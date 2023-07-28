(Fargo) -- Maryville alum and North Dakota State offensive lineman Jalen Sundell is among those selected to Phil Steele's All-MVFC First Team.
Northern Iowa's Khristian Boyd (DL) and Matthew Cook (K) were also first-team nods.
The Panthers had 12 total nods. Theo Day (QB), Sam Schnee (WR), Alex Allen (TE), Woo Governor (DB) and Noah Pettinger (P) were second-team nods while Sergio Morancy (WR) and Isaiah Garman (LS) were third-team choices.
Woodbine alum Layne Pryor (TE) is a fourth-team choice, along with teammate Cordarius Bailey (DL).
