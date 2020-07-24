(KMAland) -- Quarterbacks Adrian Martinez, Brock Purdy and Skylar Thompson and running back Pooka Williams have been named to the 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List.
Martinez finished his sophomore season at Nebraska with 1,956 yards through the air and 626 yards rushing while Purdy had a record-breaking sophomore year at Iowa State. Purdy threw for 3,982 yards and rushed for 249.
Thompson — the K-State QB — had 2,315 yards passing and 405 yards rushing during his junior season, and Williams had 1,061 yards rushing and 214 yards receiving for Kansas in his sophomore year.
View the complete list linked here.