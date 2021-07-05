(KMAland) -- It's delayed, but it's in before the beginning of the week. Check out the latest KMAland Baseball Power Rankings below.
This week, Lewis Central gets a solid climb while Atlantic, Missouri Valley and Central Decatur jump into the rankings.
CLASS 3A/4A KMALAND BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (29-4/7-0): They haven’t lost since June 15th, and they took down one of their chief competitors to this top spot, Lewis Central, during another perfect week. (LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (19-8/5-2): The Titans took down previous No. 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton and only lost to Southeast Polk and Sioux City East by a combined six runs during the week. They’re back on course. (LW: 5)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21-11/6-1): The lone loss for the Warriors came in their first game since the last rankings, falling to Lewis Central. They responded by sweeping AL, Sioux City North and TJ. (LW: 2)
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (20-10/5-1): The Crusaders split a doubleheader with LeMars this past rankings cycle, but they outscored the Bulldogs 7-1 in the two games. (LW: 3)
5. LeMars (18-9/4-2): Other than losses to Heelan and Dowling, LeMars took care of business. And yeah, it’s worth something that they did nab one from the Crusaders. (LW: 4)
6. Glenwood (12-11/1-3): While they did suffer through a small three-game skid during the week, they rebounded nicely with a closing win over a terrific Kuemper team. We’ll keep Glenwood here. (LW: 6)
7. Harlan (12-12/4-1): Good week for the Cyclones, which handled their business aside from a loss to Clarinda. They did bounce back from that, though, rolling to a 15-1 win in game two. (LW: 7)
8. Sioux City West (12-16/2-3): The Wolverines swept Abraham Lincoln by a combined 16-3. That was sandwiched between losses to LeMars (2x) and Alta-Aurelia. They get a little boost mostly due to what happened around them. (LW: 9)
9. Denison-Schleswig (16-7/4-1): The record looks nice, and they were able to bounce back from their only loss of the week by outscoring their final three opponents of the ratings cycle by a 26-3 score. However, they did drop one to Red Oak, so we’ll drop them one spot. (LW: 8)
10. Atlantic (11-11/): If you look at Atlantic’s 11 losses this season, there isn’t a single bad one in there. They also had a strong week with nice wins over a pair of smaller schools — CAM and ACGC — before a sweep of Red Oak. I can’t jump them any higher because the Monarchs own two dominant wins over them semi-recently. (LW: NR)
CLASS 1A/2A KMALAND BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic (17-6/3-2): Two very nice wins over Clarinda, a split with Glenwood and a loss to Gilbert. The Knights did nothing this past cycle to move them off the top spot. (LW: 1)
2. Tri-Center (23-1/5-0): The Trojans won a pair of one-run games over Boyer Valley and Underwood, claiming the WIC Tournament title in the latter, to extend their win streak up to 17. And you know what? If 23-1 and a sweep of the WIC championships can’t move you up then what can? (LW: 3)
3. St. Albert (24-8/5-1): The only loss came to Storm Lake this week, and they were extra impressive in a sweep of Glenwood by a combined 24-3. They nearly sent this whole rankings list into a tailspin, though, with their extra-inning loss flirtation with Sidney. (LW: 2)
4. CAM (21-4/4-1): The Cougars suffered a loss to Class 3A’s Atlantic, but they took care of Boyer Valley, Exira/EHK and Riverside by a combined 40-3. Pretty good. (LW: 4)
5. Underwood (19-3/2-1): The Eagles have only lost to Tri-Center since June 7th, and it turns out the Trojans are a pretty dang good team. One that the Eagles were this close to surpassing in the WIC final. Give ‘em a boost. (LW: 7)
6. Lamoni (20-2/5-0): A 12-game win streak with victories over Martensdsale-St. Marys, Lenox, Central Decatur and — the big one for Bluegrass Conference purposes — Ankeny Christian. Yep, that’ll play. (LW: 8)
7. Martensdale-St. Marys (18-5/2-0): Quiet week for the Blue Devils, but they handle business with a 4-1 win over Central Decatur and a 16-4 rout of Bedford. (LW: 9)
8. Ankeny Christian Academy (23-2/5-1): I can’t drop them too far for a one-run loss to Lamoni. The Eagles responded by edging past Melcher-Dallas and have some pretty tough non-conference tests on the horizon. (LW: 6)
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (20-8/3-3): As we’ve seen all season, the Rolling Valley continues to eat its own. They lost to West Harrison, but there were so many other conflicting results that I just took the RVC team that has been most consistent (outside of CAM) and put them where I think their true talent lies. (LW: 5)
10. Clarinda (14-10/3-3): Kind of the same week we’ve seen from them all season. They mix in some impressive wins with some losses to very good teams. The Hawkeye Ten, it’s not easy. However, Clarinda has been a very impressive bunch. (LW: 11)
11. Central Decatur (16-9/2-2): Big boost for the Cardinals, who were flirting with wins over MSTM and Lamoni before getting the big one they were looking for over Mount Ayr on Friday. (LW: NR)
12. Mount Ayr (15-4/3-1): The Raiders can still get a share of the Pride of Iowa, but the loss to CD hurts them in getting an outright title. Regardless, this is definitely a top 10-12 team. (LW: 10)
13. Lenox (16-10/3-1): Lenox dropped one to Lamoni, but they came back to edge past Southwest Valley and put 23 runs on the board vs. Bedford. (LW: 12)
14. Treynor (13-8/2-2): Another 2-2 week for the Cardinals, which have split their last 10. This week, they lost in extra innings to Underwood, fell to Missouri Valley in a WIC game the next night and then took third in the WIC Tournament by beating that same Missouri Valley team by 10 the next evening. (LW: 13)
15. Nodaway Valley (14-8/2-4): Nodaway Valley’s losses of late have all been competitive and to good teams. They’ve lost to Lenox, CD, Mount Ayr, Winterset and St. Albert by a combined 14 runs. Their most recent win over Southeast Warren brings plenty of good vibes. (LW: 14)
16. Missouri Valley (12-13/2-2): The Big Reds had a pretty great week that showed us what they’re capable of doing. They beat a red hot Logan-Magnolia team by seven runs and took down Treynor. Their losses to Tri-Center and Treynor are forgivable. (LW: NR)
17. Logan-Magnolia (12-12/1-2): The Panthers lost to both St. Albert and Missouri Valley, but they handed Woodbine a loss to close the week. (LW: 16)
18. Woodbine (14-6/3-1): The Tigers had a great week, including wins over Ar-We-Va and Boyer Valley, until they ran across the Panthers. And that’s the loss that probably keeps the RVC from having several top 15 teams this week. (LW: 15)
19. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (9-12/1-1): Keep in mind, the Spartans have a pretty recent win over Ar-We-Va. They rolled Boyer Valley in impressive fashion and then got Lane Spieker-ed to close the week. (LW: 19)
20. Ar-We-Va (10-7/2-2): The Rockets were downed by Woodbine and CAM by a combined 21-3, but they rolled Whiting and then got a real nice 2-1 win over West Harrison immediately after the Hawkeyes beat CRB. (LW: 20)
And I think this week calls for a No. 21….
21. West Harrison (15-7/3-1): Would I have expected the Hawkeyes to take a drop after going 3-1 with a win over Coon Rapids-Bayard? Not in the slightest. However, the loss to Ar-We-Va kind of threw these rankings for a complete loop. (LW: 18)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.