(KMAland) -- We are back on routine and back on target with the latest KMAland Softball Power Rankings!
For the second straight week, we have new No. 1 teams in both the 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A version. We’ve also got big moves for Griswold, Audubon and Lenox and move back in for CAM.
Check out the latest KMAland Softball Power Rankings below.
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND SOFTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Atlantic (25-5/7-1): How did they respond to a drop from last week? All they did was rout Harlan and Denison-Schleswig – two teams ahead of them last week – and handled Ankeny, Ballard, Glenwood (twice) and Kuemper. Scary good week for the Trojans. (LW: 4)
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (22-7/4-3): One of their four wins was an 8-7 victory over Harlan in Fort Dodge. Their losses to Muscatine and Ankeny can be forgiven, and we can handle an upset loss to Sioux City North, too, since they responded with a 9-1 win. (LW: 2)
3. Creston (15-10/4-1): Creston has been playing some pretty fantastic softball with wins in 10 of their past 13. They also hold the slight aggregate score edge over Harlan from an earlier doubleheader. (LW: 5)
4. Harlan (20-8/5-3): The Cyclones lost their first three games of the week before a five-game win streak. I think this is a perfect spot for them at the moment. (LW: 4)
5. Denison-Schleswig (16-8/2-2): It still wasn’t all that long ago that the Monarchs upset Atlantic, but the Trojans had their full attention on them last night. D-S also split with Sioux City North over the weekend, outscoring the Stars 16-15. (LW: 3)
6. Sioux City North (11-15/2-2): After a 3-10 start, North has won eight of their past 13, and they split doubleheaders with Heelan and Denison-Schleswig over the past week. This team is pretty legit. (LW: 10)
7. LeMars (16-8/0-0): Believe it or not, they haven’t played since splitting with Sioux City North seven full days ago. It’s hard to move them either way without a game played. (LW: 7)
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (18-8/5-0): The Warriors have hit a pretty good portion of their schedule, and they’re taking advantage of it. They’ve won 10 straight, including four over TJ and one over MOC-Floyd Valley in the past week. (LW: 8)
9. Kuemper Catholic (14-10/4-2): Through no fault of their own, Kuemper drops one. They can blame Sioux City North and SBL’s continued rise. Their losses were to Atlantic and Boone. Their wins were dominant sweeps of Red Oak and Shenandoah. (LW: 6)
10. Abraham Lincoln (12-11/3-2): The Lynx won their first three – TJ, LC and Clarinda – before falling to Harlan and Earlham in their final two games of the week. (LW: 9)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND SOFTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Wayne (15-4/5-0): They’ve won 12 straight, including routs of state-ranked Collins-Maxwell and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at a loaded Oskaloosa Tournament over the weekend. Nobody is playing better than the Falcons right now. (LW: 2)
2. Lenox (21-3/5-0): The Tigers have the longest win streak in the area with victories in their past 14. One of those came just less than a week ago over Martensdale-St. Marys – a huge feather in their cap considering what the Blue Devils did last night. (LW: 8)
3. Martensdale-St. Marys (15-5/4-1): The only loss of the last week came to Lenox, but they also have a number of big wins, including handing Southeast Warren their first loss in walk-off fashion last night. (LW: 5)
4. Southeast Warren (17-1/2-1): A small drop for the Warhawks, and I’m sure they won’t be down for long. It’s just the way the cookie crumbled this week with Lenox beating MSTM and the Blue Devils nabbing last night’s win. (LW: 1)
5. Griswold (18-1/5-0): Another perfect week for the Tigers, which have now won eight consecutive. That includes a 4-2 triumph over Mount Ayr on Saturday before a 5-0 victory over Riverside last night. (LW: 11)
6. Underwood (20-2/5-1): The Eagles’ lone loss was a 3-1 defeat to Riverside, but they do have the aggregate win by outscoring the Bulldogs by a 13-4 score. (LW: 4)
7. Mount Ayr (9-11/1-2): Boy, the Raiderettes had a trio of tough games this past week. They lost to Southeast Warren (10-0), beat Exira/EHK (10-0) and fell to Griswold (4-2). Best 9-11 team of all-time? (LW: 9)
8. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (19-4/3-1): The Spartans got pushed by some RVC foes, beating Coon Rapids-Bayard and Ar-We-Va with some late rallies. They’re still the class of the league. (LW: 6)
9. Nodaway Valley (13-13/3-3): I can’t blame the Wolverines for any of their three losses – twice to Lenox and once to Wayne. Those are the top two teams in these rankings, after all. (LW: 9)
10. Audubon (13-6/5-0): The hottest team in the WIC, the Wheelers have been bashing the ball all over the yard, especially in 11-8 and 18-4 wins over Logan-Magnolia and IKM-Manning, respectively, in the last two. (LW: 16)
11. Woodbine (16-3/3-0): Woodbine is back on it with a five-game win streak over CAM, East Mills, Whiting, West Harrison and Coon Rapids-Bayard by a combined 45-8. (LW: 10)
12. Logan-Magnolia (12-5/2-1): Probably the most underrated team in the group here, but the 11-8 loss to Audubon called for a bit of a drop. They can get right back at it with some big games this week. (LW: 3)
13. Riverside (14-11/2-1): The Bulldogs didn’t receive as big of a boost as I thought they would following their win over Underwood. And they probably are a little underrated, too. Alas, they are one of just two WIC teams to move up this week. (LW: 14)
14. Twin Cedars (21-8/3-3): They lost their last three of the week, but they were all to state-ranked foes Van Meter and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (twice). (LW: 12)
15. Melcher-Dallas (19-6/3-0): Melcher-Dallas handled business this week with victories over Moravia, Mormon Trail and Centerville by a combined 31-6. (LW: 13)
16. AHSTW (13-11/2-3): The Lady Vikes took quality losses to MSTM, Webster City and Logan-Magnolia this week. They handled business in their other two against Essex and Missouri Valley. (LW: 15)
17. West Harrison (8-10/2-1): West Harrison continues to play pretty well, beating Whiting and CAM while also taking a tight loss to Woodbine. (LW: 17)
18. Ar-We-Va (7-6/1-1): The Rockets are a bit of an overlooked team that always seems to be in every game. And they added a really nice win over Boyer Valley earlier this week, too. (LW: 19)
19. Boyer Valley (9-7/2-1): A tough loss to Ar-We-Va, sure, but the Bulldogs keep bashing the ball with 36 combined runs in wins over IKM-Manning and Glidden-Ralston. (LW: 18)
20. CAM (12-10/2-2): They went 2-2 for the week, but they could have just as easily gone 4-0. The Cougars are playing well of late with tight losses to Grand View Christian (1-0) and West Harrison (4-2) and dominant wins over Glidden-Ralston and Coon Rapids-Bayard by a combined 26-3. (LW: NR)
