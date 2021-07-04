(KMAland) -- Here they are. The final KMAland Softball Power Rankings of the season, just two days before we begin tournament trail action.
Logan-Magnolia, West Harrison, Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas make big jumps in the final KMAland Softball Power Rankings. Check out the other movement below.
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND SOFTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Atlantic (30-5/5-0): How has Atlantic responded since back-to-back losses to Denison-Schleswig and Winterset on June 17th and 18th? Pretty well. They’ve won 12 in a row and outscored those 12 opponents by a combined 104 runs. (LW: 1)
2. Harlan (25-9/5-1): Back where we started. The Cyclones were impressive since the last rankings with their only loss coming by three runs to Atlantic. They also housed Sioux City East, which our previous No. 2 did not do. (LW: 4)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (31-8/9-1): Speaking of…they played 10 times since the last rankings, quieting a pretty red hot Sergeant Bluff-Luton team with a sweep. They also handled TJ, AL and LeMars before splitting a doubleheader with Sioux City East. (LW: 2)
4. Creston (19-11/4-1): It’s a small drop with no fault of their own. Their lone loss of the week came in a doubleheader split with Denison-Schleswig, although they did win by aggregate score, 15-10. (LW: 3)
5. LeMars (22-12/6-4): The Bulldogs took on a really tough slate and came out with a .600 winning percentage since the last rankings. In the mix: an 11-2 win over Denison-Schleswig and a split with Sergeant Bluff-Luton in which they won the aggregate by a 12-6 count. (LW: 7)
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (26-11/8-3): Heelan cooled them down, but they came back with wins over Glenwood, Sioux City North (twice), LeMars, Ridge View and Treynor. (LW: 8)
7. Sioux City East (19-17/7-2): A terrific week for the Black Raiders, which are back to playing like they were earlier in the season. This has been their best stretch, though, with a nice 3-1 run against Heelan and North to end this timeframe. (LW: NR)
8. Kuemper Catholic (21-13/7-3): The Knights are a really, really good team, and I’m not sure many realize it. Their only losses during this stretch came to Atlantic, Carlisle and Van Meter, and they grabbed a really nice doubleheader sweep of Glenwood. (LW: 9)
9. Denison-Schleswig (19-13/3-5): The Monarchs went through their toughest stretch of the season with losses in six of nine games. However, getting a split with Creston and the overall success of their season keeps them in the top nine. (LW: 5)
10. Sioux City North (15-20/4-5): The Stars cooled down a little since the last rankings. They were competitive in a combined four losses to SBL and SCE, but they did sweep Abraham Lincoln. (LW: 6)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND SOFTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Wayne (20-4/5-0): They faced some stiff competition since the last rankings, and they passed every test. There was a 3-0 win over MSTM, a walk-off win over Southeast Warren and a victory over Lenox to clinch an outright POI title while using Emily Jones in the circle. To say this group is impressive would be an understatement. (LW: 1)
2. Southeast Warren (25-2/8-1): They were a Camryn Jacobsen walk-off away from a POI championship, and when you add everything that they’ve done this year, there’s little doubt in my mind they deserve this spot. (LW: 4)
3. Lenox (27-6/6-3): This is the best Lenox team I’ve covered, and those 27 wins are a school record. TJ Stoaks and the usuals have been great, but who could have expected a pair of 8th graders to help take them to a new level? Well, maybe Coach Mandy Stoaks had an inkling. A big postseason is ahead. (LW: 2)
4. Martensdale-St. Marys (16-7/1-2): A quiet week with competitive losses to Wayne and Clarke followed up by an impressive 8-1 victory over Central Decatur. They do have that 1-0 win over Southeast Warren, but I think this is the right spot. (LW: 3)
5. Griswold (25-1/7-0): I don’t know how this postseason is going to play out, but the Tigers are for real. Their 10-3 win over Audubon was extra impressive, and I have no problem putting them in this top five. (LW: 5)
6. Logan-Magnolia (16-5/4-0): Impressive finish to the regular season with a walk-off win over AHSTW and a five-run victory over Underwood to clinch a WIC tournament championship. (LW: 12)
7. Underwood (22-3/2-1): The Eagles didn’t get the WIC sweep they yearned for, but they are prepared and ready for what could very well be another drive to Fort Dodge. (LW: 6)
8. Woodbine (20-5/4-2): The Tigers needed a little help to get a shot at a share of a Rolling Valley title. They got it (from CAM), and then they went out and earned it the next night with a 6-4 win at Exira/EHK. What a terrific finish to the season. (LW: 11)
9. Twin Cedars (27-10/6-2): Competitive losses to Collins-Maxwell and Southeast Warren during the week before taking care of business by a combined 70-0 against six opponents. Not bad. (LW: 14)
10. Melcher-Dallas (26-8/7-2): Their only losses of the week came to Southeast Warren, 10-0 and 6-5. The Saints have avoided inexcusable losses, and I think that makes them more than worthy of a top 10 spot to finish the season. (LW: 15)
11. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (20-6/1-2): I can’t drop the Spartans past this line. They did lose to CAM in their penultimate game of the regular season, but their success throughout the course of the year has to keep them somewhere in the top 12-15. (LW: 8)
12. West Harrison (12-10/4-0): The Hawkeyes have won five in a row. They also have the distinction of beating Ar-We-Va in an 8-2 game in their most recent time out. The Rockets beat CAM, who beat Exira/EHK. (LW: 17)
13. Mount Ayr (14-12/4-1): The loss to Central Decatur goes to show that CD is a team that you have to be prepared to play your best against. Mount Ayr’s routs of Nodaway Valley and Centerville show this team will not go down easy when they’re at their best. (LW: 7)
14. AHSTW (15-12/2-1): Since June 15th, AHSTW’s only losses are to Underwood, Webster City, Martensdale-St. Marys and Logan-Magnolia. They are taking care of business in games they should win, and they nearly slipped past Lo-Ma into the WIC final. (LW: 16)
15. Audubon (14-10/1-6): They’ve had ups and downs this season. I didn’t see a 1-6 slide coming after an impressive stretch that included a win over Logan-Magnolia, but these things happen in softball. Plus, some of those losses were to terrific teams like Earlham, Griswold and Underwood. The Tri-Center loss does shock me a bit. (LW: 10)
16. Riverside (16-12/2-1): The Bulldogs only slip a little with their loss to an Audubon team that struggled since that win. I do think they’re a definite top 16 team — or better. (LW: 13)
17. Ar-We-Va (9-10/2-4): I’ve believed this team is capable of beating almost anyone on their schedule all season long, and they proved it with a nice 3-2 win over CAM. They weren’t far off other potential wins over Woodbine and South Central Calhoun. (LW: 18)
18. CAM (15-11/3-1): The Cougars were due for a big jump this week, but it would have been even bigger if they didn’t slip up vs. Ar-We-Va. The win over Exira/EHK shows that Coach Larry Hunt’s team has the pieces to make a really nice run. (LW: 20)
19. East Union (16-16/4-3): The Eagles price to get into these rankings? The win over Central Decatur. The Cardinals came back the next night and beat Mount Ayr. East Union, meanwhile, took losses this week to Lenox, SE Warren and Wayne. Can’t fault them for that. (LW: NR)
20. Boyer Valley (10-10/1-3): Hey, they faced the RVC trio that is Exira/EHK, CAM and Woodbine this week. They did bounce back to rout Whiting. Let’s keep them in. (LW: 20)
