underwood (15-1/5-1): The Eagles may have lost to Logan-Magnolia, but they handled their business otherwise. That included a trio of shutout wins over Missouri Valley, Audubon and AHSTW. (LW: 1)
5. Martensdale-St. Marys (11-4/4-2): Kind of hard to drop the Blue Devils with losses to Wayne and Carlisle, but that’s not why they dropped. It was just a matter of what happened around them. They’re definitely a top 3-5 team in the area. (LW: 4)
6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (16-3/5-0): An undefeated week with a dominant 10-0 win over the one team that probably has the best chance at unseating them as RVC champs (Woodbine). As it looks, nobody will be doing that. (LW: 5)
7. Mount Ayr (8-9/2-5): In terms of wins and losses, Mount Ayr didn’t have a great week. Then you see that the losses were to Wayne, Atlantic, Knoxville and Earlham (twice), and you realize it really wasn’t that bad. They rolled in their other two games — against Mormon Trail and Southwest Valley. (LW: 6)
8. Lenox (16-3/6-0): The Tigers have won nine in a row, including strong wins over Central Decatur, Clarke, Stanton and Melcher-Dallas this past week. They are on a roll. (LW: 7)
9. Nodaway Valley (10-10/4-3): Losses to Exira/EHK, Bondurant-Farrar and Clarke this week, but they did unseat Griswold from the ranks of the unbeaten. (LW: 9)
10. Woodbine (13-3/2-1): They moved past losses to Boyer Valley and Exira/EHK to roll past CAM and East Mills in their last two times out. I figure this is a pretty good spot for the Tigers. (LW: 13)
11. Griswold (13-1/3-1): The Tigers opened this past week of rankings with a loss to Nodaway Valley. They responded with wins over Essex, East Mills and CAM. (LW: 8)
12. Twin Cedars (18-5/5-0): The Sabers are on a seven-game win streak, including last night’s big 3-1 win over Melcher-Dallas. They also picked up a state-ranked win over Grand View Christian during the 5-0 week. (LW: 18)
13. Melcher-Dallas (16-6/4-3): They’ve lost three of their last four, but their last two defeats show me how close they are with some of the other teams ahead of them. They lost 3-1 to Twin Cedars and 1-0 Lenox in those last two games. With seemingly everybody else beating up on one another, this move is deserved. (LW: 17)
14. Riverside (12-10/6-2): The Bulldogs had a busy week, but it ended with five wins in their last six — the only loss to Underwood. One of those wins was a terrific 2-1 extra-inning victory over AHSTW. (LW: NR)
15. AHSTW (11-8/3-2): AHSTW may have lost a couple of games — to Riverside and Underwood — but they also finished off a season sweep of Treynor and nabbed a nice 8-4 victory over Audubon. (LW: 11)
16. Audubon (8-6/3-3): Hey, speaking of Audubon, the Wheelers grabbed a win over Riverside a week ago, got an aggregate win in a split with Treynor and battled competitively with Underwood in a 1-0 loss. (LW: 15)
17. West Harrison (6-9/2-3): Let’s bring the Hawkeyes in here. One of their three losses last week was a forfeit when they had just eight players, but they bounced right back to take an impressive victory over a red hot Boyer Valley group. That’s why they’re here. (LW: NR)
18. Boyer Valley (7-6/3-1): The Bulldogs lost just once last week (to West Harrison), and that’s the difference between a top 10 team and one that is now at 18. Still, I’m really impressed with the Bulldogs. (LW: 10)
19. Ar-We-Va (6-5/3-2): The Rockets lost 3-2 to Boyer Valley to open the week of rankings, but they came back with three straight wins, including the forfeiture victory over West Harrison, and then finished it out with a tough extra-inning loss to a solid River Valley squad. (LW: NR)
20. Treynor (6-9/2-4): Tough week for Treynor, but they did claim a 1-0 win over Audubon — a team that is ranked in this top 20. (LW: 14)
CLASS 3A/4A KMALAND BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (16-4/4-2): A sweep of Heelan, a split with Southeast Polk and LeMars and then another sweep for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Black Raiders put together a strong week to move to the No. 1 spot. (LW: 2)
2. Lewis Central (12-3/2-3): The Titans losses were to zero teams in these 3A/4A rankings, but last night’s 14-5 loss to St. Albert precipitated a small drop. Their other defeats were by one to Kuemper and to top-ranked Johnston. (LW: 1)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (12-6/4-0): Heelan handled their business in the past week with sweeps of Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City West. Up they go. (LW: 4)
4. LeMars (12-6/5-1): Heck of a week for the Bulldogs, which included a split with Sioux City East and sweeps of Sioux City North and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. (LW: 5)
5. Glenwood (7-6/3-0): The Rams take a big leap with a sweep of Harlan and a win at Creston. They’ve won five straight after a 2-6 start to the season. (LW: 9)
6. Harlan (5-9/1-3): Harlan won just one game this week, but it was one they needed to win to move up. They took down Denison-Schleswing in a big way, 12-2. (LW: 7)
7. Denison-Schleswig (10-5/3-1): For the second straight week, the Monarchs go 3-1. They swept Clarinda and shutout Atlantic, but the loss to Harlan moves them down a few notches. (LW: 3)
