(Maryville) -- Maryville football heads into their Midland Empire Conference opener with a 1-1 record.
The Spoofhounds bounced back from an opening week loss to Blair Oaks with a dominant 49-6 win over Harrisonville on Friday.
"I thought we played well in all three phases," Coach Matt Webb said. "I felt we made mistakes in the first game against Blair Oaks. We fixed those from week one to week two. That was my biggest takeaway. Good teams make improvements throughout the year. We made a lot of improvement."
Coach Webb says the gains from week one to week two are something he preaches.
"I don't think it's cliche," Webb said. "Anytime you work in a group, anytime you get the opportunity to make corrections means you're doing what you're supposed to do. We didn't have mental errors and put up points in a comfortable way."
Quarterback Derek Quinlin has starred in his first games as the Spoofhounds' signal caller. Quinlin threw for 214 yards and five touchdowns on Friday and has accounted for 11 total touchdowns in the first two games.
"We're taking what the defense gives us," Webb said. "The skill positions are making plays, and we're doing a lot of good things."
Delton Davis, Cooper Loe and Caden Stoecklein have been some of the other contributors to Maryville's offense through two games.
Maryville traditionally leans on the run game but isn't afraid to sling the pigskin.
"We're going to take what the defense gives us," Webb said. "Our offensive coaches do a great job. We have the skill positions and the players to take advantage of things. I'm proud of our offense being multiple and the way it's executing right now."
Maryville's defense stuck to its principles on Friday.
"We're playing with good technique," Webb said. "From a fundamental standpoint, I think we're doing good defensively. Defensively, I think we made a huge stride forward this week."
The Spoofhounds open their Midland Empire Conference slate against Chillicothe. The Hornets are 1-1 after a 40-14 loss to Kirksville last week, but they return several contributors from last year's 8-4 squad.
Mat Beu has reports Friday night. Check out KMA Sports' coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.