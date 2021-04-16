(Maryville) -- Two of the top girls soccer programs in KMAland will clash on Monday night when Maryville host Abraham Lincoln.
For Coach Chase Tolson's Spoofhounds, they enter the enticing out-of-state clash at 7-1.
"We are really excited about the way our girls are playing right now," he said. "The ball control has been really good."
The Spoofhounds' lone blemish on the season came Wednesday when they dropped a 2-1 decision to North Kansas City. However, Coach Tolson saw many positive things from his squad in the defeat.
"Even in our loss, we felt like that was one of our best games," he said. "We controlled the ball and created a lot of chances."
Maryville was a state qualifier in 2019, but many of the contributors from that team are gone.
"It was hard to say what kinda team we were gonna have," Tolson said. "We knew we had a lot of strong upperclassmen, but we lost a senior class of seven or eight. There were a lot of spots that needed filled and freshman and sophomore classes that we hadn't seen yet. There were a lot of unknowns."
Sophomores Kennedy Kurz, Halle Buck and Katherine Weiss have stepped up for the Spoofhounds.
Upperclassmen Cassidy Spire, Victoria Allen, Lauren Cullin and Cleo Johnson have also been pivotal to Maryville's early-season success.
The Spoofhounds' strength has been their defense. They've allowed only five goals this season and have held six of their opponents scoreless.
"I think we are happy with how solid we are in the back," Tolson said. "We haven't had a team score on us by controlling possessions."
If Coach Tolson's squad has a weakness, it's finishing at the net.
"It seems like a lot of times we are one pass away from scoring," he said. "The play builds up, and we take the ball all the way and then fall short of scoring. Right now, the biggest thing is getting that last pass."
Maryville's next two contests come against fellow KMAland schools, albeit from Iowa, when they face Abraham Lincoln (Monday) and Atlantic (Tuesday).
The Spoofhounds' tilt with AL should be a doozy. The Lynx are 4-1 this season and were also a state qualifier in 2019.
"We haven't watched much film on them," Tolson said. "But I know AL beat us a few years ago. We expect a tough game on Monday."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will be in Maryville on Monday for AL/Maryville. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Tolson.