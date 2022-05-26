(Maryville) -- The Maryville girls soccer team is one of the final eight teams left standing in Class 2 for the second consecutive season. And the Spoofhounds are due for a state quarterfinal bout with Pleasant Hill for the second consecutive year.
"We're excited with the success we've had over the last couple of years," said Maryville Coach Chase Tolson. "We're having a lot of fun, and we're excited to have another chance at state with the girls."
The Spoofhounds returned to the state tournament in style after a 1-0 win over St. Pius X in a Class 2 District 8 final.
Their victory avenged a regular-season defeat to the Warriors and was the first win over their Midland Empire Conference foe since May 15th, 2013.
"It meant a lot to our soccer program," Tolson said. "It was massive for us. We told the girls to believe we could beat them. We knew we could win, so the girls went into it and played hard."
Addison Weldon's goal was all the Spoofhounds needed in the win.
"That game was the opposite of a lot of our games," Tolson said. "They controlled the possessions, but we capitalized on the one chance we got and defended so well. A lot of credit needs to go to our defenders because they were huge."
The Spoofhounds enter the upcoming state tournament at 13-4. The workload decreased from years past, but the strength of schedule beefed up.
"We shortened our schedule but strengthened it, too," Tolson said. "We had stretches where we played tough games back-to-back. We grew a lot through that and had more adversity than in past seasons, but it has paid off, and we're a better team for it."
Wayne State commit Cleo Johnson has paced the Spoofhounds' methodical offense while Kennedy Kurz and Jalea Price have complemented her.
"We've kept possessions," Coach Tolson said. "We've grown patient and dominate possession in virtually all of our games."
Lauren Cullin has adapted to her switch to the defender possession, and Abi Swink has shined in the goalie position.
"We've had girls step up all over the place and be important for us," Tolson said.
The Spoofhounds got this far by avenging a regular-season loss and hope to duplicate that magic on Saturday against Pleasant Hill in a quarterfinal.
Pleasant Hill was a 4-2 winner in their April 5th meeting and ended Maryville's season with a 2-0 loss in the state quarterfinals last year.
History isn't on their side, but Tolson feels his team is so close to slaying Pleasant Hill that they welcome a rematch.
"This is the team we hoped to see if we made it to this point," he said. "We feel like every game we've had with them has been close. We were so close last year. We're excited to have some chances. We genuinely feel confident."
Check out the full interview with Coach Tolson below.