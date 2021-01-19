(Maryville) -- Despite having one of the most explosive players in the state and some quality wins, the Maryville girls have flown under the radar, but they are OK with that.
The Spoofhounds, who were a state quarterfinalist last season, are currently 11-1 on the season with many qualities. However, they have somehow avoided being ranked by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
"I hope we don't get ranked," Maryville Coach Quentin Albrecht joked. "I think our girls feel slighted a little bit."
Maryville currently holds victories over Southeast, William Chrisman, Benton, Northwest, Crete, Savannah, Lafayette, Oak Grove, East Buchanan, St. Pius X and Glenwood.
Their latest victory was a dominant 94-75 over Iowa Class 4A No. 1 ranked Glenwood.
Kansas State commit Serena Sundell led the way for the Spoofhounds with 45 points, but they had balance elsewhere with Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon adding 21 and 15 apiece.
"I think it was the balance," Albrecht said. "Serena scored 45 points, but she wasn't shooting it every time she got the ball. I think the balance and the unselfishness is really a big difference for us right now."
The Spoofhounds' win over Glenwood comes after falling to them 59-37 last year. Both teams returned a lot of production from last year's game, but this year's result was a 41-point flip for the Spoofhounds, which speaks to their progression.
"The big thing for us is the unselfishness and maturity that our basketball team has seen," Albrecht said. "That maturity and progress has been good to see."
Sundell has been among those who have matured for Coach Albrecht's squad. The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week recently surpassed 2,000 career points.
"She's stronger," Albrecht said of Sundell's improvements. "She's able to hit three-point shots from a lot deeper on the floor, which means people have to step out further and leaves the drive-lanes open. She can either take it to the hole or penetrate and pitch."
While the Spoofhounds have a talented starting rotation, their depth is a slight concern for Coach Albrecht as the season progresses.
"We have some injuries going on that we have to try to overcome," he said. "Right now our depth is a little questionable. That's just something we will have to improve on."
Maryville returns to action Tuesday night when they face Penney. The complete interview with Coach Albrecht can be heard below.