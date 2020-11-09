(Maryville) -- Maryville football is back in a district championship following a dominant Friday night win over Cameron.
The Spoofhounds (8-3) put up over 400 yards rushing in a 41-13 victory over their Midland Empire Conference rival, including 271 yards and three scores from Connor Weiss.
“Very pleased with the way we played Friday night,” Coach Matt Webb told KMA Sports. “It’s one of those things where I think it’s very important to have a good playoff mentality, and our kids really did that.”
Weiss was joined by Trey Houchin and Kade Wilmes in running Maryville’s patented Wing T offense nearly perfectly.
“Connor busted some long runs,” Webb said, “but he’d be the first tell you they happen when you execute up front on the offensive line. They take a lot of pride in being physical, and (the offense) opens things up for some runners on certain nights. We’re really happy with how Connor played, and that’s a credit to our offensive line and the other backs blocking for each other.”
Up next for the Spoofhounds is a Class 3 District 8 championship showdown with Richmond (8-1). The Spartans beat Chillicothe on Friday, 62-41. Friday’s meeting in Richmond will mark the sixth playoff meeting between the two since 2004 and fifth since 2010.
“They’re a dominant football team,” Coach Webb said. “They beat everybody really well all year and score over 45 points per game. They’re really multiple on offense with lots of formations and lots of threats. Their offensive line is huge, and they have good tight ends. But it all boils down to their quarterback.”
Junior Keyshaun Elliott is a dual-threat at the quarterback spot and is coming off of a 220-yard passing performance against Chillicothe.
“He is electric and the best player we’ve seen all season,” Webb said. “They run the option with him, and he’s a handful. He’s 6-foot-3, 215 pounds that can really throw the ball. He’s a really good football player.”
In order to defend Elliott, Coach Webb says it’ll be important to bring a gang-tackle mentality.
“We need to make sure if one guy can’t make the tackle then let’s have two or three there,” Webb said. “We’ve learned to do that, and it’s going to take more than one guy to get him down.”
Maryville has lost each of their last two playoff meetings with Richmond, falling in 2015 and 2016 after winning in 2010 and 2011. More than anything, Coach Webb and his team are excited to be in another playoff matchup come Friday night.
“This is playoff football and a district championship is on the line,” he said. “Our kids are used to playing for this in a hardware game. You remember these for the rest of your lives. You get a patch on your letterman’s jacket, and you get to be immortalized in the hallways.
“These things are important. It’s our last opportunity to play under the lights. We’ve got a history of going down to Richmond and needing to prove something. It should be a really exciting football game on Friday night.”
Maryville at Richmond is slated for a 7:00 PM start on Friday evening. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Webb linked below.