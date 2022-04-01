(Maryville) -- Maryville alum and former Northwest Missouri State football star Myles Burnsides is among inductees into the MIAA Hall of Fame.
Burnsides played defensive back with the Bearcats from 2006 to 2009, and was a two-time First Team All-American. Burnsides was also a three-time First Team All-MIAA choice and was the MIAA Defensive MVP in 2008. Burnsides tallied 16 interceptions during his career, the third most in program history.
Additionally, former Northwest Missouri State baseball player Scott Spurgeon will also be inducted. Spurgeon played for the Bearcats from 1986 to 1988. He earned All-American honors in 1988 before getting drafted by the Houston Astros.
View the full release from the MIAA here.