8. Abraham Lincoln (6-14/3-3): The Lynx are into the poll. They have been much better over the last eight days, splitting with Sioux City North, taking a competitive pair of losses to Heelan and then routing Thomas Jefferson in a sweep. (LW: NR)
9. Sioux City West (7-10/1-3): The Wolverines got swept by Heelan, but they did win an aggregate split with Sergeant Bluff-Luton, winning 11-1 and losing 10-5 to the Warriors. (LW: 10)
10. Atlantic (7-6/2-2): After sweeping Shenandoah, Atlantic got beat by St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig by a combined 21-1. They’re definitely a team that belongs in these rankings, though. (LW: 8)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. St. Albert (16-5/5-0): This is how you strengthen your lead on the top spot. The Falcons were awesome this week, moving their win streak to seven with wins over Red Oak (twice), Atlantic, Fremont-Mills and Lewis Central by a combined 64-11. (LW: 1)
2. Kuemper Catholic (10-4/6-1): They played a lot of baseball and a lot of it was very good baseball. They split with Lewis Central, swept Red Oak and Creston and capped it with a nice win over Harlan on the road. (LW: 7)
3. Martensdale-St. Marys (11-4/3-1): The Blue Devils faced a tough test in Mount Ayr and came out with a nice 6-3 win. They had another couple of wins with a loss to Interstate 35 mixed in. (LW: 2)
4. Mount Ayr (10-3/3-2): The Raiders had a tough Saturday with tight losses to MSTM and I-35, but they rolled in their other three wins over Wayne (16-1), Mormon Trail (10-1) and Southwest Valley (18-0). (LW: 3)
5. Ankeny Christian Academy (14-1/5-0): The win streak is up to eight after a 5-0 week with wins over Melcher-Dallas, Southeast Valley, Madrid, Moravia and Mormon Trail. The last two of those were shutout wins. They definitely have some of the best pitching in the area. (LW: 4)
6. Underwood (14-1/5-0): The Eagles have won seven in a row, including a 5-0 week with wins over AHSTW, Audubon, Logan-Magnolia and twice over Missouri Valley. (LW: 6)
7. Tri-Center (14-1/5-0): Tri-Center is even hotter than Underwood with eight straight victories since their loss to the Eagles. Their most recent victory was a 14-2 rout of Treynor, which is basically what they did all week in outscoring five opponents by a combined 68-10. (LW: 7)
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (15-4/5-1): That’s 12 wins in their last 13 games with the only loss coming to Carroll in this past Saturday’s tournament final. They are completely rolling right now. (LW: 11)
9. Treynor (9-4/4-1): The Cardinals were on a run of big scoring games with two wins over Audubon, a high-scoring victory over Lo-Ma and a rout of AHSTW before they ran into Tri-Center last night. (LW: 5)
10. Southeast Warren (10-3/3-0): The Warhawks handled their own business this week in taking wins over Melcher-Dallas, Central Decatur and Bedford by a combined 36-8. (LW: 9)
11. Clarinda (9-6/2-2): The Cardinals were swept by Denison-Schleswig, but they’ve come back to score 30 runs in two wins over Southwest Valley and Shenandoah — the last of those a no-no thrown by Cooper Neal. (LW: 10)
12. Nodaway Valley (8-3/4-0): They’ve won five straight, including four wins on the road this week over East Union, Exira/EHK, Bedford and West Central Valley by a combined 55-8. (LW: 17)
13. Lamoni (11-2/3-0): The Demons were pushed, but they found ways to beat Twin Cedars and Moravia by one run each and routed Melcher-Dallas. (LW: 12)
14. Lenox (8-7/3-2): The Tigers only losses of the week came against Roland-Story (twice). They edged past Clarke and Central Decatur and routed Stanton in their three wins. (LW: 13)
15. Woodbine (9-4/3-1): The Tigers did open the week with a stumble against Exira/EHK, but they’ve come back to beat CAM, avenge that Exira/EHK loss and shutout East Mills. (LW: 18)
16. CAM (14-3/4-1): CAM has been chronically underrated throughout these rankings simply based on one result each week. The fact, though, is that they have many, many great results that should have them in the top 10. By the nature of these rankings, here they are. (LW: 14)
17. West Harrison (9-4/3-0): The Hawkeyes have won five in a row, including a 3-0 week with nice victories over Exira/EHK, Boyer Valley and Ar-We-Va. Their drop has nothing to do with them. (LW: 15)
18. Logan-Magnolia (6-10/2-2): The Panthers lost tight to Treynor, fell by 12 to Underwood and then rolled to wins over West Monona and Missouri Valley by 14-4 and 11-0 scores, respectively, to close the week. (LW: 16)
19. Ar-We-Va (7-4/2-2): Wins over Whiting and Glidden-Ralston by a combined 28-1 score and losses to Coon Rapids-Bayard and West Harrison by a combined 20-3. Sometimes this stuff happens during the course of the week. (LW: 19)
20. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (6-9/1-3): The Spartans opened the week with a terrific win over Woodbine, showing what they’re capable of, and then took Ls at the hands of Nodaway Valley, Woodbine and West Harrison. (LW: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.