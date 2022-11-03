(Maryville) -- The Maryville boys cross country team makes its traditional trip to state on Saturday.
For the Spoofhounds, this year's voyage to Columbia marks their fourth consecutive as a team.
"It doesn't get old," Coach Rodney Bade said. "This is an objective every year. It's exciting to see Maryville have its own box on the starting line. It's exciting every year."
This trip to state comes with a relatively young squad.
"We really didn't talk about it much this year," Bade said. "We were very young with two juniors. Everyone else is sophomores or freshmen. The dynamic of our team changed, so I tried to keep it low-key and focus on training. The expectation was out there, but we didn't talk about it until we got to the conference meet. That was the first time we started looking at goals."
The Spoofhounds finished second in their district to qualify for state.
"The boys listened to our race plan well," Bade said. "The Platte City course is extremely difficult and really hilly in the second half. They ran as a pack and were patient. That was exciting to see. They were chewing through people between one and two miles. That was the plan. They executed it to a tee."
Dylan Masters paced Maryville's lineup with a fourth-place finish. Bradley Deering was 12th, and Colton Berry (14th), Grant Small (37th), Dalton McDonough (63rd) and Raymond Zhao (100) also ran at districts.
Bade notes Berry has been an unsung hero on this year's team.
"This year, he flipped a switch and decided he wanted to be focused," Bade said. "He's a whole different kid than he was the last few years. He's shown glimmers of greatness the last few years but never put it together. He's had a huge growth this year."
It came with a different lineup, but Maryville was the Class 3 state runner-up last year. This is far from the same team, but Bade feels his team can turn some heads at state.
"Last few years, we've surprised a bunch of people," he said. "That's my message this week. We're in it. We have to run well, but other kids in the past have. I've tried to pass on that people before them have had success. We prepare for this. This is how we design our training."
The Spoofhounds run at noon on Saturday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Bade.