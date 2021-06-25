(KMAland) -- It’s a frenzied Friday, and it’s time to take a look at the latest KMAland Baseball Power Rankings.
This week, Kuemper Catholic moves to No. 1 while Tri-Center, CAM and Lamoni make big moves up and Creston and Sergeant Bluff-Luton make moves in.
Check out the latest rankings below:
CLASS 3A/4A KMALAND BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (22-4/6-0): A terrific week for the Black Raiders with a pair of wins at the Battle of the Bluffs, a sweep of Sioux City West and singular wins over Harlan and AL. They’ve won eight in a row. (LW: 1)
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-10/7-0): The Warriors are on a role. After falling out of the rankings last week, they went on to beat Algona, ADM and North Polk, swept Thomas Jefferson and – the big one last night – got a big sweep of Heelan. (LW: NR)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (15-9/3-3): Heelan may have been swept last night, but they otherwise had a solid week with a nice win over Lewis Central at the Battle of the Bluffs standing out. (LW: 3)
4. LeMars (14-7/2-1): It was a quiet week for LeMars, which followed a loss to Remsen St. Mary’s with wins over MOC-Floyd Valley and Thomas Jefferson. (LW: 7)
5. Lewis Central (14-6/2-3): Despite the losing week, Lewis Central won their final two games of the week with a 10-0 bounce back against Clarinda before a 6-1 victory over Harlan. (LW: 2)
6. Glenwood (11-8/4-2): The Rams keep on beating the teams they need to beat for these rankings. They swept Atlantic, took down Shenandoah and then handled Red Oak in a four day span this week. The only losses came to ADM and North Polk on Saturday. (LW: 5)
7. Harlan (8-11/3-2): A week where they swept Red Oak and shutout Atlantic and also included tight-ish losses to Sioux City East and Lewis Central. Not bad at all. (LW: 6)
8. Denison-Schleswig (12-6/2-1): The Monarchs didn’t end the week on a high note with their 10-3 loss to St. Albert last night, but they took care of business with a second win over Atlantic and a rout of Audubon. (LW: 7)
9. Sioux City West (10-13/3-3): West nabbed a sweep of North last night after taking a pair of losses to East. They also went 1-1 against Unity Christian and Kingsley-Pierson. (LW: 9)
10. Creston (6-13/1-1): They had just one doubleheader this week, and we have to credit them for splitting with St. Albert. They also had a recent strong showing against Kuemper with two one-run losses. (LW: NR)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic (14-4/4-0): The new leader in the Hawkeye Ten Conference nabbed wins over Shenandoah (twice), Atlantic and St. Albert. The Knights are the new No. 1. (LW: 2)
2. St. Albert (19-7/3-2): The Falcons have dropped a couple games back in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, but they’re still more than capable with a terrific 10-3 win over Denison-Schleswig highlighting the week. (LW: 1)
3. Tri-Center (18-1/4-0): They’ve won 12 straight, they took the Western Iowa Conference championship and they just completely pounced on teams this week with 58 runs in four games. (LW: 7)
4. CAM (17-3/3-0): A rout of West Harrison, a key victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard and then a shutout win over Glidden-Ralston. It was a banner week for the Cougars, which have won seven straight and lead the RVC by a half game. (LW: 17)
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (17-5/2-1): Very key win over Woodbine on Wednesday night to bounce back from the tight loss to CAM. They’ve lost just twice since June 3rd. (LW: 8)
6. Ankeny Christina Academy (18-1/4-0): A slight drop to no fault of their own. They’ve now won 12 in a row, including victories over Moulton-Udell, Lenox, Central Decatur and Grand View Christian with just two total runs allowed. (LW: 5)
7. Underwood (17-2/3-1): The Eagles bounced back from their 11-1 loss to Tri-Center by beating Riverside, Treynor and Shenandoah by a combined 27 runs. (LW: 6)
8. Lamoni (15-2/4-0): Time to put some respect on this name. The Demons upended Martensdale-St. Marys this week and beat Mormon Trail, Moulton-Udell and Murray by a combined 41-4. (LW: 13)
9. Martensdale-St. Marys (16-5/5-1): Despite the loss to Lamoni, they were all over Southeast Warren the next night and then had a 21-run inning in a win over Wayne the next. Phew. (LW: 3)
10. Mount Ayr (12-3/2-0): Feels low for the Raiders after handling Southeast Warren and Earlham this week, but it was the chain reaction from Lamoni’s win over MSTM that did it. They’ll get some chances to move back up very soon. (LW: 4)
11. Clarinda (11-7/2-1): I expected a bigger jump after a terrific split with Lewis Central, but the rest of the rankings played out this way. (LW: 11)
12. Lenox (13-9/5-2): The Tigers lost to Ankeny Christian and Martensdale-St. Marys to open this seven-day span. They followed with wins over ACGC, Nodaway Valley, Fremont-Mills and Grand View Christian (twice). (LW: 14)
13. Treynor (11-6/2-2): Treynor was unable to contend with Underwood and Tri-Center, but they also had dominant wins over IKM-Manning and Riverside. (LW: 9)
14. Nodaway Valley (12-4/4-1): The Wolverines were red hot before their loss to Lenox. They can back on the horse, though, and rolled to wins over Orient-Macksburg and Bedford. (LW: 12)
15. Woodbine (11-5/2-1): Really impressive 12-2 win over West Harrison before taking a tough one to Coon Rapids-Bayard. I don’t feel right moving them down. (LW: 15)
16. Logan-Magnolia (11-10/5-0): Can you say red hot? The Panthers have won seven straight and scored in double digits in six of those. (LW: 18)
17. Southeast Warren (11-5/1-2): Tough week for the Warhawks, but they emerge with one tight win over Moravia sandwiched between losses to Mount Ayr and MSTM. (LW: 10)
18. West Harrison (12-6/3-2): The Hawkeyes lost to CAM and Woodbine, but they handled business in their other three. (LW: 17)
19. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (8-11/2-2): The Spartans lost to Coon Rapids-Bayard and ACGC, but they scored a combined 25 in wins over Ar-We-Va and Glidden-Ralston. (LW: 20)
20. Ar-We-Va (8-5/1-1): It’s been a tough stretch for Ar-We-Va, but they’ve done enough throughout the course of the season to hang on in the top 20. (LW: 19)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.