(Maryville) -- The Maryville boys golf team is making an appearance at the Class 3 State Tournament on Monday.
For the Spoofhounds, it's their first berth since 2017.
"This means a lot to us," said Maryville head coach Brenda Ricks.
This year's state tournament appearance has a special meaning to the Spoofhounds because of a recent change in MSHSAA rules allowing a fifth golfer to compete at state if the golfer finishes in an automatically qualified spot at districts.
Trevin Cunningham, Jacob Scott, Ethan Scott, Jack Dinsdale and Ethan Henggeler took care of business at districts with respective finishes of fourth, seventh, eighth, 14th and 22nd to give the Spoofhounds five state qualifiers, which could pay dividends for them in the team standings.
"We are excited that we are going as a team of five instead of four," Ricks said.
The Spoofhounds secured their spot in the state tournament with a runner-up finish at their district meet on Monday.
"I have to say I didn't see this as a possibility," Ricks said. "I didn't know what the other schools in our districts would be like."
While Cunningham, the Scotts, Dinsdale and Henggeler pace the Spoofhounds' lineup, Ricks credits their overall depth to this season's success.
"They're pushing each other," Ricks said. "They've had to work to keep their spots. That's exciting and what makes them as good."
Cunningham and the Scotts have posted stellar results throughout the season.
"Trevin knew his putting game was where he needed to work the most," Ricks said. "This has not been a fun season to work on chipping and putting, but they've been out there. It's fun to hit drivers, but 100 yards in is where you need to work on your game. They have fine-tuned that."
Coach Ricks' talented bunch now turns their attention to the Class 3 State Tournament in Sedalia on Monday and Tuesday. Ricks points to Bishop LeBlond and Father Tolton as the favorites, but she has confidence in her team.
"I'm hoping for second or third," Ricks said. "We'd love to win it, but Father Tolton and LeBlond have some pretty good golfers."
If the Spoofhounds succeed, it will come because of their mental toughness.
"You never know at state," Ricks said. "It's all about playing golf and not thinking about the score. Golf is about 90 percent mental. I know these boys have the game. It just depends on how they do with the mental part."
Monday's tee time is 8 AM.
Check out the full interview with Coach Ricks below.