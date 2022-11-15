(Maryville) -- A pair of former KMAlanders received MIAA honors on Tuesday.
Maryville alum and Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Elijah Green was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year while fellow Northwest Missouri State lineman Sam Phillips -- a Fremont-Mills alum -- was a second team All-MIAA choice.
Green, who was also on the MIAA First Team, posted 11 sacks and 21 tackles for loss this year.
Phillips has 12 tackles for loss.
Zach Howard (DL), Cahleel Smith (CB), and Jamar Moya (RB) were also first-team nods. Mitch Goff (OL), Kashan Griffin (KR/PR) and Isaac Vollstedt (LB) were second teamers, and Cole Lammel (K), Jake Fisher (DL) were third teamers.
Mike Hohensee (QB) and Shane Frederickson (DB) were honorable mention tabs.
View the full release here.