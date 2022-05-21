(Odessa) -- The Maryville girls qualified six events and the boys sent nine on to the state track meet following a strong performance in their Class 3 sectional at Odessa on Saturday.
The boys claimed the sectional championship with 85 points while the girls were third with 63.
Brooklynn Holtman qualified three events (the 100, 200 and 400) to lead the way for the Spoofhound girls. On the boys side, Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Keaton Stone, Connor Blackford, Jag Galapin and Cale Sterling all qualified for two events apiece.
View the full list of qualifiers from Maryville below or complete results here.
GIRLS
1. Brooklynn Holtman — 400 meter dash (59.60)
2. Brooklynn Holtman — 100 meter dash (12.52)
2. Brooklynn Holtman — 200 meter dash (25.73)
2. Ella Schulte — 100 meter hurdles (16.88)
3. Ellie Willnerd — discus throw (100-04)
3. 4x100 meter relay — Payton McGinness, Ella Schulte, Bryan Grow, Jillian Bagley (52.62)
BOYS
1. Jesus Flores-Hernandez — high jump (6-02.75)
1. Keaton Stone — long jump (21-03.50)
2. Connor Blackford — 1600 meter run (4:38.71)
2. 4x800 meter relay — Jag Galapin, Dylan Masters, Cale Sterling, Connor Blackford (8:30.66)
3. Jag Galapin — 3200 meter run (9:59.55)
3. Keaton Stone — triple jump (43-02.50)
4. Jesus Flores-Hernandez — 400 meter dash (51.65)
4. Cale Sterling — 3200 meter run (10:12.09)
4. Caden Stoecklein — javelin throw (152-01)