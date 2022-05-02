(Maryville) -- The Maryville boys tennis program has pieced together a solid season, highlighted by a respectable performance at the Midland Empire Conference Tournament last Wednesday.
The Spoofhounds had three top four finishes in the tournament. Carson Kempf was third in singles, while the duos of Kason Teale/Jaxson Staples and James DiStefano/George Gromoutis were third and fourth.
"I was impressed with their play," said Coach Nicole McGinness. "Carson matched his seed and keeps improving, so it was great to see him playing well. It was great to see so many Maryville players medal at the MEC Tournament."
Their showing at the conference tournament was on par with McGinness' expectations.
"They set some goals," she said. "James and George wanted to play well. They lost, but they played well against them. It's the best I've seen them play so far."
This year's version of Maryville boys tennis has an 8-2 dual record with wins over Cameron, Lafayette, Bishop LeBlond, St. Pius X, Clarinda, Chillicothe, Benton and Southwest Valley.
"It trickles down from year to year," she said. "They see how well last year's team did and want to exceed that."
Their cohesiveness and accountability have helped lead to success, too.
"The strength has been their camaraderie, and they push each other at practice to get everyone better. They continue to work on the things they need to, and it has improved the season."
McGinness wants both her singles and doubles team to continue the willingness to learn and grow into the back part of the season.
"The doubles are doing well together, but things go well for them if they keep communicating," she said. "For singles, they just need to focus on the next point."
As the postseason nears, the Spoofhounds have the second seed in their district behind Savannah. A potential district finals match with Savannah would be the third meeting between the two Highway 71 rivals. Savannah won each of the first two contests.
"I know the boys want to do well in the first round," she said. "Hopefully, we have a good showing against Savannah if we make it there."
Maryville returns to action on Monday against Bishop LeBlond.
Check out the full interview with Coach McGinness below.