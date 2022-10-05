(KMAland) -- Kansas State guard and Maryville alum Serena Sundell has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.
In addition, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens was tabbed as the Preseason Player of the Year in the Big 12. Joens and Sundell are joined on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team by Iowa State’s Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan and Kansas’ Holly Kersgieter.
Zakiyah Franklin and Taiyanna Jackson of Kansas were also named honorable mentions. View the complete release from the Big 12 Conference linked here.