(Maryville) -- Maryville alum and former NFL head coach Vince Tobin has passed away at the age of 79.
Tobin followed his days at Maryville with a playing career at Maryville. He then nearly 35 years coaching collegiately and professionally. He served as Missouri's defensive coordinator from 1971 to 1976 before entering the NFL coaching world.
Tobin served as the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions. He also served as the head coach for the Arizona Cardinals from 1996 to 2000.
Tobin compiled a 28-43 record in Arizona and led the Cardinals to their first playoff win in 50 years when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in 1998.