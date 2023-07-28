Jalen Sundell
Photo: North Dakota State Athletics

(Fargo) -- Maryville alum and North Dakota State offensive lineman Jalen Sundell is among those selected to Phil Steele's All-MVFC First Team. 

Northern Iowa's Khristian Boyd (DL) and Matthew Cook (K) were also first-team nods. 

The Panthers had 12 total nods. Theo Day (QB), Sam Schnee (WR), Alex Allen (TE), Woo Governor (DB) and Noah Pettinger (P) were second-team nods while Sergio Morancy (WR) and Isaiah Garman (LS) were third-team choices. 

Woodbine alum Layne Pryor (TE) is a fourth-team choice, along with teammate Cordarius Bailey (DL).

View the full teams below. 

Download PDF 2023-FCS-MVFC-Team.pdf

