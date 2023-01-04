(Maryville) -- The Maryville boys basketball team has plenty of experience and some lofty expectations in front of them.
They've lived up to those expectations with a 7-2 record.
"We're off to a good start," Coach Matt Stoecklein said. "I've been pleased with what we've accomplished so far. This group listens well and tries to execute the things we focus on."
Maryville returned the bulk of its production from last year's 15-12 squad. It paid off in wins over Platte County, South Harrison, Platte Valley, Bishop LeBlond, Benton and Grain Valley.
"A lot of stuff is where we want it to be," Stoecklein said. "We have super-high expectations. I'd say we're way ahead of where we've been in the past."
The Spoofhounds have no shortage of weapons, such as Caden Stoecklein, Keaton Stone, Delton Davis, Drew Burns, Derek Quinlin and Peyton McCollum.
"It makes us very difficult to guard," Coach Stoecklein said. "If you take this away, you're leaving that open. It makes it fun to play."
The success is no surprise to Coach Stoecklein. This squad has a strong bond and has played a lot of basketball together.
"They have a high basketball IQ," Coach Stoecklein said. "There's a lot of togetherness and trust in each other. We played a lot of games together with this core. They spend time together. I think how much they like each other has been huge for our success."
Fine-tuning their defense is a top priority for the Spoofhounds in 2023.
"We've still got some things on defense to focus on," Stoecklein said. "It's just habits we're trying to break. They've got to be more aware on help-side. We have to do everything right in every game, so we know what we're doing when a big game comes up."
The Spoofhounds aren't shy to admit they're chasing a Midland Empire Conference title. They have a pivotal MEC matchup coming up with Lafayette on Thursday.
"We're very familiar with Lafayette," Stoecklein said. "We have one of our toughest games Thursday."
Following Thursday, the Spoofhounds get out-of-state tests against Red Oak (Friday) and Glenwood (January 14th), as well as a tough contest with East Buchanan (Tuesday).
"We don't know much about Red Oak or Glenwood," Stoecklein said. "It's a good opportunity to follow a scouting report without being familiar with a team."
