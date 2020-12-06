(Jefferson City) -- Blair Oaks defeated Maryville 62-40 in the Class 3 State Championship Game Saturday night.
Blair Oaks posted 33 points in the second quarter to create some separation and held on for their fourth state title.
Maryville quarterback Connor Drake for 260 yards and two scores. Caleb Kreizinger was his favorite target, hauling in eight catches for 151 yards.
Trey Houchin churned for 138 yards and a score on 25 carries. Connor Weiss also scored for the Spoofhounds.
Maryville's season ends at 11-4.