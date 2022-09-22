(Maryville) -- Maryville graduate Elijah Green has stepped up for the Northwest Missouri State football program in a massive way.
The accolades poured in for Green after a memorable performance against Central Missouri last week.
Green terrorized Central Missouri's offense with four sacks in the Bearcats' 24-7 win. The big game earned Green several honors, including MIAA Defensive Player of the Week and D2 Football.com National Player of the Week.
"Throughout the game, it came to fruition," Green said. "It wasn't something I was in search of. It was just a byproduct of what Coach (Rich) Wright has taught me to do."
Green credits his big performance to his observances during film sessions.
"On tape, the offensive showed certain techniques when people went inside," Green said. "I set it up throughout the game. I faked like I was going inside and went outside to get around the tackle pretty easily."
Green had a little fun with his standout performance at the expense of teammate Zach Howard, who posted three sacks in the season-opening win over Fort Hays State.
"When I got my second one, I told Zach I was going after him to beat him," Green said.
Howard and Green spearhead a talented Northwest Missouri State defense that has held opponents to 19, 20 and 7 points.
"We're so much different than we were last year," Green said. "But I don't think that's bad. We have so much youth and raw talent but we have tremendous talent. That's what sets us apart. We're so detailed."
It's no surprise Green is contributing after a standout career at Maryville, but the position in which he's doing it is.
Green starred as a running back and linebacker for Maryville. He entered college as a linebacker, but shifted to the defensive line.
"Not only was the mental side of things challenging, but the physical side -- I had to put on about 50 pounds," he said. "I had to put those pounds on the right way so I could be healthy and the best I could be on the field."
The defensive line was a natural fit for Green. His father, Clarence, was a two-time All-American defensive tackle at Northwest Missouri State.
The Bearcats are currently ranked No. 2 in the AFCA's Division II Poll. The Bearcats have a rich history. This year's team could add to the program's legacy.
"We're just scratching the surface of our true potential," Green said. "Defensively, we're getting it all figured out. Offensively, we're doing tremendous things and making strides. We're getting better and better every week."
Northwest Missouri State travels to Central Oklahoma on Saturday.
Click below to hear the full interview with Green.