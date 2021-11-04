(Maryville) -- The Maryville boys will have a strong presence at the State Cross Country Championships in Columbia for the third consecutive year.
"We are excited," said head coach Rodney Bade. "The boys took care of business on Saturday. That was the most determined group I've seen. We'll enjoy it and then start talking about the state."
The Spoofhounds punched their ticket to state with a district title at last week's Class 3 District 4 Meet in St. Joseph. Five Maryville runners cracked the top 10, and Coach Bade's team swept the top three positions.
"On paper, we were different from St. Michael," Bade said. "Both teams put all five in the top 12. St. Michael had a really strong mid-pack, so we knew the way to win was to get 1-2-3."
Jag Galapin ran to the title while Cale Sterling and Connor Blackford came next. The surprise, though, came from Maryville's fourth and fifth runners -- Dylan Masters and Bradley Deering -- who took seventh and 10th respectively.
"Our boys took it to them," Bade said. "That was the third time we raced on that course in fourth, so we feel like we had an advantage."
The pack mentality has been a vital part of Maryville's success.
"Jag has consistently been our one, and Connor has been our two," said Bade. "Cale had a phenomenal race on Saturday. They want to have their spots, and that only helps us. They are hungry against each other, and that makes a difference. They work with each other, but they also want to beat each other as well."
The Spoofhounds finished fourth last year with many of the same pieces and should be a contender again.
"On paper, it looks to be really tight," Bade said. "There's not a big favorite. There are some teams like us with a strong 1-2-3. There are legitimately eight teams that could win or make the top four."
Bade hopes his team can make some noise.
"We feel like we are definitely in the equation," he said. "We know the course. We feel like we can be in it."
The Spoofhounds also had a girl qualifier, Caroline Pohren. The Class 3 boys run at 1:30 on Saturday. Check out the full interview with Coach Bade below.