(Maryville) -- Maryville football put together a well-rounded performance on Friday in a 47-12 win over Benton, moving back to .500.
The Spoofhounds (3-3) started fast, thanks to Drew Burns taking the opening kickoff deep into Benton territory. Maryville also found success on the ground, through the air and on defense in the win.
Quarterback Connor Drake threw for two scores to Delton Davis and Kyle Stuart and rushed for another, while Cooper Loe ran for a score and was the recipient of a Benton fumble that resulted in a touchdown for the Spoofhounds.
"I was pleased with how we started," said head coach Matt Webb. "As a head coach, I see we operated well, were focused and executed."
Webb says his team's wire-to-wire dominance is on par with his team's progression through six games.
"We break ourselves into three-game sets," he said. "We have our identity now. Our schedule challenged us early, but we've learned from that and set with who we are. We are still developing, but we feel like we have made a lot of strides and are doing some good things."
The Spoofhounds' identity exemplifies the culture set by Coach Webb's teams, who almost always seem to be playing their best football when the calendar turns to October.
"We are going to do whatever it takes to win a football game," he said. "The outcome is set by our culture. We are in charge of how we respond to things. We are going to control what we can control, and that's how we respond to things. We are starting to believe that, and I think we will be there in the end."
Maryville carries their win at all costs mentality into a homecoming showdown with Lincoln College Prep this Friday.
The Blue Tigers are 6-0 and outscored opponents 285-54.
"They are a monster," Webb said. "An absolute Godzilla as far as an offensive powerhouse. They are explosive and have talent in every position. It's something different than we've ever seen. They have no weaknesses. We are the underdog at homecoming. You don't usually see that, but we are going to need to do a lot of things well to have a chance."
Coach Webb hopes his team can play what he calls "process football." If they do that, the Spoofhounds should cause Lincoln Prep some fits.
"When we have the ball, we need to execute and stay ahead of the chains," he said. "On defense, we need to rally to the ball. Their tailback is electric. They run the ball about 80% of the time, and it's nothing fancy. It's a mentality game, so we need to swarm to the football, tackle well and not allow explosive plays."
Mat Beu has reports from the Hound Pound on Friday as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which begins at 7:15 on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Webb.