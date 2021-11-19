(Maryville) -- If you like football, Maryville might be the place for you on Saturday.
While Northwest Missouri State kicks off their Division II playoff run with a homestand against Central Washington, Coach Matt Webb's Spoofhounds are eyeing another trip to the state semifinals when they face Richmond in a Class 2 state quarterfinal.
"This is what makes Maryville special," said Coach Webb. "It's going to be a special time."
The Spoofhounds (7-4) did their part in ensuring this football-crazy day by beating Macon 33-6 in a district championship game last week.
"It was a good win," Webb said. "It was cold and windy, but our kids did a great job of not allowing that to control them. You can't control that, but you control the outcome by how you respond. Our kids bought into that. They weren't going to allow the weather to control how they responded."
As expected, the Spoofhounds had success in the rushing game, which started with a 70-yard touchdown run by Tyler Siemer. The defense also flexed its muscles.
"We limited their explosive offense," Webb said. "That was a huge effort from our defense."
Webb says last week's win checked all the boxes.
"I think we are playing our best football right now," he said. "That was the most complementary we have played. Everybody was involved in getting a district championship."
Now the Spoofhounds hope for similar results when they host Richmond (10-1) in a state quarterfinal. Maryville is familiar with the Spartans thanks to a 46-14 win in last year's district championship.
Quarterback Keyshaun Elliott leads the Spartans' offense and currently holds scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan, Kansas, Northern Iowa, Illinois State and South Dakota.
"We are very familiar with them," Webb said. "They are good. They average 48 points per game. Their quarterback is an unbelievable dual-threat. He's very deserving of being a Division I college recruit. It's going to be a great game."
If the Spoofhounds are to advance to the state semifinals, Webb feels it will come down to his team's execution.
"It's a lot easier to lose a playoff game than it is to win it," he said. "We have to be sound. They are going to make some plays, and we are going to make some plays. We have to find a way to win it."
Maryville/Richmond is a 1 p.m. kick on Saturday. Check out the full interview with Coach Webb below.