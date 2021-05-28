(Maryville) -- The Maryville girls soccer team is in the Class 2 State Tournament, and they open it with a familiar foe.
"We are really excited," Coach Chase Tolson said about his team's state qualification. "This was a goal of ours."
The Spoofhounds punched their ticket to state with a 2-1 win over Chillicothe in the district championship.
"It was a tough game," Tolson said. "It's hard to win a district championship. They scored first, so we were down 1-0 going into halftime. I was proud of the girls for battling back. They came back, kept fighting, and kept doing the things we were doing. We were just waiting for that first goal. As soon as we scored, we knew another would come. And that's what happened."
The victory moved Maryville to 17-3 and was their eighth consecutive win.
"The girls have been playing well," Tolson said. "We want to control the ball and make several passes. The girls have settled into that style of play and become a lot more comfortable with it."
Kennedy Kurz, Halle Buck. Katherine Weiss, Cassidy Spire, Victoria Allen, Lauren Cullin and Cleo Johnson have been pivotal to Maryville's success this season.
Cullin recently made the transition to the center-back position. Coach Tolson credits the junior with being a large part of the Spoofhounds' recent defensive success, as they have allowed only four goals in their eight-match winning streak.
"She's been really good and big for us," Tolson said. "We knew she would do a good job. She's always been defensive-minded and can play several different places if we need her to. She's very aggressive, so we knew she would be tough for other teams to deal with."
The Spoofhounds are one of eight teams remaining in Class 2. If they reach the semifinals, that would mean revenging one of their three losses -- a 2-1 loss to Pleasant Hill on April 23rd.
"The biggest thing we remember from that is that their goals were off some silly errors from us," Tolson said. "They didn't create a lot on their own. The girls know that if they play the style of soccer we've been playing, we have a chance to win. It should be a good game."
