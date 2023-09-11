(Maryville) -- Maryville football opens its 2023 home slate Friday night when the Spoofhounds host St. Pius X in a pivotal Midland Empire Conference matchup.
Maryville enters their home opener at 2-1. The Spoofhounds opened the season with a loss to two-time defending champion Blair Oaks but has since followed with wins over Harrisonville and Chillicothe.
"I'm very happy about the first three weeks," Maryville head coach Matt Webb said. "This group is a fun team to coach because we're learning from week to week. Our kids are learning our style and culture and having good results on Friday night."
The Spoofhounds' defense has been stingy the last two weeks in 50-12 and 50-0 wins.
"The last few weeks, we've applied and executed our game plans," Webb said. "It's a huge deal when you can shut somebody out. Chillicothe was a run-heavy offense. The kids didn't let the run game beat us."
Offensively, the Spoofhounds have been a well-oiled machine led by quarterback Derek Quinlin.
"There was a lot of newness," Webb said. "We had new guys on the offensive line, but we've been multiple. Against Chillicothe, we spread them out and threw the ball effectively."
Don Allen, Delton Davis, Boston Hageman, Tucker Turner, Kole Zarbano, Wyatt Garner and Cooper Gastler have been standout skill players.
"Those guys are executing and being multiple," Webb said. "We're learning. And you get good results when that happens."
Maryville faces St. Pius X in MEC action Friday night. The two squads have played some thrillers lately, such as Maryville's 38-21 win in the postseason last year and St. Pius X's 34-27 win in the 2022 regular season.
The Warriors are 3-0 and averaged 54 points per game in wins over Pembroke Hill, St. Michael the Archangel and Cameron.
"The last two years, the MEC championship has gone between St. Pius and Maryville," Webb said. "They're well-coached. They're really good on offense. They're multiple, and their offensive line is great. On defense, they're sound and physical. It's a dominant football program that will be a challenging test this week."
Finding success in all three phases of the game is a must for the Spoofhounds if they want to grab another win in the Hound Pound.
"It's going to be a battle," Webb said. "We just need to find a way to win. We have to do the fundamentals and do the process. St. Pius is always good at special teams, so we have to focus there. And we need to take care of the football. On defense, we have to find a way to keep them off the scoreboard."
Mat Beu has reports from St. Pius X/Maryville as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out KMA Sports' Week 4 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 and online at kmaland.com.
Hear the full interview with Coach Webb below.