(Maryville) -- Maryville baseball is only five wins away from matching last year's win total.
The Spoofhounds are 7-2 with wins over Maysville (twice), Northeast Nodaway, South Harrison, Lafayette, Plattsburg and East Buchanan.
"We've had a good season up to this point," Coach Hans Plackemeier said. "We have a lot of things we can improve on, but it's been successful."
One of Maryville's two losses came Tuesday night when they dropped an 11-1 decision to Savannah.
"(Savannah) is where we need to be as a team," Plackemeier said. "Our goal is to get there and overtake them. For some reason, we haven't played our game when we've played against them."
Blake Katen, Don Allen, Boston Hageman, Cooper Loe, Cooper Gastler and Peyton McCollum have been among the standouts for the Spoofhounds this season.
"When we're at our best, we get quality pitches to swing at," Plackemeier said. "We're not swinging at first-pitch curveballs or fastballs above our chest or in the dirt. We're hustling and playing the game the right way. We're playing our style -- getting on base, taking pitchers deep into counts, executing hit and runs and coming up with timely hits when we need them."
While the offense has been satisfactory, the Spoofhounds' pitching rotation has been a pleasant surprise to Coach Plackemeier.
"Our pitching has been great," he said. "We've minimized walks, which we haven't done in the past. And we're pitching to contact because our defense is solid."
The Spoofhounds return to action on Thursday against Cameron. They have games next week with Lathrop (Monday), Savannah (Tuesday) and Lafayette (April 14th).
"We're going to take it one day at a time," Plackemeier said. "We have a much-improved Cameron team (Thursday). That's where our focus is right now."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Plackemeier.