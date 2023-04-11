(Shenandoah) -- Maryville and Bedford were crowned team champions, while Denison’s Easton Emery claimed individual medalist honors at the boys 2023 Mustang Golf Invitational Tuesday.
On a warm and gusty day at Shenandoah Golf Course, Emery fired a blistering 74 (+4) to top the field.
“Wind is always tough,” Emery said. “It’s nice that it was finally warm. It was a nice day. With wind, you just gotta play it and hope for the best.”
Emery’s round was a career-best for the Monarch junior, thanks in large part to his accuracy on approach shots throughout the day.
“I’m proud of how I shot today,” Emery said. “My wedge game was just clicking and everything else started to click.
On Emery’s heels was Sidney sophomore Hayden Thompson, who carded a 75 en route to a runner-up finish.
“It was pretty windy, so I had to keep the ball low,” Thompson said. “Putting wasn’t the best, so I had to make sure I stuck it in there. I hit my irons really well. I stuck it inside 10 feet on mainly every hole.
In the large school division, Maryville’s consistency from all its players led to a trophy, as the Spoofhounds finished with a team total of 318.
Jacob Scott led the way with a 77, while Jack Dinsdale fired a 78, Dylan Groomer carded a 79 and Ethan Scott turned in an 84.
“I’m just very well pleased,” Maryville head coach Brenda Ricks said. “To get three scores in the 70s and then have that 84 come in, they were just really solid. All of them were complaining about missing putts here and there, but I just told them, ‘well, you’re playing golf.’ I’m really proud of the boys.”
Jacob Scott’s 77 was good for seventh place individually.
“I’d say my pitching and chipping [was good],” Scott said. “I chipped it within the five-to-eight-foot range, where you're not gonna make them all, but kind of in that zone where you can make them. I laid up a lot off the tee. I didn’t feel comfortable with the driver hitting a fade, especially with a lot of the [out of bounds lines] being on the right side and the wind blowing left to right. So, I just kind of laid back. A lot of the par fives were three-shot holes today.”
Glenwood took second in the large school race with a 327, while Atlantic claimed third with 333.
In the small school category, Bedford ran away with the gold, amassing a team score of 340 to win by 18 strokes over second-place Nodaway Valley.
Bedford was paced by a pair of 84s from Micah Johnson and Logan Moyer, while Tate Rowan shot 85 and Tim Rogers carded an 87 to round out the Bulldogs’ championship effort.
Click below to view video interviews with Emery, Thompson, Scott and Ricks.